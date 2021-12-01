Frontier Communications to Present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website https://investor.frontier.com.

