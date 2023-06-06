Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Frontier Developments plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDEV   GB00BBT32N39

FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(FDEV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:49:29 2023-06-06 am EDT
532.00 GBX   +3.10%
09:06aBrave The Heat And Discover Miraculous New Species With Planet Zoo : Arid Animal Pack
PU
05/30Frontier Developments plc Announces Changes to Its Board
CI
04/13Gripping New Military Outpost Scenario Arriving With The Launch Of Stranded : Alien Dawn on April 25
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brave the heat and discover miraculous new species with Planet Zoo: Arid Animal Pack

06/06/2023 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Features eight fascinating animals and an exciting Campaign Mode scenario

Cambridge, UK - 6 June 2023 Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV, 'Frontier') announced today a brand-new expansion for the ultimate zoo simulation, Planet Zoo. Bringing players a mesmerising selection of animals hailing from dunes, deserts and dusty plains, Planet Zoo: Arid Animal Pack arrives on PC via Steam on 20th June for a suggested retail price of £7.99/$9.99/€9.99. All players can also enjoy a range of new features as part of a free base game update.

Planet Zoo: Arid Animal Pack introduces eight impressive new species to the game, each of which has adapted to some of the world's harshest, driest climates. Meet the Dromedary Camel, instantly distinguished by its singular hump; the African Crested Porcupine, with its trademark head crest and spiky quills; the majestic Black Rhino; the elegant Addax; the stripe-legged Somali Wild Ass; the endearing Sand Cat; the sprightly Dama Gazelle; and the venomous Desert Horned Viper Exhibit Animal.

Each new animal's behaviours are bound to amaze guests, although they might want to keep their distance from the Dromedary Camel, which may spit if approached! Visitors can marvel at the small yet playful Sand Cat as it uses enrichment items such as the Rubbing Pads and Cardboard Box in new ways and listen as the Somali Wild Ass bray to one another. Guests can also spot the African Crested Porcupine resting near its burrow - it may even raise its distinctive quills if feeling cautious.

In addition to eight intriguing species, aspiring zookeepers are invited to put their management skills to the ultimate test as part of a new Campaign Mode scenario. Prolific socialite Tiffany Summers arrives in the Arabian Desert and is determined to prove she can handle the heat. Players must work to transform the plot of land she received from her father into a magnificent animal oasis in preparation for the park's grand opening.

Alongside the pack, a free base-game update brings all players a range of extras, enhancements, and quality of life updates. Among the additions is a new Staff Flexi-colour tool, which allows everyone from keepers to security to sport vibrant new colourways at team or individual level. Meanwhile, players looking to view their parks and capture their creations in exciting new ways can do so using the Scenic Mode Camera and Cinematic Route Editor.

For full details of the free update, check out: planetzoogame.com/news/planet-zoo-update-114-coming-20th-june

Planet Zoo: Arid Animal Pack requires the Planet Zoo base game to download and play. Planet Zoo is available now on Steam with an RRP of £34.99/$44.99/€44.99, Planet Zoo Deluxe Edition RRP for £42.99 / $54.99 / €54.99 or the Planet Zoo Deluxe Upgrade Pack for £9.99 / $11.99 / €11.99.

Follow Planet Zoo on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Visit the Planet Zoo website at PlanetZooGame.com

About Planet Zoo

Simulation Runs Wild in Planet Zoo. From the developers of Jurassic World Evolution (2018), Planet Coaster (2016) and Zoo Tycoon (2013) comes the ultimate zoo sim, featuring authentic living animals who think, feel, and explore the world you create around them. Craft unique habitats and vast landscapes, make big decisions and meaningful choices, and nurture your animals as you construct and manage the world's wildest zoos. Build and run a truly modern zoo where animal welfare and conservation comes first.

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of videogames founded in 1994 by David Braben, co-author of the iconic Elite game. Based in Cambridge, Frontier uses its proprietary COBRA game development technology to create innovative genre-leading games, primarily for personal computers and videogame consoles. As well as self-publishing internally developed games, Frontier also publishes games developed by carefully selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

Media Enquiries

Kelly Rist, PR Manager
krist@frontier.co.uk

Attachments

Disclaimer

Frontier Developments plc published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 13:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
09:06aBrave The Heat And Discover Miraculo : Arid Animal Pack
PU
05/30Frontier Developments plc Announces Changes to Its Board
CI
04/13Gripping New Military Outpost Scenar : Alien Dawn on April 25
PU
04/04Welcome Stunning New Species And Vib : Tropical Pack – Out Now!
PU
03/23Frontier Developments : Survive Against All Odds with Stranded Alien Dawn, Launching on PC..
PU
02/02Frontier Developments : Become Earth's last hope in the thrilling sci-fi adventure Deliver..
PU
01/31Investor optimism is about to be tested
MS
01/31Analyst recommendations: BAE Systems, Bank of America, Haleon, I..
MS
01/31Barclays cuts Relx; Jefferies raises Team17
AN
01/19FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.1% as Early Year Optimism Runs Into Turbulence
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 105 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2023 7,18 M 8,92 M 8,92 M
Net cash 2023 29,4 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 199 M 247 M 247 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
EV / Sales 2024 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 792
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Frontier Developments plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 516,00 GBX
Average target price 756,42 GBX
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Francis Watts Chief Executive Officer & Director
David John Braben President & Director
Alex Bevis Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Charles Wilton Chairman
James Dixon Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC-46.31%247
MICROSOFT CORPORATION40.08%2 497 878
SYNOPSYS INC.40.99%68 496
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.42.98%63 353
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.68%58 332
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION42.42%47 102
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer