  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Frontier Developments plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDEV   GB00BBT32N39

FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(FDEV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/19 11:35:28 am EDT
1280.00 GBX   +2.40%
Spirit Airlines calls for shareholders to reject JetBlue bid

05/19/2022 | 11:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse

(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines urged shareholders to reject a hostile bid by JetBlue Airlines on Thursday, saying it was "a cynical attempt to disrupt" its merger with Frontier.

JetBlue says its $30 a share offer is superior to the value of Frontier's cash-and-stock deal and regulatory concerns are not a reason to reject its bid. Shareholders are set to vote on Frontier's offer, which currently values Spirit at about $20.33 per share.

Spirit questioned JetBlue's disclosure Monday that acquiring Spirit has been a "strategic" objective for many years, adding that antitrust issues would mean a deal could not be completed.

JetBlue, which in early April offered $33 per share, argues a deal will help it better compete with the "Big Four" U.S. airlines that control nearly 80% of the passenger market.

The sixth largest U.S. passenger carrier, JetBlue would operate Spirit under the JetBlue brand, but promised a $200 million reverse break-up fee, or $1.80 per Spirit share, if the deal did not go through for antitrust reasons.

"During the extensive discussions held between Spirit and JetBlue, JetBlue itself admitted that a lawsuit from DOJ seeking to block the merger was a 100% certainty; therefore, JetBlue would have to prevail or settle (which would be contrary to DOJ's avowed enforcement approach) in order to consummate its proposed acquisition of Spirit," Spirit said in a statement.

JetBlue responded Thursday to Spirit saying "both deals are subject to regulatory review, and both deals have a similar risk profile.... Frontier offers less value, more risk, and no regulatory commitments, despite a similar regulatory profile."

JetBlue reiterated its argument the "Spirit Board, driven by serious conflicts of interest, continues to ignore the best interests of its shareholders by distorting the facts to distract from their flawed process and protect their inferior deal with Frontier."

In a letter to Spirit shareholders on Monday, JetBlue offered $30 per share and said it was ready to "negotiate in good faith a consensual transaction at $33, subject to receiving necessary diligence."

In early trading Spirit shares were flat, while Frontier was up 1% and JetBlue was up 1.5%.

"JetBlue's focus on Spirit appears to be an attempt to distract from the fact that JetBlue's own business is in disarray," Spirit said on Thursday, adding that its rival's stock price had fallen about 34% since March 29.

"JetBlue stockholders obviously agree that their company's quixotic offer for Spirit is a dead end, posing substantial risks to their own business," Spirit added.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alexander Smith, Kirsten Donovan)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC 2.40% 1280 Delayed Quote.-29.78%
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. 5.72% 9.98 Delayed Quote.-30.43%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 3.05% 10.2192 Delayed Quote.-30.34%
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. 1.03% 19.64 Delayed Quote.-11.12%
Financials
Sales 2022 111 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2022 8,28 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net cash 2022 41,3 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 64,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 487 M 604 M 604 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 745
Free-Float 54,7%
Managers and Directors
David John Braben Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alex Bevis Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
David R. Gammon Non-Executive Chairman
Charles William Alfred Cotton Independent Non-Executive Director
James Gordon Mitchell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC-29.78%604
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.45%1 900 273
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-28.94%51 125
SYNOPSYS INC.-26.03%41 730
SEA LIMITED-66.83%41 533
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-57.38%41 308