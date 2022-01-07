FRONTEO : eDiscovery Overview and Data Privacy in Cross-Border Cases

- -

FRONTEO Inc.

Masahiro Morimoto, President and CEO

(Code number: 2158 TSE Mothers)

On January 1, FRONTEO Inc. will hold an online seminar "eDiscovery Overview and Data Privacy in Cross-Border Cases" with litigation support specialists from two international law firms in the United States as lecturers.

[Seminar Outline]

Date and time:2022 year 1 month 13 day (Thursday) 9: 30 to 10: 30

form:Held online (Zoom)

program:

--Overview of eDiscovery for Japanese companies

--Data privacy issues in proceedings and investigations

- panel discussion

--Q & A session

Instructor:

Scott M. Cohen (Winston & Strawn LLP)

Brad Schaffel (Sullivan & Cromwell LLP)

Vlad Lobatchev (Director of Engagement Management & Data Science, FRONTEO USA)

Moderator:

Shiho Tanaka (FRONTEO USA Discovery Consulting Division Vice President)

language:English

Capacity:500

Participation conditions:Law firms and free email addresses are not allowed to participate.

■ About Scott M. Cohen

Cohen is Managing Director of E-Discovery & Information Governance at Winston & Strawn LLP.He oversees all aspects of the firm's litigation technology, practice and client services, eDiscovery and document review centers. With a focus on eDiscovery, complex data analysis and litigation preparation, we advise our lawyers and clients on a wide range of topics related to discovery in complex litigation. He frequently writes and speaks on topics ranging from eDiscovery best practices and legal cost management to leadership development in legal organizations, performance management, and staff guidance.





■ About Brad Schaffel

Schaffel has been the Manager of Electronic Discovery and Litigation Support at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP since 2017.He has over 30 years of experience in managing various projects in the legal field.His current responsibility is to oversee the security and litigation hold process and to record and track sensitive data received from clients.He also oversees and manages daily discovery consulting and project management by the team.



