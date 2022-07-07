Log in
    FYBR   US35909D1090

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.

(FYBR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57 2022-07-07 pm EDT
24.89 USD   +1.76%
04:01pFrontier to Report Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings on August 5, 2022
BU
06/24Frontier Communications Parent Names William McGloin as Chief Accounting Officer
MT
06/24FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Frontier to Report Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings on August 5, 2022

07/07/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced it will report its second-quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

When and where?

Frontier will present its results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Frontier’s earnings release and trending schedule, will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 785 M - -
Net income 2022 228 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 992 M 5 992 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 15 400
Free-Float -
Chart FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 24,46 $
Average target price 47,55 $
Spread / Average Target 94,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Simon Jeffery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott C. Beasley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Stratton Executive Chairman
Kevin L. Beebe Independent Director
Lisa V. Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.-17.06%5 992
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.04%216 324
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.38%132 994
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.46%99 785
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.66%96 250
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-27.66%75 805