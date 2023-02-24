Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FYBR   US35909D1090

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.

(FYBR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-23 pm EST
28.00 USD   +0.68%
07:02aFrontier's Record Quarter Accelerates Transformation to Growing Digital Infrastructure Company
BU
06:36aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/16Frontier Launches Fiber Innovation Labs
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontier's Record Quarter Accelerates Transformation to Growing Digital Infrastructure Company

02/24/2023 | 07:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results today.

“We ended the year strong with another quarter of record operational results. We now have the fiber engine we need to power our growing digital infrastructure business. This is how we advance our purpose of Building Gigabit America,” said Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer of Frontier.

“This year, we will accelerate our fiber build and give customers more reasons to choose the un-cable provider. The team is fired up and ready to return to growth in 2023."

Full-Year 2022 Highlights1

  • Built fiber to 1.2 million locations, bringing total fiber passings to 5.2 million by the end of 2022 - more than halfway to our target of 10 million fiber locations
  • Added a record 250,000 fiber broadband customer net additions, resulting in fiber broadband customer growth of 17.5% from 2021
  • Revenue of $5.79 billion, net income of $441 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.08 billion
  • Capital expenditures of $2.74 billion, including $1.52 billion of non-subsidy-related build capital expenditures and $0.06 billion of subsidy-related build capital expenditures
  • Surpassed our $250 million gross annualized cost savings target more than one year ahead of plan and raised our target to $400 million by the end of 2024

Fourth-Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Built fiber to a record 381,000 locations
  • Added a record 76,000 fiber broadband customers
  • Revenue of $1.44 billion, net income of $155 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $528 million
  • Capital expenditures of $878 million, including $517 million of non-subsidy-related build capital expenditures and $33 million of subsidy-related build capital expenditures
  • Net cash from operations of $360 million, driven by strong operating performance and increased focus on working capital management
  • Achieved annualized run-rate cost savings of $336 million

Fourth-Quarter 2022 Consolidated Financial Results2

Frontier reported revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, of $1.44 billion, a 6.9% decline compared with the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as growth in consumer, business and wholesale fiber was more than offset by declines in copper and subsidy.

  • Revenue growth was negatively impacted by the expiration of CAF II funding at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Excluding subsidy-related revenue, revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, declined 2.5% compared with the quarter ended December 31, 2021, an improvement in the year-over-year rate of decline reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2022

Fourth-quarter 2022 operating income was $136 million and net income was $155 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $528 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.7%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $585 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was also negatively impacted by the expiration of CAF II funding at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Excluding subsidy-related revenue, Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, grew 2.4% compared with the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as revenue declines were more than offset by lower selling, general and administrative expenses, lower cost of service expenses, and cost-saving initiatives

Capital expenditures were $878 million, an increase from $559 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, as fiber expansion initiatives accelerated.

Fourth-Quarter 2022 Consumer Results

  • Consumer revenue of $764 million declined 2.3% from the fourth quarter of 2021, as strong growth in fiber broadband was more than offset by declines in legacy video and voice
  • Consumer fiber revenue of $436 million increased 7.7% over the fourth quarter of 2021, as growth in consumer broadband, voice, and other more than offset declines in video
  • Consumer fiber broadband revenue of $283 million increased 15.5% over the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by growth in fiber broadband customers
  • Consumer fiber broadband customer net additions of 73,000 resulted in consumer fiber broadband customer growth of 17.9% from the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Consumer fiber broadband customer churn of 1.32% was flat with the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Consumer fiber broadband ARPU of $61.20 declined 1.6% from the fourth quarter of 2021, as price increases and speed upgrades were more than offset by the autopay and gift-card incentives introduced in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of gift-card incentives, consumer fiber broadband ARPU increased 0.9% over the fourth quarter of 2021

Fourth-Quarter 2022 Business and Wholesale Results

  • Business and wholesale revenue of $659 million declined 2.6% from the fourth quarter of 2021, as growth in our fiber footprint was more than offset by declines in our copper footprint
  • Business and wholesale fiber revenue of $285 million increased 5.5% over the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by growth in both business and wholesale
  • Business fiber broadband customer churn of 1.33% increased from 1.23% in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Business fiber broadband ARPU of $107.68 increased 0.8% from the fourth quarter of 2021

Capital Structure

At December 31, 2022, Frontier had total liquidity of $2.8 billion, including a cash and short-term investments balance of approximately $2.1 billion and $0.7 billion of available borrowing capacity on its revolving credit facility. Frontier’s net leverage ratio on December 31, 2022 was approximately 3.4x.3 Frontier has no long-term debt maturities prior to 2027.

2023 Outlook4

Frontier’s guidance for the full year 2023 is:

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.11 - $2.16 billion
  • Fiber build of 1.3 million new locations
  • Cash capital expenditures of $2.80 billion
  • Cash taxes of approximately $20 million
  • Net cash interest payments of approximately $630 million
  • Pension and OPEB expense of approximately $50 million (net of capitalization)
  • Cash pension and OPEB contributions of approximately $125 million

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, Frontier will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results today, February 24, 2023, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call webcast and presentation materials are accessible through Frontier’s Investor Relations website and will remain archived at this location.

About Frontier

Frontier is leading the “un-cable” revolution. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America, we are relentless in our pursuit of always delivering a better customer experience. Providing digital infrastructure that empowers people to create the future, we’re connecting millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states with reliable fiber internet and multi-gigabit speeds. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Frontier uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its performance, including EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, operating free cash flow, adjusted operating expenses, and net leverage ratio, each of which is described below. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to (i) assist in analyzing Frontier's underlying financial performance from period to period, (ii) analyze and evaluate strategic and operational decisions, (iii) establish criteria for compensation decisions, and (iv) assist in the understanding of Frontier's ability to generate cash flow and, as a result, to plan for future capital and operational decisions. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding Frontier’s financial condition and results of operations because these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide a more comprehensive view of Frontier’s core operations and ability to generate cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the financial analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operational, compensation, and planning decisions, and (iii) present measurements that investors and rating agencies have indicated to management are useful to them in assessing Frontier and its results of operations.

A reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the accompanying tables. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP, nor are they alternatives to GAAP measures, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) less income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, investment and other income (loss), pension settlement costs, reorganization items, and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, as described above, adjusted to exclude certain pension/OPEB expenses, restructuring costs and other charges, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue.

Management uses EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to assist it in comparing performance from period to period and as measures of operational performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors in evaluating Frontier’s operational performance from period to period because they exclude depreciation and amortization expenses related to investments made in prior periods and are determined without regard to capital structure or investment activities. By excluding capital expenditures, debt repayments and dividends, among other factors, these non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. Management compensates for these shortcomings by utilizing these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Management defines operating free cash flow as net cash provided from operating activities less capital expenditures. Management uses operating free cash flow to assist it in comparing liquidity from period to period and to obtain a more comprehensive view of Frontier’s core operations and ability to generate cash flow. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in evaluating cash available to service debt and pay dividends. This non-GAAP financial measure has certain shortcomings; it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as items such as debt repayments are not deducted in determining such measure. Management compensates for these shortcomings by utilizing this non-GAAP financial measure in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, restructuring and other charges, certain pension/OPEB expenses, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. Investors have indicated that this non-GAAP measure is useful in evaluating Frontier’s performance.

Net leverage ratio is calculated as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments) divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent four quarters. Investors have indicated that this non-GAAP measure is useful in evaluating Frontier’s debt levels.

