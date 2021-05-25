Log in
    FYBR   US35909D1090

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.

(FYBR)
Dream Job: FrontierBundles Will Pay Two Pairs of Friends to Play Video Games

05/25/2021
FrontierBundles, a leading provider of internet for gamers, seeks two separate friend duos to play video games in celebration of video game anniversaries in 2021.

FrontierBundles will hire two pairs of friends from across the country to play 21 hours of video games, both offline and online, for $2,000 per pair. In addition to the cash prize, the winners will receive a gaming console, games, access to online gameplay, and snacks.

“More than 50 percent of Americans used video games in 2020 to pass the time, and we look forward to providing friends with the opportunity to spend more quality time playing games together,” said Rosemary Roller, Communication Specialist for FrontierBundles. “We can’t wait to see how our chosen applicants enjoy playing the provided video games—and the cash prize doesn’t hurt either!”

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) was named the Best Internet Provider for Gaming of 2021, and FrontierBundles launched this dream job to connect gamers across America with their friends and loved ones. Our past campaigns, such as the Flip Phone Challenge and the Friends Dream Job, earned coverage on USA Today, Fox News, and amassed more than 1.5 million page views.

Applications are open until June 18, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. U.S. residents age 18+ are invited to apply here: https://www.frontierbundles.com/play-video-games-with-friends-get-paid

For shareable graphics and a promotional video, please refer to the press kit.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 452 M - -
Net income 2021 310 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 222 M 6 222 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 16 201
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas Simon Jeffery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sheldon Bruha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Stratton Executive Chairman
Kevin L. Beebe Director
Lisa V. Chang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.0.00%6 222
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.01%235 901
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.6.29%132 657
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.12%131 842
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.81%99 518
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.38%97 250