Frontier Developments PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector. The Company primarily uses its COBRA game development technology to create genre games for personal computers and videogame consoles. As well as self-publishing internally developed games, it also publishes games developed by carefully selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The Company's games include Jurassic World Evolution 2, Planet Zoo, Jurassic World Evolution, Planet Coaster, Elite Dangerous and others. The Company's operations are based in the United Kingdom, with subsidiaries based in Canada and the United States. Its gameography includes Kinectimals, Zoo Tycoon, Lostwinds, Rollercoaster Tycoon 3, Disneyland Adventures, Lostwinds: Winter of The Melodias, Screamride, Tales From Deep Space and others.

Sector Software