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and footnotes contained in Frontier’s documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" related to future events, including our 2023 outlook and guidance. Forward-looking statements address our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, including, without limitation, our outlook with respect to future operating and financial performance, expected results from our implementation of strategic and cost savings initiatives, capital expenditures, taxes, pension and OPEB obligations, and our ability to comply with the covenants in the agreements governing our indebtedness and other matters. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions, as of the time the statements are made, regarding future events and performance and contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “may,” “will,” “would,” or “target.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. A wide range of factors could materially affect future developments and performance, including but not limited to: our significant indebtedness, our ability to incur substantially more debt in the future, and covenants in the agreements governing our indebtedness that may reduce our operating and financial flexibility; declines in Adjusted EBITDA relative to historical levels that we are unable to offset; our ability to successfully implement strategic initiatives, including our fiber buildout and other initiatives to enhance revenue and realize productivity and service improvements; our ability to secure necessary construction resources, materials and permits for our fiber buildout initiative in a timely and cost effective manner; the effects of inflation and rising interest rates, on us and our customers; potential disruptions in our supply chain, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global microchip shortage, or otherwise, which could adversely impact our business and hinder our fiber expansion plans; our ability to effectively manage our operations, operating expenses, capital expenditures, debt service requirement and cash paid for income taxes and liquidity; competition from cable, wireless and wireline carriers, satellite, fiber “overbuilders” and “over-the-top” companies, and the risk that we will not respond on a timely or profitable basis; our ability to successfully adjust to changes in the communications industry, including the effects of technological changes on our capital expenditures, products and service offerings; risks related to disruption in our networks, infrastructure and information technology that could result in customer loss and/or incurrence of additional expenses; the impact of potential information technology or data security breaches or other cyber-attacks or other disruptions; our ability to retain or attract new customers and to maintain relationships with customers; our reliance on a limited number of key supplies and vendors; declines in revenue from our voice services, switched and non-switched access and video and data services that we cannot stabilize or offset with increases in revenue from other products and services; our ability to secure, continue to use or renew intellectual property and other licenses used in our business; our ability to hire or retain key personnel; our ability to dispose of certain assets or asset groups or to make acquisition of certain assets on terms that are attractive to us, or at all; the effects of changes in the availability of federal and state universal service funding or other subsidies to us and our competitors and our ability to obtain future subsidies, including participation in the proposed Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (“RDOF”); our ability to comply with the applicable Connect America Fund II program (“CAF II”) and RDOF requirements and the risk of penalties or obligations to return certain CAF II and RDOF funds or any other requirements related to federal or state programs which we participate in; our ability to defend against litigation and potentially unfavorable results from current pending and future litigation; our ability to comply with applicable federal and state consumer protection requirements; the effects of governmental legislation and regulation on our business, including costs, disruptions, possible limitations on operating flexibility and changes to the competitive landscape resulting from such legislation or regulation; the impact of regulatory, investigative and legal proceedings and legal compliance risks; our ability to effectively manage service quality in the states in which we operate and meet mandated service quality metrics; the effects of changes in income tax rates, tax laws, regulations or rulings, or federal or state tax assessments; the effects of changes in accounting policies or practices; our ability to successfully renegotiate union contracts; the effects of increased medical expenses and pension and postemployment expenses; changes in pension plan assumptions, interest rates, discount rates, regulatory rules and/or the value of our pension plan assets; the likelihood that our historical financial information may no longer be indicative of our future performance and our implementation of fresh start accounting; the impact of adverse changes in economic, political and market conditions in the areas that we serve, the U.S. and globally, including, but not limited to, disruption in our supply chain, inflation in pricing for key materials or labor, increased fuel and electricity costs, the cost of borrowing, or other adverse changes resulting from epidemics, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases, including the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, economic or political instability, including events like the ongoing war in Ukraine, or other adverse public health developments, potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including potential disruptions to the work of our employees arising from health and safety measures such as social distancing, working remotely and recent applicable federal, state, and local mandates, and prohibitions, our ability to effectively manage increased demand on our network, our ability to maintain relationships with our current or prospective customers and vendors as well as their abilities to perform under current or proposed arrangements with us; risks associated with our emergence from the Chapter 11 Cases, including, but not limited to, the continuing effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on us and our relationships with our suppliers, customers, service providers or employees and changes in the composition of our board of directors and senior management; volatility in the trading price of our common stock, which has a limited trading history; substantial market overhang from the substantial common stock holdings by our former creditors issued in the Chapter 11 reorganization; certain provisions of Delaware law and our certificate of incorporation that may prevent efforts by our stockholders to change the direction or management of our company; and certain other factors set forth in our other filings with the SEC. This list of factors that may affect future performance and the accuracy of forward-looking statements is illustrative and is not intended to be exhaustive. You should consider these important factors, as well as the risks and other factors contained in Frontier’s filings with the SEC, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in such forward-looking statements. We do not intend, nor do we undertake any duty, to update any forward-looking statements.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.

Unaudited Financial Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the

 

For the

 

For the

 

 

three months ended

 

three months ended

 

three months ended

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

(Successor)

 

(Successor)

 

(Successor)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statements of Income Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

1,437

 

 

$

1,444

 

 

$

1,543

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of service

 

 

526

 

 

 

544

 

 

 

546

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

452

 

 

 

431

 

 

 

441

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

312

 

 

 

296

 

 

 

282

 

Restructuring costs and other charges

 

 

11

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

2

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

1,301

 

 

 

1,275

 

 

 

1,271

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

136

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

272

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment and other income, net

 

 

144

 

 

 

211

 

 

 

34

 

Pension settlement costs

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(50

)

 

 

-

 

Interest expense

 

 

(136

)

 

 

(135

)

 

 

(105

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

139

 

 

 

195

 

 

 

201

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

75

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

155

 

 

$

120

 

 

$

189

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

 

245,010

 

 

 

244,984

 

 

 

244,308

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

 

245,395

 

 

 

245,212

 

 

 

244,840

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net earnings per common share

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

0.77

 

Diluted net earnings per common share

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Financial Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

$

878

 

 

$

772

 

 

$

559

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.

