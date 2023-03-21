Advanced search
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.

(FYBR)
2023-03-21
23.49 USD   +0.51%
04:01pFrontier to Present at The New Street Research and BCG Fiber-to-the-Future Conference
BU
03/08Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07Frontier Announces Virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting
BU
Frontier to Present at The New Street Research and BCG Fiber-to-the-Future Conference

03/21/2023 | 04:01pm EDT
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced that Vishal Dixit, Chief Strategy Officer and EVP Wholesale, is scheduled to present at The New Street Research and BCG Fiber-to-the-Future Conference.

When and where?

The presentation will take place on Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023, at 9:20 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

About Frontier

Frontier is leading the “un-cable” revolution. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America, we are relentless in our pursuit of always delivering a better customer experience. Providing digital infrastructure that empowers people to create the future, we’re connecting millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states with reliable fiber internet and multi-gigabit speeds.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 772 M - -
Net income 2023 156 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 727 M 5 727 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
EV / Sales 2024 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 14 708
Free-Float -
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 23,37 $
Average target price 38,00 $
Spread / Average Target 62,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Simon Jeffery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott C. Beasley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Stratton Executive Chairman
Kevin L. Beebe Lead Independent Director
Lisa V. Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.-8.28%5 727
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED22.90%173 258
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.00%157 202
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.39%116 554
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.11%103 830
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED35.18%81 056