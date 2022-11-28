Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Frontera Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FEC   CA35905B1076

FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION

(FEC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:56 2022-11-28 am EST
10.50 CAD   -1.96%
10:54aFrontera, CGX postpone Guyana well drilling
RE
08:03aFrontera, CGX Energy Extend Timeline to Spud Wei-1 Well Offshore Guyana
MT
07:17aCGX Energy and Frontera Energy Brief: Providing Update On Wei-1 Well Preparations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Frontera, CGX postpone Guyana well drilling

11/28/2022 | 10:54am EST
Nov 28 (Reuters) - A joint venture formed by Canada-based companies Frontera Energy Corp and CGX Energy Inc said on Monday it was postponing drilling of the Wei-1 well in offshore Guyana, citing contractor obligations.

The JV said it has agreed with the Guyanese government to start drilling no later than Jan. 31, 2023 to allow contractor Noble Corp Plc to complete current obligations in Trinidad.

Frontera and CGX were previously scheduled to begin drilling the well by Nov. 27.

Wei-1 is one of two wells on Guyana's Corentyne block that the companies have committed to drill. The other well, Kawa-1, struck light oil and gas condensate in May, though the companies had not said how much oil was found or whether it was commercially viable.

The JV is expected to be the next consortium to move oil exploration projects in Guyana to the development phase, after a group led by Exxon Mobil found about 11 billion barrels in recoverable oil and gas resources and began output in 2019. (Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.95% 82.5 Delayed Quote.7.57%
CGX ENERGY INC. 1.03% 0.98 Delayed Quote.-61.35%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -2.64% 110.2049 Delayed Quote.85.01%
FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION -2.33% 10.5 Delayed Quote.4.59%
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC -1.09% 36.45 End-of-day quote.46.92%
WTI -0.78% 75.408 Delayed Quote.1.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 152 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 691 M 691 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 145
Free-Float 60,8%