Unaudited Financial Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: The following results are reported separately for the four months ended April 30, 2021 (our Predecessor period prior to emergence). While the basis of accounting for the Predecessor and Successor are different as a result of the application of fresh start accounting, we have calculated combined Non-GAAP results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the

year ended

 

 

For the eight

months ended

 

 

For the four

months ended

 

For the

year ended

($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,

2022

 

 

December 31,

2021

 

 

April 30,

2021

 

December 31,

2021

 

 

(Successor)

 

 

(Successor)

 

 

(Predecessor)

 

(Non-GAAP Combined)

Statements of Income Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

5,787

 

 

$

4,180

 

 

 

 

$

2,231

 

 

$

6,411

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of service

 

 

2,169

 

 

 

1,532

 

 

 

 

 

830

 

 

 

2,362

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

1,745

 

 

 

1,131

 

 

 

 

 

537

 

 

 

1,668

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

1,182

 

 

 

734

 

 

 

 

 

506

 

 

 

1,240

 

Restructuring costs and other charges

 

 

99

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

28

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

5,195

 

 

 

3,418

 

 

 

 

 

1,880

 

 

 

5,298

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

592

 

 

 

762

 

 

 

 

 

351

 

 

 

1,113

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment and other income (loss), net

 

 

554

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

(4

)

Pension settlement costs

 

 

(55

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Reorganization items, net

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

4,171

 

 

 

4,171

 

Interest expense

 

 

(492

)

 

 

(257

)

 

 

 

 

(118

)

 

 

(375

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

599

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

 

 

4,405

 

 

 

4,905

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

158

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

 

 

(136

)

 

 

(50

)

Net income

 

$

441

 

 

$

414

 

 

 

 

$

4,541

 

 

$

4,955

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

 

244,781

 

 

 

244,405

 

 

 

 

 

104,584

 

 

 

NM

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

 

245,280

 

 

 

245,885

 

 

 

 

 

104,924

 

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net earnings per common share

 

$

1.80

 

 

$

1.69

 

 

 

 

$

43.42

 

 

 

NM

 

Diluted net earnings per common share

 

$

1.80

 

 

$

1.68

 

 

 

 

$

43.28

 

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Financial Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

$

2,738

 

 

$

1,205

 

 

 

 

$

500

 

 

$

1,705

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NM - Not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.

Unaudited Financial Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: The following results are reported separately for the four months ended April 30, 2021 (our Predecessor period prior to emergence). While the basis of accounting for the Predecessor and Successor are different as a result of the application of fresh start accounting, we have calculated combined Non-GAAP results for the year ended December 30, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

($ in millions)

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

(Successor)

 

 

(Successor)

 

 

(Successor)

 

 

 

Selected Statement of Income Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Data and Internet services

 

$

859

 

 

$

848

 

 

$

834

 

 

 

 

Voice services

 

 

362

 

 

 

369

 

 

 

397

 

 

 

 

Video services

 

 

122

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

143

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

80

 

 

 

82

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

 

Revenue from contracts with customers

 

 

1,423

 

 

 

1,426

 

 

 

1,459

 

 

 

 

Subsidy and other revenue

 

 

14

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

 

$

1,437

 

 

$

1,444

 

 

$

1,543

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Financial Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer

 

$

764

 

 

$

785

 

 

$

782

 

 

 

 

Business and Wholesale

 

 

659

 

 

 

641

 

 

 

677

 

 

 

 

Revenue from contracts with customers

 

$

1,423

 

 

$

1,426

 

 

$

1,459

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiber

 

$

721

 

 

$

691

 

 

$

675

 

 

 

 

Copper

 

 

702

 

 

 

735

 

 

 

784

 

 

 

 

Revenue from contracts with customers

 

$

1,423

 

 

$

1,426

 

 

$

1,459

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the year ended

 

 

For the eight months ended

 

 

For the four months ended

 

 

For the year ended

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

April 30,

 

 

December 31,

($ in millions)

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2021

 

 

(Successor)

 

 

(Successor)

 

 

(Predecessor)

 

 

(Non-GAAP Combined)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Statement of Income Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Data and Internet services

 

$

3,390

 

 

$

2,224

 

 

$

1,125

 

 

$

3,349

Voice services

 

 

1,498

 

 

 

1,091

 

 

 

647

 

 

 

1,738

Video services

 

 

520

 

 

 

397

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

620

Other

 

 

325

 

 

 

246

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

371

Revenue from contracts with customers

 

 

5,733

 

 

 

3,958

 

 

 

2,120

 

 

 

6,078

Subsidy and other revenue

 

 

54

 

 

 

222

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

333

Total revenue

 

$

5,787

 

 

$

4,180

 

 

$

2,231

 

 

$

6,411

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Financial Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer

 

$

3,116

 

 

$

2,125

 

 

$

1,133

 

 

$

3,258

Business and Wholesale

 

 

2,617

 

 

 

1,833

 

 

 

987

 

 

 

2,820

Revenue from contracts with customers

 

$

5,733

 

 

$

3,958

 

 

$

2,120

 

 

$

6,078

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiber

 

$

2,769

 

 

$

1,814

 

 

$

903

 

 

$

2,717

Copper

 

 

2,964

 

 

 

2,144

 

 

 

1,140

 

 

 

3,284

Other

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

77

 

 

 

77

Revenue from contracts with customers

 

$

5,733

 

 

$

3,958

 

 

$

2,120

 

 

$

6,078

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.

Unaudited Operating Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of and for the three months ended

 

For the year ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer customer metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Customers (in thousands)

 

 

3,133

 

 

 

3,142

 

 

 

3,165

 

 

 

3,133

 

 

 

3,165

 

Net customer losses

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(32

)

 

 

(99

)

Average monthly consumer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

revenue per customer

 

$

81.13

 

 

$

83.05

 

 

$

82.29

 

 

$

82.30

 

 

$

84.70

 

Customer monthly churn

 

 

1.53

%

 

 

1.76

%

 

 

1.45

%

 

 

1.54

%

 

 

1.52

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadband customer metrics (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadband customers (in thousands)

 

 

2,839

 

 

 

2,831

 

 

 

2,799

 

 

 

2,839

 

 

 

2,799

 

Net customer additions (losses)

 

 

8

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

(34

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employees

 

 

14,708

 

 

 

14,746

 

 

 

15,640

 

 

 

14,708

 

 

 

15,640

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Amounts presented exclude related metrics for our wholesale customers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in millions)

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

322

 

 

 

$

2,127

Short-term investments

 

 

1,750

 

 

 

 

-

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

438

 

 

 

 

458

Other current assets

 

 

87

 

 

 

 

103

Total current assets

 

 

2,597

 

 

 

 

2,688

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

11,850

 

 

 

 

9,199

Other assets

 

 

4,177

 

 

 

 

4,594

Total assets

 

$

18,624

 

 

 

$

16,481

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt due within one year

 

$

15

 

 

 

$

15

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

 

 

2,280

 

 

 

 

1,436

Total current liabilities

 

 

2,295

 

 

 

 

1,451

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes and other liabilities

 

 

2,085

 

 

 

 

2,462

Long-term debt

 

 

9,110

 

 

 

 

7,968

Equity

 

 

5,134

 

 

 

 

4,600

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

18,624

 

 

 

$

16,481

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

Leverage Ratio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Numerator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt due within one year

 

$

15

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

9,110

 

 

 

 

 

Total debt

 

$

9,125

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(322

)

 

 

 

 

Short-term investments

 

 

(1,750

)

 

 

 

 

Net debt

 

$

7,053

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA - last 4 quarters

 

$

2,080

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Leverage Ratio

 

 

3.4x

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data

 

 

 

       

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three

 

For the three

 

 

months ended

 

months ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

($ in millions)

 

(Successor)

 

(Successor)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows provided from (used by) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

155

 

 

$

189

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided from

 

 

 

 

 

 

(used by) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

312

 

 

 

282

 

Pension settlement costs

 

 

5

 

 

 

-

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

29

 

 

 

10

 

Amortization of premium

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(7

)

Bad debt expense

 

 

7

 

 

 

(2

)

Other adjustments

 

 

(1

)

 

 

-

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(3

)

 

 

13

 

Change in accounts receivable

 

 

(23

)

 

 

(4

)

Change in long-term pension and other postretirement liabilities

 

 

(129

)

 

 

(39

)

Change in accounts payable and other liabilities

 

 

(44

)

 

 

5

 

Change in prepaid expenses, income taxes, and other assets

 

 

59

 

 

 

21

 

Net cash provided from operating activities

 

 

360

 

 

 

468

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows provided from (used by) investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(878

)

 

 

(559

)

Purchases of short-term investments (1)

 

 

(1,125

)

 

 

-

 

Sale of short-term investments (1)

 

 

1,700

 

 

 

-

 

Proceeds on sale of assets

 

 

9

 

 

 

7

 

Other

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

Net cash used by investing activities

 

 

(290

)

 

 

(548

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows provided from (used by) financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt payments

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(9

)

Proceeds from long-term debt borrowings

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,000

 

Financing costs paid

 

 

-

 

 

 

(13

)

Finance lease obligation payments

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(4

)

Taxes paid on behalf of employees for shares withheld

 

 

(1

)

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from sale and lease-back transactions

