    FYBR   US35909D1090

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.

(FYBR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
25.15 USD   -1.68%
11/23Frontier to Present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit
BU
11/14Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/14Transcript : Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Presents at NSR & BCG Innovation Conference: 5G and Beyond. Cloud. Convergence 2022, Nov-14-2022 09:55 AM
CI
Frontier to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference

11/28/2022 | 04:03pm EST
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery is scheduled to present at the UBS Global TMT Conference.

When and where?

The presentation will take place on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at 2:10 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 778 M - -
Net income 2022 325 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 929 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 267 M 6 267 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 14 746
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Simon Jeffery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott C. Beasley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Stratton Executive Chairman
Kevin L. Beebe Independent Director
Lisa V. Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.-13.26%6 267
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-24.90%163 877
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.79%141 708
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG21.26%102 189
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.37%96 258
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-40.16%60 534