Brave the heat and discover miraculous new species with Planet Zoo: Arid Animal Pack

Features eight fascinating animals and an exciting Campaign Mode scenario

Cambridge, UK - 6 June 2023 Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV, 'Frontier') announced today a brand-new expansion for the ultimate zoo simulation, Planet Zoo. Bringing players a mesmerising selection of animals hailing from dunes, deserts and dusty plains, Planet Zoo: Arid Animal Pack arrives on PC via Steam on 20th June for a suggested retail price of £7.99/$9.99/€9.99. All players can also enjoy a range of new features as part of a free base game update.

Planet Zoo: Arid Animal Pack introduces eight impressive new species to the game, each of which has adapted to some of the world's harshest, driest climates. Meet the Dromedary Camel, instantly distinguished by its singular hump; the African Crested Porcupine, with its trademark head crest and spiky quills; the majestic Black Rhino; the elegant Addax; the stripe-legged Somali Wild Ass; the endearing Sand Cat; the sprightly Dama Gazelle; and the venomous Desert Horned Viper Exhibit Animal.

Each new animal's behaviours are bound to amaze guests, although they might want to keep their distance from the Dromedary Camel, which may spit if approached! Visitors can marvel at the small yet playful Sand Cat as it uses enrichment items such as the Rubbing Pads and Cardboard Box in new ways and listen as the Somali Wild Ass bray to one another. Guests can also spot the African Crested Porcupine resting near its burrow - it may even raise its distinctive quills if feeling cautious.

In addition to eight intriguing species, aspiring zookeepers are invited to put their management skills to the ultimate test as part of a new Campaign Mode scenario. Prolific socialite Tiffany Summers arrives in the Arabian Desert and is determined to prove she can handle the heat. Players must work to transform the plot of land she received from her father into a magnificent animal oasis in preparation for the park's grand opening.

Alongside the pack, a free base-game update brings all players a range of extras, enhancements, and quality of life updates. Among the additions is a new Staff Flexi-colour tool, which allows everyone from keepers to security to sport vibrant new colourways at team or individual level. Meanwhile, players looking to view their parks and capture their creations in exciting new ways can do so using the Scenic Mode Camera and Cinematic Route Editor.

For full details of the free update, check out: planetzoogame.com/news/planet-zoo-update-114-coming-20th-june

Planet Zoo: Arid Animal Pack requires the Planet Zoo base game to download and play. Planet Zoo is available now on Steam with an RRP of £34.99/$44.99/€44.99, Planet Zoo Deluxe Edition RRP for £42.99 / $54.99 / €54.99 or the Planet Zoo Deluxe Upgrade Pack for £9.99 / $11.99 / €11.99.

About Planet Zoo

Simulation Runs Wild in Planet Zoo. From the developers of Jurassic World Evolution (2018), Planet Coaster (2016) and Zoo Tycoon (2013) comes the ultimate zoo sim, featuring authentic living animals who think, feel, and explore the world you create around them. Craft unique habitats and vast landscapes, make big decisions and meaningful choices, and nurture your animals as you construct and manage the world's wildest zoos. Build and run a truly modern zoo where animal welfare and conservation comes first.

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of videogames founded in 1994 by David Braben, co-author of the iconic Elite game. Based in Cambridge, Frontier uses its proprietary COBRA game development technology to create innovative genre-leading games, primarily for personal computers and videogame consoles. As well as self-publishing internally developed games, Frontier also publishes games developed by carefully selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

