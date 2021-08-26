Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Frontier Developments plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDEV   GB00BBT32N39

FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(FDEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Explore a flooded world when FAR: Changing Tides arrives early 2022

08/26/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

More details revealed at several key gamescom shows

Cambridge, UK (26/08/21) - Frontier Foundry, the games label of Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV) today shared new updates on FAR: Changing Tides, the next title due from developer Okomotive. Appearing at two major shows during gamescom week, Future Games Show and Awesome Indies in partnership with IGN unveiled a range of new features with an exclusive trailer and gameplay deep dive. The game will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, Steam and Epic Store in early 2022.

Building on the meditative experience of FAR: Lone Sails, the upcoming companion title, FAR: Changing Tides today revealed an added verticality to the series. Players can dive beneath the waves and explore the flooded civilization that was once protagonist Toe's home, as well as other original features new to the FAR universe.

While tackling puzzles on land and beneath the waves, players will learn the skills needed to control and upgrade both a sail boat and submersible. Raise the mast and angle the sails or use limited fuel resources to light the furnace and power a mighty engine, all while the dynamic soundtrack responds to player interactions for a unique and relaxing experience.

Okomotive Lead Designer and Co-Founder, Don Schmocker, said, 'Adding a submersible feature to the FAR universe felt like a natural progression for the series, allowing players to explore the ruins beneath, instead of just sailing above them. It added an emotional depth that the desolate wastelands of Lone Sails had and a new element to some of our puzzles, as well as encouraging players to engage with their vehicle in a deeper and more satisfying way.'

He added, 'As a studio, we want to keep challenging ourselves while looking at new ways to excite players. Changing Tides is longer than Lone Sails, with more puzzles to solve, upgrades to earn and a mystery to unravel, we wanted something to set the two games apart while retaining the iconic elements; post-apocalyptic setting, painterly art style, dynamic soundtrack and a unique vehicle.'

With the submersible reveal trailer premiering at Future Games Show, a second exclusive long-form video at Awesome Indies in partnership with IGN saw developer Don Schmocker explore the creative and level design process behind the land based puzzles in a gameplay dissection reveal.

FAR: Changing Tides will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, Steam and Epic Store in early 2022. The submersible reveal trailer is available (here), the Awesome Indies in partnership with IGN gameplay video is available (here).

For more news and information about FAR: Changing Tides:

Website: www.farchangingtides.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FARtheGame
Twitter: www.twitter.com/FARtheGame
Instagram: www.instagram.com/farthegame
YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/FrontierDevelopments
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/frontierdevelopments

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of videos founded in 1994 by David Braben, co-author of the iconic Elite game. Based in Cambridge, Frontier uses its proprietary COBRA game development technology to create innovative genre-leading games, primarily for personal computers and videogame consoles. As well as self-publishing internally developed games, Frontier also publishes games developed by carefully selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

About Frontier Foundry

Frontier Foundry is the games label of Frontier Developments. By forming partnerships with quality external developers and leveraging the company's proven publishing expertise, Frontier Foundry is best placed to bring players unique and memorable new games that break boundaries and create legacies.

About Okomotive

Okomotive is an indie game studio based in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded in 2017 by Don Schmocker and Goran Saric, Okomotive released its debut game 'FAR: Lone Sails' for PC and Mac in May 2018, for PlayStation4 and Xbox One in April 2019 and for Nintendo Switch in August 2019.
www.okomotive.ch

Media Inquiries

Chris White, PR & Partnerships Manager
cwhite@frontier.co.uk

Disclaimer

Frontier Developments plc published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 21:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
05:21pEXPLORE A FLOODED WORLD WHEN FAR : Changing Tides arrives early 2022
PU
04:11pFULL CINEMATIC TRAILER OF WARHAMMER : Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters
PU
07:46aFRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Gamasutra-Jurassic World Evolution 2 roars to life on PC..
AQ
08/25FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Jurassic World Evolution 2 roars to life on PC and Conso..
PU
08/19FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Struggling Rolls onto PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 8 Se..
PU
08/03China's Tencent woes hit European and U.S. gaming stocks
RE
07/19FTSE Falls, Sterling Drops as Covid Cases Rise, England Ends Restrictions
DJ
06/22PLANET ZOO : Africa Pack Available Now!
PU
06/15FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Planet Zoo heads for adventure with the all-new Africa P..
PU
06/13FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Revolutionary time-looping strategy FPS Lemnis Gate laun..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 91,3 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2021 17,1 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
Net cash 2021 49,2 M 67,4 M 67,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 081 M 1 484 M 1 481 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 7,18x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Frontier Developments plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 27,80 GBX
Average target price 3 096,08 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11 037%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Braben Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alex Bevis Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
David R. Gammon Non-Executive Chairman
Charles William Alfred Cotton Independent Non-Executive Director
James Gordon Mitchell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC-10.71%1 467
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.78%2 269 572
SEA LIMITED60.81%172 179
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.0.12%100 296
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC51.11%88 935
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE45.95%74 932