FAR: Changing Tides NextFest demo and Games Done Quick special Hotfix charity stream event

As a three year development journey for Okomotive nears the end of its voyage, FAR: Changing Tides is celebrating the upcoming launch. Ahead of its 1st March release, today sees a demo for PC players on Steam NextFest and tomorrow (22nd) a GDQ Hotfix livestream hosted by Awesome Games Done Quick called The First Step raising funds for the San Francisco Monterey Bay Aquarium.

From 21st - 28th February, test your own sailing skills with FAR: Changing Tides in the Steam NextFest and experience a meditative journey across a flooded world as you tackle land based puzzles and dive beneath the waves in a mighty vessel. Download the demo from Steam.

On 22nd February, join GDQ's Hotfix show The First Step and donate toward Monterey Bay's ongoing ocean conservation and preservation efforts as runners and marine biologists play all of FAR: Lone Sails and part of FAR: Changing Tides back to back starting at 7:00 PM Eastern Time (US). Tune in at http://twitch.tv/gamesdonequick to watch the stream and donate to a wonderful cause.

