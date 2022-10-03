Advanced search
    FYBR   US35909D1090

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.

(FYBR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:56 2022-10-03 pm EDT
23.94 USD   +2.16%
Frontier to Report Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 2, 2022
BU
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.(NasdaqGS:FYBR) added to S&P 1000
CI
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.(NasdaqGS:FYBR) added to S&P Composite 1500
CI
Frontier to Report Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 2, 2022

10/03/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced it will report its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

When and where?

Frontier will present its results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Frontier’s earnings release and trending schedule, will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 785 M - -
Net income 2022 280 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 971 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 740 M 5 740 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 15 074
Free-Float -
