Company will bring fast, reliable connectivity to homes and businesses across Michigan

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR):

What Happened? Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) received $15M in grant funding to expand high-speed fiber broadband service to homes and businesses across Michigan. The grant was awarded by Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN).

Why it matters: With this grant, we will expand our fast, reliable fiber-optic network across Clinton County, Michigan. This investment will bring high-speed internet access to thousands of unserved and underserved homes and businesses, boosting economic growth and educational opportunities throughout the county.

Handy Quote: “We’re proud to partner with Clinton County to build the critical digital infrastructure that will connect their residents today and well into the future,” said Veronica Bloodworth, Frontier’s Chief Network Officer. “The grant funding we were awarded is another step in Building Gigabit America and will allow us to connect homes and businesses to the digital society for generations to come.”

Why is this important for Clinton County, Michigan?

“This grant award represents a significant step forward in closing the digital divide in Clinton County,” said Bob Showers, Chair of the Board of Commissioners, Clinton County. “Frontier’s investment in fiber infrastructure will empower residents and businesses with the tools they need to compete in the increasingly digital world.”

About Frontier

Frontier is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240711190255/en/