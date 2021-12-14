Frontier Developments : Lemnis Gate - Update 1.3 - Out Now!

This free update adds new content to the game as well as several bug fixes and quality of life updates. Discover a new off-world site with The Nest, Lemnis Gates newest Retrieve XM map, or give KARL a fantastic makeover with the new Botler skin. Alongside this new content, PC players can benefit from NVIDIA DLSS support, boosting performance in Lemnis Gate for those playing on NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. DLSS will boost your framerates while providing uncompromised image quality.

Update 1.3 is a free download, available on all platforms.

