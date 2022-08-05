Log in
    FYBR   US35909D1090

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.

(FYBR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-04 pm EDT
26.00 USD   -1.70%
07:17aFRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:16aFRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT : Q2 2022 Trending Schedule
PU
07:11aFRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Frontier Communications Parent : Q2 2022 Trending Schedule

08/05/2022

08/05/2022 | 07:16am EDT
Customer Metrics

Passings in millions; customers in thousands; unaudited

2020

2021

2022

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

Passings

Base Fiber Network

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

Cumulative 2020 Fiber Builds

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Cumulative 2021 Fiber Builds

-

-

-

-

-

0.1

0.3

0.4

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

Cumulative 2022 Fiber Builds

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.2

0.5

Total Fiber

3.2

3.2

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.4

3.6

3.8

4.0

4.0

4.2

4.4

Total Copper

11.9

11.9

11.9

11.9

11.9

11.8

11.7

11.5

11.4

11.4

11.2

10.9

Total Passings

15.1

15.1

15.2

15.2

15.2

15.2

15.3

15.3

15.3

15.3

15.3

15.3

Consumer Customer Relationships(2)

Total Customers

3,374

3,342

3,306

3,264

3,264

3,235

3,196

3,173

3,165

3,165

3,169

3,159

Total Net Adds

(39)

(32)

(36)

(42)

(148)

(30)

(38)

(23)

(8)

(99)

4

(10)

Internet Customers

Consumer

Fiber Broadband Customers

1,215

1,223

1,229

1,238

1,238

1,251

1,263

1,292

1,336

1,336

1,388

1,438

Copper Broadband Customers

1,419

1,401

1,381

1,349

1,349

1,327

1,297

1,264

1,234

1,234

1,204

1,163

Total Broadband Customers

2,634

2,624

2,610

2,587

2,587

2,578

2,560

2,556

2,570

2,570

2,592

2,601

Fiber Broadband Net Adds

10

8

6

9

33

13

12

29

44

98

52

50

Copper Broadband Net Adds

(23)

(18)

(20)

(32)

(93)

(22)

(30)

(33)

(30)

(115)

(30)

(41)

Total Broadband Net Adds

(13)

(10)

(14)

(23)

(60)

(9)

(18)

(4)

14

(17)

22

9

Business (3)

Fiber Broadband Customers

94

93

94

95

95

95

95

95

96

96

98

102

Copper Broadband Customers

170

164

157

152

152

147

143

138

133

133

129

124

Total Broadband Customers

264

257

251

247

247

242

238

233

229

229

227

226

Fiber Broadband Net Adds

(1)

(1)

1

1

-

-

-

-

1

1

2

4

Copper Broadband Net Adds

(7)

(6)

(7)

(5)

(25)

(5)

(4)

(5)

(5)

(19)

(4)

(5)

Total Broadband Net Adds

(8)

(7)

(6)

(4)

(25)

(5)

(4)

(5)

(4)

(18)

(2)

(1)

Consumer Video Customers

Fiber Video Customers

489

461

426

400

400

373

349

329

315

315

302

283

Copper Video Customers

87

82

75

69

69

64

60

57

53

53

49

48

Total Video Customers

576

542

501

469

469

437

409

386

368

368

351

331

Fiber Video Net Adds

(30)

(29)

(34)

(27)

(120)

(27)

(24)

(20)

(14)

(85)

(13)

(19)

Copper Video Net Adds

(6)

(5)

(7)

(6)

(24)

(5)

(4)

(4)

(4)

(16)

(4)

(1)

Total Video Net Adds

(36)

(33)

(41)

(33)

(143)

(32)

(28)

(23)

(17)

(100)

(17)

(20)

See footnotes on page 8.

Page 1

Customer Metrics, Continued

ARPU in dollars; penetation in percent; unaudited

2020

2021

2022

Internet Penetration (4)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

Penetration

`

Fiber Broadband Penetration of Fiber Passings

40.6%

40.7%

40.8%

40.3%

40.3%

39.5%

38.1%

37.0%

36.4%

36.4%

35.8%

34.8%

Copper Broadband Penetration of Copper Passings

13.6%

13.4%

13.1%

12.8%

12.8%

12.7%

12.5%

12.4%

12.2%

12.2%

12.2%

12.0%

Total Broadband Penetration of Total Passings

19.4%

19.2%

19.1%

18.8%

18.8%

18.7%

18.5%

18.4%

18.5%

18.5%

18.6%

18.6%

Fiber Penetration By Cohort (5)

