Elite Dangerous Odyssey: "The Sphere of Combat" Development Diary

Step into The Sphere of Combat in Elite Dangerous: Odyssey

The third instalment of the Road to Odyssey dev diary series 'The Sphere of Combat' reveals intense first person combat mechanics that players will engage in as they battle across the Elite Dangerous Galaxy.

Cambridge, UK - 17 December 2020. Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV) revealed today 'The Sphere of Combat', the third in the series of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Developer Diaries. In this instalment, join Game Director Piers Jackson, Art Director Jonathan Bottone, Lead Designer Gareth Hughes, Assistant Producer Samantha Marsh, Principal Audio Designer Joe Hogan, Senior Audio Designer Dylan Vadamootoo and Principal Animator Felix Ilsley as they detail the multi-layered, tactical environment where Commanders, SRVs and starships converge.

The Sphere of Combat demonstrates Odyssey's transformative shift in Elite Dangerous gameplay, showing how Commanders who have found their feet can wield a wide selection of weapons to win out against any opponents. These new weapons will range from assault rifles, shotguns and SMGs, to heavier anti-spacecraft weaponry, each dealing deadly thermal, kinetic or explosive damage, and offering its own distinct advantages.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey launches in early 2021 on PC, the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, and the Xbox One all-in-one games and entertainment system. Prospective PC Commanders can pre-order now via Steam, the Epic Games Store and the Frontier Store. For more information, follow Elite Dangerous on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Visit the Elite Dangerous official website at elitedangerous.com. For media assets, visit Frontier.co.uk/media.

About Elite Dangerous

Take control of your own starship in a cutthroat galaxy. Some may know you as an ally; others will call you a pirate, a bounty hunter, a smuggler, an explorer, an assassin, a hero… Fly with friends, fight for a cause or go it alone. Your actions change the galaxy around you in an ever-unfolding story. Explore a detailed 1:1 model of our real galaxy, and be the first to discover one of 400 billion star systems. Start with a small starship and a handful of credits, and do whatever it takes to earn the skill, knowledge, wealth and power to stand among the ranks of the Elite.

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of videogames founded in 1994 by David Braben, co-author of the iconic Elite game. Based in Cambridge, Frontier uses its proprietary COBRA game development technology to create innovative genre-leading games, primarily for personal computers and videogame consoles. As well as self-publishing internally developed games, Frontier also publishes games developed by carefully selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

Media Enquiries

Joss Herraez, PR & Communications Manager

jherraez@frontier.co.uk