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Other

 

 

-

 

 

 

23

 

Net cash provided from (used by) financing activities

 

 

(8

)

 

 

997

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

62

 

 

 

917

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

 

 

260

 

 

 

1,261

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period

 

$

322

 

 

$

2,178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

$

226

 

 

$

160

 

Income tax payments, net

 

$

1

 

 

$

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Amounts represent cash movement to/from short-term investments. Given the long-term nature of the fiber build, we have invested cash in short-term investments to improve interest income while preserving funding flexibility.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data

 

 

 

Note: The following results are reported separately for the four months ended April 30, 2021 (our Predecessor period prior to emergence). While the basis of accounting for the Predecessor and Successor are different as a result of the application of fresh start accounting, we have calculated combined Non-GAAP results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the year ended

 

For the eight

months ended

 

For the four

months ended

 

For the year ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

April 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2021

($ in millions)

 

(Successor)

 

(Successor)

 

(Predecessor) (1)

 

(Non-GAAP Combined)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows provided from (used by) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

441

 

 

$

414

 

 

 

$

4,541

 

 

$

4,955

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided from

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(used by) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

1,182

 

 

 

734

 

 

 

 

506

 

 

 

1,240

 

Pension settlement costs

 

 

55

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

82

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

17

 

Non-cash reorganization items, net

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(5,467

)

 

 

(5,467

)

Amortization of (premium) discount

 

 

(28

)

 

 

(18

)

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

(17

)

Lease impairment

 

 

44

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Bad debt expense

 

 

26

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

14

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

164

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

 

(148

)

 

 

(67

)

Change in accounts receivable

 

 

(7

)

 

 

45

 

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

81

 

Change in long-term pension and other postretirement liabilities

 

 

(656

)

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

9

 

Change in accounts payable and other liabilities

 

 

51

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

 

(156

)

 

 

(62

)

Change in prepaid expenses, income taxes, and other assets

 

 

47

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

94

 

Net cash provided from (used by) operating activities

 

 

1,401

 

 

 

1,451

 

 

 

 

(654

)

 

 

797

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows provided from (used by) investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(2,738

)

 

 

(1,205

)

 

 

 

(500

)

 

 

(1,705

)

Purchases of short-term investments (2)

 

 

(4,350

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Sale of short-term investments (2)

 

 

2,600

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Proceeds on sale of assets

 

 

13

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

16

 

Other

 

 

7

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

6

 

Net cash used by investing activities

 

 

(4,468

)

 

 

(1,193

)

 

 

 

(490

)

 

 

(1,683

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows provided from (used by) financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt payments

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(18

)

Proceeds from long-term debt borrowings

 

 

1,200

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

 

225

 

 

 

1,225

 

Financing costs paid

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(17

)

Finance lease obligation payments

 

 

(19

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(20

)

Proceeds from sale and lease-back transactions

 

 

70

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Taxes paid on behalf of employees for shares withheld

 

 

(8

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Other

 

 

(1

)

 

 

23

 

 

 

 

(16

)

 

 

7

 

Net cash provided from (used by) financing activities

 

 

1,211

 

 

 

980

 

 

 

 

197

 

 

 

1,177

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(1,856

)

 

 

1,238

 

 

 

 

(947

)

 

 

291

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

 

 

2,178

 

 

 

940

 

 

 

 

1,887

 

 

 

1,887

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period

 

$

322

 

 

$

2,178

 

 

 

$

940

 

 

$

2,178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

$

512

 

 

$

281

 

 

 

$

84

 

 

$

365

 

Income tax payments, net

 

$

8

 

 

$

28

 

 

 

$

9

 

 

$

37

 

Reorganization items, net

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

$

1,397

 

 

$

1,397

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Due to change in policy subsequent to bankruptcy, Bad debt expense and other numbers in the Successor and Predecessor periods are not comparable.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Amounts represent cash movement to/from short-term investments. Given the long-term nature of the fiber build, we have invested cash in short-term investments to improve interest income while preserving funding flexibility.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SCHEDULE A

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.

