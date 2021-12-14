Log in
    FDEV   GB00BBT32N39

FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(FDEV)
Frontier Developments : Lemnis Gate - Update 1.3 - Out Now!

12/14/2021 | 01:38pm EST
This free update adds new content to the game as well as several bug fixes and quality of life updates. Discover a new off-world site with The Nest, Lemnis Gates newest Retrieve XM map, or give KARL a fantastic makeover with the new Botler skin. Alongside this new content, PC players can benefit from NVIDIA DLSS support, boosting performance in Lemnis Gate for those playing on NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. DLSS will boost your framerates while providing uncompromised image quality.

Update 1.3 is a free download, available on all platforms.

Disclaimer

Frontier Developments plc published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 18:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 115 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2022 14,2 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
Net cash 2022 46,4 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 52,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 695 M 920 M 919 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,66x
EV / Sales 2023 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 634
Free-Float 54,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 774,00 GBX
Average target price 2 384,39 GBX
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Braben Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alex Bevis Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
David R. Gammon Non-Executive Chairman
Charles William Alfred Cotton Independent Non-Executive Director
James Gordon Mitchell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC-42.40%919
MICROSOFT CORPORATION52.59%2 548 209
SEA LIMITED16.07%128 141
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC58.18%93 500
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE59.10%78 532
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%64 696