  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Frontier Developments plc
  News
  Summary
    FDEV   GB00BBT32N39

FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(FDEV)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

FAR: Changing Tides NextFest demo and Games Done Quick special Hotfix charity stream event

02/21/2022 | 01:11pm EST
As a three year development journey for Okomotive nears the end of its voyage, FAR: Changing Tides is celebrating the upcoming launch. Ahead of its 1st March release, today sees a demo for PC players on Steam NextFest and tomorrow (22nd) a GDQ Hotfix livestream hosted by Awesome Games Done Quick called The First Step raising funds for the San Francisco Monterey Bay Aquarium.

From 21st - 28th February, test your own sailing skills with FAR: Changing Tides in the Steam NextFest and experience a meditative journey across a flooded world as you tackle land based puzzles and dive beneath the waves in a mighty vessel. Download the demo from Steam.

On 22nd February, join GDQ's Hotfix show The First Step and donate toward Monterey Bay's ongoing ocean conservation and preservation efforts as runners and marine biologists play all of FAR: Lone Sails and part of FAR: Changing Tides back to back starting at 7:00 PM Eastern Time (US). Tune in at http://twitch.tv/gamesdonequick to watch the stream and donate to a wonderful cause.

For more news and information about FAR: Changing Tides follow the game on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Twitch and YouTube, or visit the FAR: Changing Tides official website at www.farchangingtides.com.

Disclaimer

Frontier Developments plc published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 18:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 111 M 150 M 150 M
Net income 2022 8,30 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net cash 2022 41,2 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 67,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 517 M 703 M 702 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 745
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Frontier Developments plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 320,00 GBX
Average target price 1 804,23 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Braben Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alex Bevis Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
David R. Gammon Non-Executive Chairman
Charles William Alfred Cotton Independent Non-Executive Director
James Gordon Mitchell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC-25.84%702
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.39%2 158 573
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-21.83%75 557
SEA LIMITED-42.92%71 754
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.21%60 879
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.95%44 081