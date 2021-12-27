Log in
    FYBR   US35909D1090

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.

(FYBR)
Frontier Communications to Present at Citi's AppsEconomy Conference

12/27/2021 | 04:31pm EST
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Scott Beasley, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at Citi’s AppsEconomy Conference on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website https://investor.frontier.com.

About Frontier Communications
Frontier Communications offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed Internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 433 M - -
Net income 2021 4 902 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 981 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 176 M 7 176 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 15 803
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 29,36 $
Average target price 54,17 $
Spread / Average Target 84,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Simon Jeffery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott C. Beasley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Stratton Executive Chairman
Kevin L. Beebe Director
Lisa V. Chang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.0.00%7 176
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.33%221 139
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.47%124 702
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.00%116 234
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION16.24%96 994
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.35%86 939