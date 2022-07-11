FRONTEO : x NTT East Japan Started digital health collaboration using natural language AI

--To the press -

FRONTEO Inc.

Masahiro Morimoto, President and CEO

2-12-23 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

(Code number: 2158 TSE Growth)

FRONTEO Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President: Masahiro Morimoto, hereafter FRONTEO) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation (Headquarters: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, President: Naoki Shibuya, hereafter NTT East) are natural. We signed a memorandum of understanding on the development of digital health using language and started collaboration on July 7.

1. Background of collaboration

In recent years, the increase in the number of people suffering from dementia and depression has been pointed out as an important social issue against the backdrop of the aging population and the development of a stressed society, and the need for mental health measures is increasing.In addition, with the spread of digital terminals such as PCs and smartphones and the expansion of the use of online services such as SNS, the amount of text information recorded and transmitted digitally is increasing rapidly, and the unstructured information is available. The possibility of utilization in the real world is attracting attention.Against this background, we have been considering whether FRONTEO and NTT East can make a new contribution to the healthcare field through collaboration.

1. Outline of collaboration

In this collaboration, the strengths of both companies are FRONTEO's natural language analysis (analyzing data such as conversations and texts that people use on a daily basis) AI technology and product development capabilities, NTT East's ICT solutions and networks, and maintenance / operation systems. We aim to provide services to general consumers, patients, healthcare businesses, medical institutions, etc., including the mental health field, by making the best use of our knowledge and know-how.In addition to diagnostic support, we will work to build mutually beneficial cooperative relationships that contribute to the development of the medical and healthcare field, with the aim of promoting mechanisms that lead to the prevention and early detection of diseases and disorders, including pre-illnesses.

Role of each company