Unaudited Financial Data

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: While the basis of accounting for the Predecessor and Successor are different as a result of the application of fresh start accounting, we have calculated combined Non-GAAP results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the year ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

($ in millions)

 

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

(Successor)

 

(Successor)

 

(Successor)

 

(Successor)

 

(Non-GAAP Combined)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

$

155

 

 

$

120

 

 

$

189

 

 

$

441

 

 

$

4,955

 

Add back (subtract):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

 

(16

)

 

 

75

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

(50

)

Interest expense

 

 

 

136

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

492

 

 

 

375

 

Investment and other (income) loss, net

 

 

 

(144

)

 

 

(211

)

 

 

(34

)

 

 

(554

)

 

 

4

 

Pension settlement costs

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

-

 

Reorganization items, net

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(4,171

)

Operating income

 

 

 

136

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

272

 

 

 

592

 

 

 

1,113

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

312

 

 

 

296

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

1,182

 

 

 

1,240

 

EBITDA

 

 

$

448

 

 

$

465

 

 

$

554

 

 

$

1,774

 

 

$

2,353

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pension/OPEB expense

 

 

$

11

 

 

$

13

 

 

$

19

 

 

$

61

 

 

$

81

 

Restructuring costs and other charges (1)

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

28

 

Rebranding costs

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

-

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

82

 

 

 

17

 

Storm-related costs (proceeds)

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

(4

)

Legal settlements

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

-

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

$

528

 

 

$

508

 

 

$

585

 

 

$

2,080

 

 

$

2,475

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA margin

 

 

 

31.2

%

 

 

32.2

%

 

 

35.9

%

 

 

30.7

%

 

 

36.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

 

36.7

%

 

 

35.2

%

 

 

37.9

%

 

 

35.9

%

 

 

38.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided from

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

operating activities

 

 

$

360

 

 

$

284

 

 

$

468

 

 

$

1,401

 

 

$

797

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

 

(878

)

 

 

(772

)

 

 

(559

)

 

 

(2,738

)

 

 

(1,705

)

Operating free cash flow

 

 

$

(518

)

 

$

(488

)

 

$

(91

)

 

$

(1,337

)

 

$

(908

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes $44 million of lease impairment charges for the year ended December 31, 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SCHEDULE B

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: While the basis of accounting for the Predecessor and Successor are different as a result of the application of fresh start accounting, we have calculated combined Non-GAAP results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the year ended

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

($ in millions)

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(Successor)

 

(Successor)

 

(Successor)

 

(Successor)

 

(Non-GAAP Combined)

Adjusted Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

$

1,301

 

$

1,275

 

$

1,271

 

$

5,195

 

$

5,298

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subtract:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

312

 

 

296

 

 

282

 

 

1,182

 

 

1,240

 

Pension/OPEB expense

 

 

11

 

 

13

 

 

19

 

 

61

 

 

81

 

Restructuring costs and other charges (1)

 

 

11

 

 

4

 

 

2

 

 

99

 

 

28

 

Rebranding costs

 

 

6

 

 

7

 

 

-

 

 

32

 

 

-

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

28

 

 

19

 

 

10

 

 

82

 

 

17

 

Storm-related costs (proceeds)

 

 

7

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

7

 

 

(4

)

Legal settlements

 

 

17

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

25

 

 

-

 

Adjusted operating expenses

 

$

909

 

$

936

 

$

958

 

$

3,707

 

$

3,936

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes $44 million of lease impairment charges for the year ended December 31, 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SCHEDULE C

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.

Selected Financial and Operating Data

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: While the basis of accounting for the Predecessor and Successor are different as a result of the application of fresh start accounting, we have calculated combined Non-GAAP results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of or for the quarter ended

 

 

For the Year ended

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

(Successor)

 

(Successor)

 

 

(Successor)

 

 

(Successor)

 

(Non-GAAP Combined)

Broadband Revenue ($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company

Fiber

 

 

$

318

 

 

$

312

 

 

 

$

277

 

 

 

$

1,218

 

 

$

1,075

 

 

 

Copper

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

195

 

 

 

 

197

 

 

 

 

769

 

 

 

815

 

 

 

Total

 

 

$

500

 

 

$

507

 

 

 

$

474

 

 

 

$

1,987

 

 

$

1,890

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Estimated Fiber Passings (in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Base Fiber Passings

 

 

 

 

3.2

 

 

 

3.2

 

 

 

 

3.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Fiber Passings

 

 

 

 

5.2

 

 

 

4.8

 

 

 

 

4.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Estimated Broadband Fiber % Penetration

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Base Fiber Penetration

 

 

 

 

43.2

%

 

 

42.9

%

 

 

 

41.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Fiber Penetration

 

 

 

 

32.6

%

 

 

33.6

%

 

 

 

36.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadband Customers, end of period (in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer

Fiber

 

 

 

1,575

 

 

 

1,502

 

 

 

 

1,336

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copper

 

 

 

1,043

 

 

 

1,105

 

 

 

 

1,234

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

2,618

 

 

 

2,607

 

 

 

 

2,570

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business (1)

Fiber

 

 

 

107

 

 

 

104

 

 

 

 

96

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copper

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

120

 

