Frontier Announces Apple TV+ and Apple TV 4K Offer

Expands Streaming Video Offers to Provide Complete Package for Customers

Starting today, Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is delivering an industry-leading video experience for customers with Apple TV+ and Apple TV 4K. The Details: Frontier customers can enjoy a limited time offer of three months of Apple TV+ on us, so they can watch Apple Originals from the world’s greatest storytellers on the Apple TV app. In addition to Apple TV+, new 2 Gig customers will also receive Apple TV 4K, Apple’s premium entertainment device for the living room.

Frontier customers can enjoy the blazing-fast speed of Frontier’s fiber combined with Apple TV+ and Apple TV 4K, providing them with a better way to watch all the shows and movies they love.

What’s in it for customers?

The offer includes three months of Apple TV+ on us for all new and existing Frontier customers.* New 2 Gig customers will receive Apple TV 4K, Apple’s premium entertainment device. Apple TV 4K delivers the highest quality cinematic experience and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos. Also, with Apple TV 4K, customers can use the Apple TV app to watch Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels and can buy or rent thousands of newly released movies, classic favorites, and TV shows and enjoy Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and thousands of other apps, including games, fitness, and education — all through one device built for the biggest screen in the home.

*New and returning Apple TV+ subscribers are eligible for this offer. $4.99/month after free trial. One subscription per Family Sharing group. Plan automatically renews until cancelled. Restrictions and other terms apply. Visit apple.com/promo for more information.

