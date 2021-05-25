Dream Job: FrontierBundles Will Pay Two Pairs of Friends to Play Video Games

FrontierBundles, a leading provider of internet for gamers, seeks two separate friend duos to play video games in celebration of video game anniversaries in 2021.

FrontierBundles will hire two pairs of friends from across the country to play 21 hours of video games, both offline and online, for $2,000 per pair. In addition to the cash prize, the winners will receive a gaming console, games, access to online gameplay, and snacks.

“More than 50 percent of Americans used video games in 2020 to pass the time, and we look forward to providing friends with the opportunity to spend more quality time playing games together,” said Rosemary Roller, Communication Specialist for FrontierBundles. “We can’t wait to see how our chosen applicants enjoy playing the provided video games—and the cash prize doesn’t hurt either!”

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) was named the Best Internet Provider for Gaming of 2021, and FrontierBundles launched this dream job to connect gamers across America with their friends and loved ones. Our past campaigns, such as the Flip Phone Challenge and the Friends Dream Job, earned coverage on USA Today, Fox News, and amassed more than 1.5 million page views.

Applications are open until June 18, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. U.S. residents age 18+ are invited to apply here: https://www.frontierbundles.com/play-video-games-with-friends-get-paid

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses.

