  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FYBR   US35909D1090

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.

(FYBR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
24.58 USD   -2.15%
04:01pFrontier to Present at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference
BU
12/27AT&T's Gigapower Joint Venture Reflects Low-Risk Opportunity to Scale Fiber Operations, Goldman Says
MT
12/15Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Frontier Communications Parent to $23 From $22, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontier to Present at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference

12/28/2022 | 04:01pm EST
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Scott Beasley is scheduled to present at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference.

When and where?

The presentation will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 777 M - -
Net income 2022 345 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 955 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 155 M 6 155 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 14 746
Free-Float -
Chart FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 25,12 $
Average target price 44,42 $
Spread / Average Target 76,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Simon Jeffery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott C. Beasley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Stratton Executive Chairman
Kevin L. Beebe Lead Independent Director
Lisa V. Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.-14.82%6 155
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-26.08%164 843
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.90%142 146
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.20%100 318
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.19%97 857
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-25.74%55 743