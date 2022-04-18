Frontier Announces Participation in Affordable Connectivity Program

Expands Free and Reduced Price Internet Across Entire Network

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

TL;DR – The Byte-Size Download:

Happening: Today, Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is proud to announce its offer of free and reduced-price Internet for all who qualify under the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), the successor program to the Emergency Broadband Benefit.

The Details: Frontier joined the ACP program in January and will extend its commitment even further. As part of today's announcement, Frontier is launching a new offer for eligible ACP customers, doubling fiber speeds to 100MB at a net zero cost to customers.

Frontier joined the ACP program in January and will extend its commitment even further. As part of today’s announcement, Frontier is launching a new offer for eligible ACP customers, doubling fiber speeds to 100MB at a net zero cost to customers. Sign Me Up: Visit https://www.acpbenefit.org to learn more and apply online. Once eligible, visit https://www.getfrontierfiber.com/acp-offer to sign up for service.

What’s happening?

Frontier joined the Affordable Connectivity Program in January in pursuit of expanding access to blazing fast internet speeds and uninterrupted connectivity for more households across the country. Frontier previously offered discounted services to customers as part of the Emergency Broadband Benefit that emerged to support families throughout the constraints of the pandemic. Under this new program, Frontier has the opportunity to bring even more options at no or reduced cost to households.

What difference does this make?

Eligible ACP customers have access to a range of options that come with free installation. Frontier’s speeds are symmetrical, reliable, and provide up to 50x faster upload speeds than cable, meaning they can meet households' ever-changing bandwidth needs by powering simultaneous use of multiple connected devices.

Specific offers for ACP customers include a brand new 100MB fiber internet speed offer that will be a net zero cost and replaces 50MB as the lowest fiber speed available for the ACP program. Customers can also apply their ACP credit to higher-speed offers. A Tribal credit of up to $75 is also available.

Hear from the CEO:

“At-home connectivity is more critical than ever—and making it accessible for everyone is central to our purpose of Building Gigabit America,” said Nick Jeffery, Frontier’s CEO. “Participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program will allow us to expand our reach and deliver critical connectivity to even more families for free or reduced cost.”

About Frontier:

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses across 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across its service areas with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the Company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit www.frontier.com.

