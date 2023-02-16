Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FYBR   US35909D1090

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.

(FYBR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-15 pm EST
28.68 USD   +0.67%
08:06aFrontier Launches Fiber Innovation Labs
BU
02/15Frontier Communications, AT&T Sign Deal for Wireless Infrastructure Deployment
MT
02/15AT&T Strikes Fiber Deal With Frontier Communications
DJ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontier Launches Fiber Innovation Labs

02/16/2023 | 08:06am EST
Facilities serve as testing grounds for new ways to accelerate a fiber future

Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR):

TL;DR – The Byte-Size Download:

  • Happening: Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) introduced its Fiber Innovation Labs today – National Innovation Day – designed for inventing and testing new patents, technologies and processes that will advance its fiber-optic network.
  • Why It Matters: Improving the customer experience and driving efficiencies are key to accelerating Frontier’s fiber-first strategy. Frontier’s labs serve as a testing ground to find new technologies and procedures to advance the way it delivers blazing-fast fiber internet to consumers and businesses across the country.
  • Get Stoked: “The work we are doing in our Fiber Innovation Labs will change the way we serve our customers and will ultimately change the industry,” said Veronica Bloodworth, Frontier’s Chief Network Officer. “We have the best team in the business – they live and breathe innovation. They have been awarded several patents and are in the process of bringing those new inventions to life to deliver the best ‘un-cable’ internet experience to our customers. Be prepared to be amazed.”

The Details:

Frontier announced the launch of its Fiber Innovation Labs today in recognition of National Innovation Day.

Frontier’s Fiber Innovation Labs will identify new ways to drive efficiencies and improve the customer experience as the company transforms with its fiber-first strategy. For example, the team will invent and test next-generation technology for fiber deployment and connectivity while also looking for more efficient ways to do installation and repairs.

As part of Frontier’s Fiber Innovation Labs, the company has launched its first-ever outside plant facility in Lewisville, Texas. The facility is designed as a miniature suburban neighborhood that mimics the real-life experiences of its techs serving customers every day. It features roads, sidewalks, a state-of-the-art central office, a small house and a reconstructed manhole system. It also simulates weather elements and temperature changes. Here, the Frontier team can test and learn new methods in real-world environments to install and maintain its fiber-optic network.

About Frontier
Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 777 M - -
Net income 2022 344 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 954 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 027 M 7 027 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 14 746
Free-Float -
Chart FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 28,68 $
Average target price 37,27 $
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Simon Jeffery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott C. Beasley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Stratton Executive Chairman
Kevin L. Beebe Lead Independent Director
Lisa V. Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.12.56%7 027
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.36%169 591
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.37%154 053
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.45%109 217
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.24%99 178
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED27.04%66 611