Frontier to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery is scheduled to present at the UBS Global TMT Conference.

When and where?

The presentation will take place on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at 2:10 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.

