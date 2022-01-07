Log in
    2158   JP3944630007

FRONTEO, INC.

(2158)
FRONTEO : eDiscovery Overview and Data Privacy in Cross-Border Cases

01/07/2022 | 03:58am EST
2022.01.06News

- -

[Seminar Information] eDiscovery Overview and Data Privacy in Cross-Border Cases Co-sponsored by Winston & Strawn LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

FRONTEO Inc.
Masahiro Morimoto, President and CEO
東京 都 港区 港 南 2-12-23
(Code number: 2158 TSE Mothers)

　On January 1, FRONTEO Inc. will hold an online seminar "eDiscovery Overview and Data Privacy in Cross-Border Cases" with litigation support specialists from two international law firms in the United States as lecturers.

[Seminar Outline]
Date and time:2022 year 1 month 13 day (Thursday) 9: 30 to 10: 30
form:Held online (Zoom)
program:
　--Overview of eDiscovery for Japanese companies
　--Data privacy issues in proceedings and investigations
　- panel discussion
　--Q & A session
Instructor:
　Scott M. Cohen (Winston & Strawn LLP)
　Brad Schaffel (Sullivan & Cromwell LLP)
　Vlad Lobatchev (Director of Engagement Management & Data Science, FRONTEO USA)
Moderator:
　Shiho Tanaka (FRONTEO USA Discovery Consulting Division Vice President)
language:English
Capacity:500
Participation conditions:Law firms and free email addresses are not allowed to participate.

■ About Scott M. Cohen
Cohen is Managing Director of E-Discovery & Information Governance at Winston & Strawn LLP.He oversees all aspects of the firm's litigation technology, practice and client services, eDiscovery and document review centers. With a focus on eDiscovery, complex data analysis and litigation preparation, we advise our lawyers and clients on a wide range of topics related to discovery in complex litigation. He frequently writes and speaks on topics ranging from eDiscovery best practices and legal cost management to leadership development in legal organizations, performance management, and staff guidance.

■ About Brad Schaffel
Schaffel has been the Manager of Electronic Discovery and Litigation Support at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP since 2017.He has over 30 years of experience in managing various projects in the legal field.His current responsibility is to oversee the security and litigation hold process and to record and track sensitive data received from clients.He also oversees and manages daily discovery consulting and project management by the team.

Public Relations Officer, FRONTEO Inc.

E-mail: pr_contact@fronteo.com

Disclaimer

FRONTEO Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 08:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 800 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2022 1 260 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 85,4x
Yield 2022 0,26%
Capitalization 108 B 929 M 928 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,17x
Nbr of Employees 315
Free-Float 64,7%
