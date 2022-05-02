Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FYBR   US35909D1090

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.

(FYBR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/02 04:00:01 pm EDT
25.54 USD   -3.22%
04:20pFrontier Announces Apple TV+ and Apple TV 4K Offer
BU
04/26Citigroup Starts Frontier Communications Parent at Buy With $36 Price Target
MT
04/25Frontier Unveils New Brand
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontier Announces Apple TV+ and Apple TV 4K Offer

05/02/2022 | 04:20pm EDT
Expands Streaming Video Offers to Provide Complete Package for Customers

TL;DR – The Byte-Size Download:

  • Happening: Starting today, Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is delivering an industry-leading video experience for customers with Apple TV+ and Apple TV 4K.
  • The Details: Frontier customers can enjoy a limited time offer of three months of Apple TV+ on us, so they can watch Apple Originals from the world’s greatest storytellers on the Apple TV app. In addition to Apple TV+, new 2 Gig customers will also receive Apple TV 4K, Apple’s premium entertainment device for the living room.
  • Get stoked: “We’re excited to bring the award-winning Apple TV+ service and state-of-the-art Apple TV 4K to our customers,” said John Harrobin, EVP, Consumer at Frontier. “With more devices and programming options than ever before, we’re making our customers’ homes even smarter and powering it all with our fast, highly reliable fiber-optic technology.”

What’s happening?
Frontier customers can enjoy the blazing-fast speed of Frontier’s fiber combined with Apple TV+ and Apple TV 4K, providing them with a better way to watch all the shows and movies they love.

What’s in it for customers?
The offer includes three months of Apple TV+ on us for all new and existing Frontier customers.* New 2 Gig customers will receive Apple TV 4K, Apple’s premium entertainment device. Apple TV 4K delivers the highest quality cinematic experience and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos. Also, with Apple TV 4K, customers can use the Apple TV app to watch Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels and can buy or rent thousands of newly released movies, classic favorites, and TV shows and enjoy Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and thousands of other apps, including games, fitness, and education — all through one device built for the biggest screen in the home.

*New and returning Apple TV+ subscribers are eligible for this offer. $4.99/month after free trial. One subscription per Family Sharing group. Plan automatically renews until cancelled. Restrictions and other terms apply. Visit apple.com/promo for more information.

About Frontier:

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit www.frontier.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 787 M - -
Net income 2022 247 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 948 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 450 M 6 450 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 15 640
Free-Float -
Chart FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 26,39 $
Average target price 49,00 $
Spread / Average Target 85,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Simon Jeffery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott C. Beasley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Stratton Executive Chairman
Kevin L. Beebe Independent Director
Lisa V. Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.-10.51%6 450
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.89%194 444
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.97%142 658
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.13%104 968
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.79%92 061
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC10.41%82 871