Base Fiber

40.7%

40.8%

41.0%

41.2%

41.2%

41.3%

41.2%

41.5%

41.9%

41.9%

42.4%

42.6%

Cumulative 2020 Fiber Builds

-

-

-

-

-

28.7%

29.6%

30.0%

22.4%

22.4%

44.0%

43.8%

Cumulative 2021 Fiber Builds

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

17.9%

16.6%

Consumer Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU) (6)

Consumer

Fiber Broadband ARPU

$

56.80

$

56.92

$

57.58

$

59.72

$

57.79

$

60.73

$

63.10

$

63.35

$

62.21

$

62.34

$

62.10

$

63.35

Copper Broadband ARPU

$

41.15

$

41.93

$

42.16

$

42.61

$

41.96

$

43.23

$

44.80

$

45.44

$

45.33

$

44.69

$

45.72

$

48.47

Fiber Video ARPU

$

105.46

$

104.59

$

105.21

$

107.33

$

105.65

$

110.21

$

114.41

$

115.47

$

116.48

$

114.27

$

117.84

$

121.55

Copper Video ARPU

$

110.00

$

109.98

$

111.88

$

112.41

$

111.02

$

115.76

$

117.46

$

118.98

$

119.01

$

117.83

$

119.54

$

124.29

Business (3)

Fiber Broadband ARPU

$

100.30

$

100.27

$

100.85

$

101.56

$

100.93

$

101.34

$

104.66

$

104.76

$

106.87

$

104.39

$

105.60

$

107.19

Copper Broadband ARPU

$

65.21

$

64.74

$

64.92

$

66.12

$

65.27

$

65.74

$

64.20

$

64.03

$

62.54

$

64.12

$

65.00

$

63.00

Churn (7)

Consumer

Fiber Broadband Churn

1.94%

1.52%

1.80%

1.56%

1.71%

1.41%

1.53%

1.56%

1.32%

1.45%

1.19%

1.43%

Copper Broadband Churn

2.36%

2.03%

2.11%

1.96%

2.11%

1.62%

1.67%

1.89%

1.69%

1.72%

1.53%

1.73%

Business (3)

Fiber Broadband Churn

2.25%

1.99%

1.62%

1.43%

1.82%

1.32%

1.22%

1.26%

1.23%

1.26%

1.24%

1.28%

Copper Broadband Churn

2.16%

1.90%

2.03%

1.78%

1.97%

1.72%

1.69%

1.62%

1.64%

1.67%

1.58%

1.63%

See footnotes on page 8.

Page 2

Fresh Start Adjusted Revenue, Expense, and Adjusted EBITDA (8) (9) (10) (14)

$ in millions; unaudited; normalized for fresh start accounting

2020

2021

2022

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

Revenue

Data and Internet Services

$

852

$

846

$

836

$

832

$

3,366

$

840

$

839

$

834

$

834

$

3,347

$

836

$

847

Voice Services

481

468

450

440

1,839

430

424

411

397

1,662

386

381

Video Services

203

189

179

174

745

163

157

149

143

612

137

134

Other

110

106

110

105

431

100

94

99

85

378

83

80

Revenue from Contracts with Customers

1,646

1,609

1,575

1,551

6,381

1,533

1,514

1,493

1,459

5,999

1,442

1,442

Subsidy and Other Revenue

97

99

104

96

396

87

84

83

84

338

5

17

Total Revenue

$

1,743

$

1,708

$

1,679

$

1,647

$

6,777

$

1,620

$

1,598

$

1,576

$

1,543

$

6,337

$

1,447

$

1,459

Y/Y Growth

-10.4%

-10.8%

-9.2%

-8.1%

-9.7%

-7.1%

-6.4%

-6.1%

-6.3%

-6.5%

-10.7%

-8.7%

Other Financial Data:

Consumer Fiber Revenue

$

424

$

411

$

406

$

412

$

1,653

$

407

$

412

$

409

$

405

$

1,633

$

407

$

421

Business and Wholesale Fiber Revenue

293

291

279

273

1,136

268

267

275

270

1,080

265

264

Total Fiber Revenue

717

702

685

685

2,789

675

679

684

675

2,713

672

685

Consumer Copper Revenue

441

437

429

419

1,726

409

403

391

377

1,580

369

370

Business and Wholesale Copper Revenue

488

470

462

447

1,867

448

431

418

407

1,704

401

387

Total Copper Revenue

929

907

891

866

3,593

857

834

809

784

3,284

770

757

Regulatory & TSA Revenue

97

99

103

96

395

88

85

83

84

340

5

17

Total Revenue

$

1,743

$

1,708

$

1,679

$

1,647

$

6,777

$

1,620

$

1,598

$

1,576

$

1,543

$

6,337

$

1,447

$

1,459

Adjusted Operating Expenses

Video Content Expense

$

170

$

155

$

136

$

116

$

577

$

111

$

108

95

$

93

$

407

$

92

$

87

Cost of Service, excluding Video Content

469

465

458

453

1,845

442

467

486

453

1,848

460

451

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

434

407

415

402

1,658

413

395

408

412

1,628

386

386

Total Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses

$

1,073

$

1,027

$

1,009

$

971

$

4,080

$

966

$

970

$

989

$

958

$

3,883

$

938

$

924

Adjusted EBITDA (10)

Fiber Adjusted EBITDA (10)

$

261

$

280

$

260

$

275

$

1,076

$

269

$

276

$

278

$

273

$

1,096

$

274

$

292

Copper Adjusted EBITDA (10)

312

302

306

303

1,223

297

268

227

228

1,020

230

227

Adjusted EBITDA excluding Subsidy and Other (10)

573

582

566

578

2,299

566

544

505

501

2,116

504

519

Subsidy and Other Adjusted EBITDA (10)

97

99

104

98

398

88

84

82

84

338

5

16

Total Adjusted EBITDA (10)

$

670

$

681

$

670

$

676

$

2,697

$

654

$

628

$

587

$

585

$

2,454

$

509

$

535

Y/Y Growth

-13.0%

-12.8%

-5.0%

0.4%

-7.9%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (10)

38.5%

39.9%

39.9%

41.0%

39.8%

40.4%

39.3%

37.2%

37.9%

38.7%

35.2%

36.7%

See footnotes on page 8.

Page 3

Reported Revenue, Expense, and Adjusted EBITDA (9) (10) (14)

$ in millions; unaudited

2020

2021

2022

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

Revenue

Data and Internet Services

$

855

$

849

$

838

$

834

$

3,376

$

842

$

839

$

834

$

834

$

3,349

$

836

$

847

Voice Services

529

509

500

490

2,028

487

443

411

397

1,738

386

381

Video Services

212

197

186

181

776

169

159

149

143

620

137

134

Other

108

105

103

101

417

95

92

99

85

371

83

80

Revenue from Contracts with Customers

1,704

1,660

1,627

1,606

6,597

1,593

1,533

1,493

1,459

6,078

1,442

1,442

Subsidy and Other Revenue

84

94

99

89

366

83

83

83

84

333

5

17

Total Revenue

$

1,788

$

1,754

$

1,726

$

1,695

$

6,963

$

1,676

$

1,616

$

1,576

$

1,543

$

6,411

$

1,447

$

1,459

Y/Y Growth

-8.1%

-8.4%

-6.7%

-5.4%

-7.2%

-6.3%

-7.9%

-8.7%

-8.9%

-7.9%

Other Financial Data:

Consumer Fiber Revenue

$

432

$

419

$

411

$

418

$

1,680

$

411

$

413

$

409

$

405

$

1,638

$

407

$

421

Business and Wholesale Fiber Revenue

292

291

278

272

1,133

267

267

275

270

1,079

265

264

Total Fiber Revenue

724

710

689

689

2,812

678

680

684

675

2,717

672

685

Consumer Copper Revenue

448

440

428

420

1,735

409

403

391

377

1,580

369

370

Business and Wholesale Copper Revenue

489

471

461

447

1,868

448

431

418

407

1,704

401

387

Total Copper Revenue

937

910

889

867

3,603

857

834

809

784

3,284

770

757

Regulatory, USF, TSA Revenue

128

133

149

139

548

140

103

83

84

410

5

17

Total Revenue

$

1,788

$

1,754

$

1,726

$

1,695

$

6,963

$

1,676

$

1,616

$

1,576

$

1,543

$

6,411

$

1,447

$

1,459

Adjusted Operating Expenses

Video Content Expense

$

170

$

155

$

136

$

116

$

577

$

111

$

108

$

95

$

93

$

407

$

92

$

87

Cost of Service , excluding Video Content

515

504

505

499

2,023

493

484

486

453

1,916

460

451

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

417

392

395

387

1,591

402

391

408

412

1,613

386

386

Total Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses

$

1,102

$

1,051

$

1,036

$

1,002

$

4,191

$

1,006

$

983

$

989

$

958

$

3,936

$

938

$

924

Adjusted EBITDA (10)

Fiber Adjusted EBITDA (10)

$

271

$

289

$

269

$

283

$

1,112

$

275

$

278

$

278

$

273

$

1,104

$

274

$

292

Copper Adjusted EBITDA (10)

