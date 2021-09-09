Log in
    FYBR   US35909D1090

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.

(FYBR)
Frontier Communications Parent : to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference

09/09/2021
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Scott Beasley, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 1:25 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website https://investor.frontier.com.

About Frontier Communications
Frontier Communications offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed Internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 490 M - -
Net income 2021 4 975 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 045 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 904 M 7 904 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 16 005
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,34 $
Average target price 69,67 $
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Simon Jeffery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott C. Beasley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Stratton Executive Chairman
Kevin L. Beebe Director
Lisa V. Chang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.0.00%7 904
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.69%227 334
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.20.90%147 019
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.16%128 109
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.28%106 200
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.20%100 742