 

 

 

133

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

221

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

 

229

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadband Net Adds (in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer

Fiber

 

 

 

73

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copper

 

 

 

(62

)

 

 

(58

)

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business (1)

Fiber

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copper

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadband Churn

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer

Fiber

 

 

 

1.32

%

 

 

1.60

%

 

 

 

1.32

%

 

 

 

1.38

%

 

 

1.45

%

 

 

Copper

 

 

 

1.88

%

 

 

2.02

%

 

 

 

1.69

%

 

 

 

1.79

%

 

 

1.72

%

 

 

Total

 

 

 

1.55

%

 

 

1.79

%

 

 

 

1.50

%

 

 

 

1.56

%

 

 

1.59

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business (1)

Fiber

 

 

 

1.33

%

 

 

1.36

%

 

 

 

1.23

%

 

 

 

1.30

%

 

 

1.26

%

 

 

Copper

 

 

 

1.85

%

 

 

1.82

%

 

 

 

1.64

%

 

 

 

1.72

%

 

 

1.67

%

 

 

Total

 

 

 

1.61

%

 

 

1.61

%

 

 

 

1.47

%

 

 

 

1.53

%

 

 

1.50

%

Broadband ARPU

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer

Fiber

 

 

$

61.20

 

 

$

62.97

 

 

 

$

62.21

 

 

 

$

62.45

 

 

$

62.34

 

 

 

Copper

 

 

 

48.70

 

 

 

49.65

 

 

 

 

45.33

 

 

 

 

48.13

 

 

 

44.69

 

 

 

Total

 

 

$

56.06

 

 

$

57.17

 

 

 

$

53.99

 

 

 

$

56.05

 

 

$

53.43

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business (1)

Fiber

 

 

$

107.68

 

 

$

107.28

 

 

 

$

106.87

 

 

 

$

107.04

 

 

$

104.39

 

 

 

Copper

 

 

 

66.57

 

 

 

65.26

 

 

 

 

62.54

 

 

 

 

64.95

 

 

 

64.12

 

 

 

Total

 

 

$

86.05

 

 

$

84.49

 

 

 

$

80.87

 

 

 

$

83.88

 

 

$

80.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation: Broadband ARPU

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer Fiber Broadband ARPU

 

 

$

61.20

 

 

$

62.97

 

 

 

$

62.21

 

 

 

$

62.45

 

 

$

62.34

 

 

Gift card impact

 

 

 

2.10

 

 

 

1.66

 

 

 

 

0.54

 

 

 

 

1.56

 

 

 

0.19

 

 

Adjusted Consumer Fiber Broadband ARPU

 

 

$

63.30

 

 

$

64.63

 

 

 

$

62.75

 

 

 

$

64.01

 

 

$

62.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Business customers include our small, medium business and larger enterprise (SME) customers. Wholesale customers are excluded.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

__________________________
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of performance. See “Non-GAAP Measures” for a description of these measures and its calculation. See Schedule A for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.
2 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures of performance. See “Non-GAAP Measures” for a description of these measures and its calculation. See Schedule A for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.
3 Net leverage ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Measures” and the condensed consolidated balance sheet data contained herein for a description and calculation of net leverage ratio.
4 The operational and financial guidance expectations for 2023 comprise forward-looking statements related to future events. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Projected GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures are not provided herein because such GAAP financial measures are not available on a forward-looking basis and such reconciliations could not be derived without unreasonable effort.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
07:02aFrontier's Record Quarter Accelerates Transformation to Growing Digital Infrastructure ..
BU
06:36aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/16Frontier Launches Fiber Innovation Labs
BU
02/16Frontier Launches Fiber Innovation Labs
CI
02/15Frontier Communications, AT&T Sign Deal for Wireless Infrastructure Deployment
MT
02/15AT&T Strikes Fiber Deal With Frontier Communications
DJ
02/09Frontier Wins on Speed and Latency in Key Markets
BU
01/30Frontier Launches the Nation's Only Network-Wide 5 Gig Fiber Internet Service
BU
01/30Frontier Launches the Nation's Only Network-Wide 5 Gig Fiber Internet Service
CI
01/24Frontier to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings on February 24, 2023
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 778 M - -
Net income 2022 344 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 928 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 860 M 6 860 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 14 746
Free-Float -
Chart FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 28,00 $
Average target price 37,55 $
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Simon Jeffery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott C. Beasley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Stratton Executive Chairman
Kevin L. Beebe Lead Independent Director
Lisa V. Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.9.89%6 860
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.30%161 821
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.24%159 537
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.75%111 658
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.00%100 477
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED27.36%68 165