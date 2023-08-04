Frontier Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results Achieved year-over-year EBITDA growth through the first half of 2023

Reported year-over-year business and wholesale revenue growth for the first time in six years

Disciplined pricing actions led to approximately 3% sequential consumer fiber broadband ARPU growth

Fiber securitization transaction highlights value of fiber infrastructure and unlocks attractive financing source NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 4, 2023 -- Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) ("Frontier") reported second-quarter 2023 results today. "Our second-quarter results prove once again that our fiber internet is the best technology to meet the growing demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity. This quarter, we reported solid fiber net adds, a sequential increase in consumer broadband ARPU, and positive revenue growth in business and wholesale for the first time in six years," said Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer of Frontier. "Our goal is to return to growth this year, and our scale, competitive advantage, healthy cash flow and best-in-class team have put us on track to do just that. We delivered year- over-year EBITDA growth in the first half of the year and plan to accelerate in the second half. We are committed to Building Gigabit America® because we know that our fiber technology can change people's lives for the better." Second-Quarter 2023 Highlights1 Passed 316,000 new fiber locations

Added 66,000 fiber broadband customers, resulting in fiber broadband customer growth of 19% year-over-year

year-over-year Revenue of $1.45 billion, net loss of $2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $533 million

Capital expenditures of $1.06 billion, including $419 million of non-subsidy-related build capital expenditures and $35 million of subsidy-related build capital expenditures

Achieved annualized run-rate cost savings of $460 million 1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of performance. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for a description of this measure and its calculation. See Schedule A for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

year-over-year as growth in fiber-based products was offset by declines in copper-based products Operating income was $115 million and net loss was $2 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $533 million decreased 0.4% year-over-year, as revenue declines were partly offset by lower content expenses and cost-savings

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 36.8% increased from 36.7% in the second quarter of 2022

Further adjusted for the non-recurring $8 million sales tax refund incurred in the second quarter of 2022, Adjusted EBITDA margin would have increased to 36.8% from 36.1% in the second quarter of 2022

year-over-year Consumer fiber broadband customer churn of 1.41% decreased from 1.43% in the second quarter of 2022

year-over-year as growth in fiber was partly offset by declines in copper Business and wholesale fiber revenue of $284 million increased 7.6% year-over- year as growth in data and voice was partly offset by declines in other 2 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures of performance. See "Non- GAAP Measures" for a description of these measures and their calculation. See Schedule A for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

Business fiber broadband customer churn of 1.31% increased from 1.28% in the second quarter of 2022

Business fiber broadband ARPU of $102.89 decreased 4.0% year-over-year Capital Structure3 At June 30, 2023, Frontier had total liquidity of $1.9 billion, including a cash and short- term investments balance of approximately $1.2 billion and $0.7 billion of available borrowing capacity on its revolving credit facility. Frontier's net leverage ratio on June 30, 2023 was approximately 4.1x. Frontier has no long-term debt maturities prior to 2027. 2023 Outlook4 Frontier today reaffirmed its operational and financial expectations for 2023. The company's guidance does not assume any impact from the recently priced fiber securitization transactions. Frontier's guidance for the full year 2023 is: Adjusted EBITDA of $2.11 - $2.16 billion

New fiber passings of 1.3 million

Cash capital expenditures of $3.00 - $3.20 billion

Cash taxes of approximately $20 million

Net cash interest payments of approximately $655 million

Pension and OPEB expense of approximately $50 million (net of capitalization)

Cash pension and OPEB contributions of approximately $125 million Conference Call Information As previously announced, Frontier will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss second-quarter 2023 results today, August 4, 2023, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call webcast and presentation materials are accessible through Frontier's Investor Relations websiteand will remain archived at this location. Net leverage ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Measures" and the condensed consolidated balance sheet data contained herein for a description and calculation of net leverage ratio. The operational and financial guidance expectations for 2023 comprise forward-looking statements related to future events. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below. Projected GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures are not provided herein because such GAAP financial measures are not available on a forward-looking basis and such reconciliations could not be derived without unreasonable effort.

Investor Contact Media Contact Spencer Kurn Chrissy Murray SVP, Investor Relations VP, Corporate Communications +1 401-225-0475 +1 504-952-4225 spencer.kurn@ftr.com chrissy.murray@ftr.com About Frontier Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Frontier uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its performance, including EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, operating free cash flow, adjusted operating expenses, and net leverage ratio, each of which is described below. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to (i) assist in analyzing Frontier's underlying financial performance from period to period, (ii) analyze and evaluate strategic and operational decisions, (iii) establish criteria for compensation decisions, and (iv) assist in the understanding of Frontier's ability to generate cash flow and, as a result, to plan for future capital and operational decisions. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding Frontier's financial condition and results of operations because these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide a more comprehensive view of Frontier's core operations and ability to generate cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the financial analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operational, compensation, and planning decisions, and (iii) present measurements that investors and rating agencies have indicated to management are useful to them in assessing Frontier and its results of operations. A reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the accompanying tables. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP, nor are they alternatives to GAAP measures, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) less income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, investment and other income (loss), pension settlement costs, reorganization items, and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenue.