Frontier Communications Parent : Q2 2022 Trending Schedule
Customer Metrics
Passings in millions; customers in thousands; unaudited
2020
2021
2022
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
Passings
Base Fiber Network
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Cumulative 2020 Fiber Builds
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Cumulative 2021 Fiber Builds
-
-
-
-
-
0.1
0.3
0.4
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
Cumulative 2022 Fiber Builds
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.2
0.5
Total Fiber
3.2
3.2
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.4
3.6
3.8
4.0
4.0
4.2
4.4
Total Copper
11.9
11.9
11.9
11.9
11.9
11.8
11.7
11.5
11.4
11.4
11.2
10.9
Total Passings
15.1
15.1
15.2
15.2
15.2
15.2
15.3
15.3
15.3
15.3
15.3
15.3
Consumer Customer Relationships
(2)
Total Customers
3,374
3,342
3,306
3,264
3,264
3,235
3,196
3,173
3,165
3,165
3,169
3,159
Total Net Adds
(39)
(32)
(36)
(42)
(148)
(30)
(38)
(23)
(8)
(99)
4
(10)
Internet Customers
Consumer
Fiber Broadband Customers
1,215
1,223
1,229
1,238
1,238
1,251
1,263
1,292
1,336
1,336
1,388
1,438
Copper Broadband Customers
1,419
1,401
1,381
1,349
1,349
1,327
1,297
1,264
1,234
1,234
1,204
1,163
Total Broadband Customers
2,634
2,624
2,610
2,587
2,587
2,578
2,560
2,556
2,570
2,570
2,592
2,601
Fiber Broadband Net Adds
10
8
6
9
33
13
12
29
44
98
52
50
Copper Broadband Net Adds
(23)
(18)
(20)
(32)
(93)
(22)
(30)
(33)
(30)
(115)
(30)
(41)
Total Broadband Net Adds
(13)
(10)
(14)
(23)
(60)
(9)
(18)
(4)
14
(17)
22
9
Business
(3)
Fiber Broadband Customers
94
93
94
95
95
95
95
95
96
96
98
102
Copper Broadband Customers
170
164
157
152
152
147
143
138
133
133
129
124
Total Broadband Customers
264
257
251
247
247
242
238
233
229
229
227
226
Fiber Broadband Net Adds
(1)
(1)
1
1
-
-
-
-
1
1
2
4
Copper Broadband Net Adds
(7)
(6)
(7)
(5)
(25)
(5)
(4)
(5)
(5)
(19)
(4)
(5)
Total Broadband Net Adds
(8)
(7)
(6)
(4)
(25)
(5)
(4)
(5)
(4)
(18)
(2)
(1)
Consumer Video Customers
Fiber Video Customers
489
461
426
400
400
373
349
329
315
315
302
283
Copper Video Customers
87
82
75
69
69
64
60
57
53
53
49
48
Total Video Customers
576
542
501
469
469
437
409
386
368
368
351
331
Fiber Video Net Adds
(30)
(29)
(34)
(27)
(120)
(27)
(24)
(20)
(14)
(85)
(13)
(19)
Copper Video Net Adds
(6)
(5)
(7)
(6)
(24)
(5)
(4)
(4)
(4)
(16)
(4)
(1)
Total Video Net Adds
(36)
(33)
(41)
(33)
(143)
(32)
(28)
(23)
(17)
(100)
(17)
(20)
See footnotes on page 8.
Page 1
Customer Metrics, Continued
ARPU in dollars; penetation in percent; unaudited
2020
2021
2022
Internet Penetration
(4)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
Penetration
`
Fiber Broadband Penetration of Fiber Passings
40.6%
40.7%
40.8%
40.3%
40.3%
39.5%
38.1%
37.0%
36.4%
36.4%
35.8%
34.8%
Copper Broadband Penetration of Copper Passings
13.6%
13.4%
13.1%
12.8%
12.8%
12.7%
12.5%
12.4%
12.2%
12.2%
12.2%
12.0%
Total Broadband Penetration of Total Passings
19.4%
19.2%
19.1%
18.8%
18.8%
18.7%
18.5%
18.4%
18.5%
18.5%
18.6%
18.6%
Fiber Penetration By Cohort
(5)
Base Fiber
40.7%
40.8%
41.0%
41.2%
41.2%
41.3%
41.2%
41.5%
41.9%
41.9%
42.4%
42.6%
Cumulative 2020 Fiber Builds
-
-
-
-
-
28.7%
29.6%
30.0%
22.4%
22.4%
44.0%
43.8%
Cumulative 2021 Fiber Builds
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
17.9%
16.6%
Consumer Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU)
(6)
Consumer
Fiber Broadband ARPU
$
56.80
$
56.92
$
57.58
$
59.72
$
57.79
$
60.73
$
63.10
$
63.35
$
62.21
$
62.34
$
62.10
$
63.35
Copper Broadband ARPU
$
41.15
$
41.93
$
42.16
$
42.61
$
41.96
$
43.23
$
44.80
$
45.44
$
45.33
$
44.69
$
45.72
$
48.47
Fiber Video ARPU
$
105.46
$
104.59
$
105.21
$
107.33
$
105.65
$
110.21
$
114.41
$
115.47
$
116.48
$
114.27
$
117.84
$
121.55
Copper Video ARPU
$
110.00
$
109.98
$
111.88
$
112.41
$
111.02
$
115.76
$
117.46
$
118.98
$
119.01
$
117.83
$
119.54
$
124.29
Business
(3)
Fiber Broadband ARPU
$
100.30
$
100.27
$
100.85
$
101.56
$
100.93
$
101.34
$
104.66
$
104.76
$
106.87
$
104.39
$
105.60
$
107.19
Copper Broadband ARPU
$
65.21
$
64.74
$
64.92
$
66.12
$
65.27
$
65.74
$
64.20
$
64.03
$
62.54
$
64.12
$
65.00
$
63.00
Churn
(7)
Consumer
Fiber Broadband Churn
1.94%
1.52%
1.80%
1.56%
1.71%
1.41%
1.53%
1.56%
1.32%
1.45%
1.19%
1.43%
Copper Broadband Churn
2.36%
2.03%
2.11%
1.96%
2.11%
1.62%
1.67%
1.89%
1.69%
1.72%
1.53%
1.73%
Business
(3)
Fiber Broadband Churn
2.25%
1.99%
1.62%
1.43%
1.82%
1.32%
1.22%
1.26%
1.23%
1.26%
1.24%
1.28%
Copper Broadband Churn
2.16%
1.90%
2.03%
1.78%
1.97%
1.72%
1.69%
1.62%
1.64%
1.67%
1.58%
1.63%
See footnotes on page 8.
Page 2
Fresh Start Adjusted Revenue, Expense, and Adjusted EBITDA
(8) (9) (10) (14)
$ in millions; unaudited; normalized for fresh start accounting
2020
2021
2022
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
Revenue
Data and Internet Services
$
852
$
846
$
836
$
832
$
3,366
$
840
$
839
$
834
$
834
$
3,347
$
836
$
847
Voice Services
481
468
450
440
1,839
430
424
411
397
1,662
386
381
Video Services
203
189
179
174
745
163
157
149
143
612
137
134
Other
110
106
110
105
431
100
94
99
85
378
83
80
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
1,646
1,609
1,575
1,551
6,381
1,533
1,514
1,493
1,459
5,999
1,442
1,442
Subsidy and Other Revenue
97
99
104
96
396
87
84
83
84
338
5
17
Total Revenue
$
1,743
$
1,708
$
1,679
$
1,647
$
6,777
$
1,620
$
1,598
$
1,576
$
1,543
$
6,337
$
1,447
$
1,459
Y/Y Growth
-10.4%
-10.8%
-9.2%
-8.1%
-9.7%
-7.1%
-6.4%
-6.1%
-6.3%
-6.5%
-10.7%
-8.7%
Other Financial Data:
Consumer Fiber Revenue
$
424
$
411
$
406
$
412
$
1,653
$
407
$
412
$
409
$
405
$
1,633
$
407
$
421
Business and Wholesale Fiber Revenue
293
291
279
273
1,136
268
267
275
270
1,080
265
264
Total Fiber Revenue
717
702
685
685
2,789
675
679
684
675
2,713
672
685
Consumer Copper Revenue
441
437
429
419
1,726
409
403
391
377
1,580
369
370
Business and Wholesale Copper Revenue
488
470
462
447
1,867
448
431
418
407
1,704
401
387
Total Copper Revenue
929
907
891
866
3,593
857
834
809
784
3,284
770
757
Regulatory & TSA Revenue
97
99
103
96
395
88
85
83
84
340
5
17
Total Revenue
$
1,743
$
1,708
$
1,679
$
1,647
$
6,777
$
1,620
$
1,598
$
1,576
$
1,543
$
6,337
$
1,447
$
1,459
Adjusted Operating Expenses
Video Content Expense
$
170
$
155
$
136
$
116
$
577
$
111
$
108
95
$
93
$
407
$
92
$
87
Cost of Service, excluding Video Content
469
465
458
453
1,845
442
467
486
453
1,848
460
451
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
434
407
415
402
1,658
413
395
408
412
1,628
386
386
Total Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses
$
1,073
$
1,027
$
1,009
$
971
$
4,080
$
966
$
970
$
989
$
958
$
3,883
$
938
$
924
Adjusted EBITDA
(10)
Fiber Adjusted EBITDA
(10)
$
261
$
280
$
260
$
275
$
1,076
$
269
$
276
$
278
$
273
$
1,096
$
274
$
292
Copper Adjusted EBITDA
(10)
312
302
306
303
1,223
297
268
227
228
1,020
230
227
Adjusted EBITDA excluding Subsidy and Other
(10)
573
582
566
578
2,299
566
544
505
501
2,116
504
519
Subsidy and Other Adjusted EBITDA
(10)
97
99
104
98
398
88
84
82
84
338
5
16
Total Adjusted EBITDA
(10)
$
670
$
681
$
670
$
676
$
2,697
$
654
$
628
$
587
$
585
$
2,454
$
509
$
535
Y/Y Growth
-13.0%
-12.8%
-5.0%
0.4%
-7.9%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(10)
38.5%
39.9%
39.9%
41.0%
39.8%
40.4%
39.3%
37.2%
37.9%
38.7%
35.2%
36.7%
See footnotes on page 8.
Page 3
Reported Revenue, Expense, and Adjusted EBITDA
(9) (10) (14)
$ in millions; unaudited
2020
2021
2022
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
Revenue
Data and Internet Services
$
855
$
849
$
838
$
834
$
3,376
$
842
$
839
$
834
$
834
$
3,349
$
836
$
847
Voice Services
529
509
500
490
2,028
487
443
411
397
1,738
386
381
Video Services
212
197
186
181
776
169
159
149
143
620
137
134
Other
108
105
103
101
417
95
92
99
85
371
83
80
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
1,704
1,660
1,627
1,606
6,597
1,593
1,533
1,493
1,459
6,078
1,442
1,442
Subsidy and Other Revenue
84
94
99
89
366
83
83
83
84
333
5
17
Total Revenue
$
1,788
$
1,754
$
1,726
$
1,695
$
6,963
$
1,676
$
1,616
$
1,576
$
1,543
$
6,411
$
1,447
$
1,459
Y/Y Growth
-8.1%
-8.4%
-6.7%
-5.4%
-7.2%
-6.3%
-7.9%
-8.7%
-8.9%
-7.9%
Other Financial Data:
Consumer Fiber Revenue
$
432
$
419
$
411
$
418
$
1,680
$
411
$
413
$
409
$
405
$
1,638
$
407
$
421
Business and Wholesale Fiber Revenue
292
291
278
272
1,133
267
267
275
270
1,079
265
264
Total Fiber Revenue
724
710
689
689
2,812
678
680
684
675
2,717
672
685
Consumer Copper Revenue
448
440
428
420
1,735
409
403
391
377
1,580
369
370
Business and Wholesale Copper Revenue
489
471
461
447
1,868
448
431
418
407
1,704
401
387
Total Copper Revenue
937
910
889
867
3,603
857
834
809
784
3,284
770
757
Regulatory, USF, TSA Revenue
128
133
149
139
548
140
103
83
84
410
5
17
Total Revenue
$
1,788
$
1,754
$
1,726
$
1,695
$
6,963
$
1,676
$
1,616
$
1,576
$
1,543
$
6,411
$
1,447
$
1,459
Adjusted Operating Expenses
Video Content Expense
$
170
$
155
$
136
$
116
$
577
$
111
$
108
$
95
$
93
$
407
$
92
$
87
Cost of Service , excluding Video Content
515
504
505
499
2,023
493
484
486
453
1,916
460
451
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
417
392
395
387
1,591
402
391
408
412
1,613
386
386
Total Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses
$
1,102
$
1,051
$
1,036
$
1,002
$
4,191
$
1,006
$
983
$
989
$
958
$
3,936
$
938
$
924
Adjusted EBITDA
(10)
Fiber Adjusted EBITDA
(10)
$
271
$
289
$
269
$
283
$
1,112
$
275
$
278
$
278
$
273
$
1,104
$
274
$
292
Copper Adjusted EBITDA
(10)
333
319
322
319
1,293
311
272
227
$
228
1,038
230
227
Adjusted EBITDA excluding Subsidy and Other
(10)
604
608
591
602
2,405
586
550
505
501
2,142
504
519
Subsidy and Other Adjusted EBITDA
(10)
82
94
99
91
366
84
83
82
84
333
5
16
Total Adjusted EBITDA
(10)
$
686
$
703
$
690
$
693
$
2,772
$
670
$
633
$
587
$
585
$
2,475
$
509
$
535
Y/Y Growth
-11.0%
-10.0%
-2.1%
3.0%
-5.4%
-2.3%
-9.9%
-14.9%
-15.6%
-10.7%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(10)
38.4%
40.1%
40.0%
40.9%
39.8%
40.0%
39.2%
37.2%
37.9%
38.6%
35.2%
36.7%
See footnotes on page 8.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures
(14)
$ in millions; unaudited
2020
2021
2022
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
Revenue
Revenue, as reported
$
1,933
$
1,801
$
1,726
$
1,695
$
7,155
$
1,676
$
1,616
$
1,576
$
1,543
$
6,411
$
1,447
$
1,459
Northwest Operations
(145)
(47)
-
-
(192)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revenue, as reported for Remaining Properties
$
1,788
$
1,754
$
1,726
$
1,695
$
6,963
$
1,676
$
1,616
$
1,576
$
1,543
$
6,411
$
1,447
$
1,459
Fresh Start Adjustments:
USF Fees and other
(57)
(49)
(57)
(57)
(220)
(63)
(21)
-
-
(84)
-
-
Bad debt provision
13
10
16
12
51
10
4
-
-
14
-
-
Government grants
13
5
5
7
30
4
1
-
-
5
-
-
Deferred installation fees
(14)
(12)
(11)
(10)
(47)
(7)
(2)
-
-
(9)
-
-
Revenue, as adjusted for Fresh Start Accounting
$
1,743
$
1,708
$
1,679
$
1,647
$
6,777
$
1,620
$
1,598
$
1,576
$
1,543
$
6,337
$
1,447
$
1,459
Adjusted EBITDA
Net Income (Loss)
$
(186)
$
(181)
$
15
$
(50)
$
(402)
$
60
$
4,580
$
126
$
189
$
4,955
$
65
$
101
Add back (Subtract)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
(23)
(57)
(11)
7
(84)
87
(180)
31
12
(50)
30
69
Interest Expense
383
160
121
98
762
89
91
90
105
375
103
118
Investment and Other (Income) Loss, Net
(5)
20
14
14
43
(2)
3
37
(34)
4
(77)
(122)
Pension Settlement Costs
103
56
-
-
159
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt
-
-
-
72
72
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Reorganization Items, Net
-
142
131
136
409
25
(4,196)
-
-
(4,171)
-
-
Operating Income
272
140
270
277
959
259
298
284
272
1,113
121
166
Depreciation and Amortization
415
397
392
394
1,598
387
298
273
282
1,240
284
290
EBITDA, as reported
(10)
687
537
662
671
2,557
646
596
557
554
2,353
405
456
Add back:
Pension / OPEB Expense
23
23
24
20
90
23
21
18
19
81
19
18
Restructuring Costs and Other Charges
48
36
3
-
87
2
16
8
2
28
54
30
Rebranding Costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
11
Stock-based Compensation Expense
1
1
1
-
3
(1)
-
8
10
17
15
20
Legal Settlement
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
-
Storm Related Insurance Proceeds
-
(1)
-
-
(1)
-
-
(4)
-
(4)
-
-
Gain/Loss on Disposal of NW Operations
24
136
-
2
162
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA, as reported
(10)
$
783
$
732
$
690
$
693
$
2,898
$
670
$
633
$
587
$
585
$
2,475
$
509
$
535
Northwest Operations
(97)
(29)
-
-
(126)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA, as reported for Remaining Properties
(10)
$
686
$
703
$
690
$
693
$
2,772
$
670
$
633
$
587
$
585
$
2,475
$
509
$
535
Fresh Start Adjustments
Government Grants
13
5
5
7
30
4
1
-
-
5
-
-
Deferred installation fees
(14)
(12)
(11)
(10)
(47)
(7)
(2)
-
-
(9)
-
-
Capital administrative expenses
(15)
(15)
(14)
(14)
(58)
(13)
(4)
-
-
(17)
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA, as adjusted for Fresh Start Accounting
(10)
$
670
$
681
$
670
$
676
$
2,697
$
654
$
628
$
587
$
585
$
2,454
$
509
$
535
See footnotes on page 8.
Page 5
Sales 2022
5 779 M
-
-
Net income 2022
204 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
7 015 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
32,0x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
6 369 M
6 369 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,32x
EV / Sales 2023
2,53x
Nbr of Employees
15 400
Free-Float
-
