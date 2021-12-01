Log in
    FYBR   US35909D1090

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.

(FYBR)
  Report
Frontier Communications to Present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

12/01/2021 | 04:31pm EST
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website https://investor.frontier.com.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed Internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.


© Business Wire 2021