333

319

322

319

1,293

311

272

227

$

228

1,038

230

227

Adjusted EBITDA excluding Subsidy and Other (10)

604

608

591

602

2,405

586

550

505

501

2,142

504

519

Subsidy and Other Adjusted EBITDA (10)

82

94

99

91

366

84

83

82

84

333

5

16

Total Adjusted EBITDA (10)

$

686

$

703

$

690

$

693

$

2,772

$

670

$

633

$

587

$

585

$

2,475

$

509

$

535

Y/Y Growth

-11.0%

-10.0%

-2.1%

3.0%

-5.4%

-2.3%

-9.9%

-14.9%

-15.6%

-10.7%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (10)

38.4%

40.1%

40.0%

40.9%

39.8%

40.0%

39.2%

37.2%

37.9%

38.6%

35.2%

36.7%

See footnotes on page 8.

Page 4

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures(14)

$ in millions; unaudited

2020

2021

2022

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

Revenue

Revenue, as reported

$

1,933

$

1,801

$

1,726

$

1,695

$

7,155

$

1,676

$

1,616

$

1,576

$

1,543

$

6,411

$

1,447

$

1,459

Northwest Operations

(145)

(47)

-

-

(192)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Revenue, as reported for Remaining Properties

$

1,788

$

1,754

$

1,726

$

1,695

$

6,963

$

1,676

$

1,616

$

1,576

$

1,543

$

6,411

$

1,447

$

1,459

Fresh Start Adjustments:

USF Fees and other

(57)

(49)

(57)

(57)

(220)

(63)

(21)

-

-

(84)

-

-

Bad debt provision

13

10

16

12

51

10

4

-

-

14

-

-

Government grants

13

5

5

7

30

4

1

-

-

5

-

-

Deferred installation fees

(14)

(12)

(11)

(10)

(47)

(7)

(2)

-

-

(9)

-

-

Revenue, as adjusted for Fresh Start Accounting

$

1,743

$

1,708

$

1,679

$

1,647

$

6,777

$

1,620

$

1,598

$

1,576

$

1,543

$

6,337

$

1,447

$

1,459

Adjusted EBITDA

Net Income (Loss)

$

(186)

$

(181)

$

15

$

(50)

$

(402)

$

60

$

4,580

$

126

$

189

$

4,955

$

65

$

101

Add back (Subtract)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

(23)

(57)

(11)

7

(84)

87

(180)

31

12

(50)

30

69

Interest Expense

383

160

121

98

762

89

91

90

105

375

103

118

Investment and Other (Income) Loss, Net

(5)

20

14

14

43

(2)

3

37

(34)

4

(77)

(122)

Pension Settlement Costs

103

56

-

-

159

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt

-

-

-

72

72

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reorganization Items, Net

-

142

131

136

409

25

(4,196)

-

-

(4,171)

-

-

Operating Income

272

140

270

277

959

259

298

284

272

1,113

121

166

Depreciation and Amortization

415

397

392

394

1,598

387

298

273

282

1,240

284

290

EBITDA, as reported (10)

687

537

662

671

2,557

646

596

557

554

2,353

405

456

Add back:

Pension / OPEB Expense

23

23

24

20

90

23

21

18

19

81

19

18

Restructuring Costs and Other Charges

48

36

3

-

87

2

16

8

2

28

54

30

Rebranding Costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

11

Stock-based Compensation Expense

1

1

1

-

3

(1)

-

8

10

17

15

20

Legal Settlement

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

-

Storm Related Insurance Proceeds

-

(1)

-

-

(1)

-

-

(4)

-

(4)

-

-

Gain/Loss on Disposal of NW Operations

24

136

-

2

162

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA, as reported (10)

$

783

$

732

$

690

$

693

$

2,898

$

670

$

633

$

587

$

585

$

2,475

$

509

$

535

Northwest Operations

(97)

(29)

-

-

(126)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA, as reported for Remaining Properties (10)

$

686

$

703

$

690

$

693

$

2,772

$

670

$

633

$

587

$

585

$

2,475

$

509

$

535

Fresh Start Adjustments

Government Grants

13

5

5

7

30

4

1

-

-

5

-

-

Deferred installation fees

(14)

(12)

(11)

(10)

(47)

(7)

(2)

-

-

(9)

-

-

Capital administrative expenses

(15)

(15)

(14)

(14)

(58)

(13)

(4)

-

-

(17)

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA, as adjusted for Fresh Start Accounting (10)

$

670

$

681

$

670

$

676

$

2,697

$

654

$

628

$

587

$

585

$

2,454

$

509

$

535

See footnotes on page 8.

Page 5

