MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Frontier Developments plc    FDEV   GB00BBT32N39

FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(FDEV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/30 06:15:53 am
2704.8499 GBX   +1.69%
PLANET ZOO : Southeast Asia Animal Pack Available Now!
PU
ELITE DANGEROUS : Odyssey's Alpha touches down today
PU
DISCOVER NEW CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL WITH PLANET ZOO : Southeast Asia Animal Pack
PU
Planet Zoo: Southeast Asia Animal Pack Available Now!

03/30/2021 | 06:17am EDT
Hey there, Planet Zoo fans! Grab onto something sturdy and steady yourself, because the incredible Southeast Asia Animal Pack is available to purchase right now. Containing eight amazing animals your guests will go wild for, alongside one timed scenario set in a never-before-seen location, you can expand your zoo and tackle all-new challenges today. Available on Steam for £7.99/€9.99/$9.99.

The Southeast Asia Animal Pack features the most creature additions in Planet Zoo to date, all of them native to the vibrant continent of Southeast Asia. Take the clouded leopard, a beautiful arboreal cat rarely seen in its natural environment. Or the playful sun bear, a diminutive bear species happiest when climbing.

The full list of animals in the Southeast Asia Animal Pack is as follows: clouded leopard, sun bear, proboscis monkey, Ussuri dhole, Malayan tapir, North Sulawesi babirusa, binturong, and giant leaf insect. Build them wonderful habitats, dedicate time to meeting their needs, and help them live their best lives amongst ideal surroundings.

The pack also features a timed scenario set in Perak, Malaysia. Here you'll take on the challenge of developing a stunning zoo amidst more tropical surroundings - the perfect showcase for Planet Zoo animals new and old. Try and get a gold star!

So if you want to expand your zoo like never before, grab the Southeast Asia Animal Pack today!

You'll need to have Planet Zoo base game (sold separately) in order to download and play this additional content.

Disclaimer

Frontier Developments plc published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 10:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
