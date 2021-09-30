Witness the Might of the Inquisition in Gameplay Reveal Trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Take control of the mysterious Grey Knights and strike down corruption as a new daemonic threat emerges from the shadows.

Cambridge, UK - September 2021. Frontier Foundry, the games label of Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV, 'Frontier'), today offered players a first-look at gameplay for its turn-based tactical RPG Warhammer 40,000®: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, coming up on PC in 2022 in partnership with Warhammer 40,000 creator Games Workshop®.

Assemble your squad, shaping their abilities through an in-depth skill tree and class system, and customising each Knight to a level worthy of the Emperor's blessing. Not only will your team build experience from each bloody encounter, but you will also invest resources into the advancement of your Strike Cruiser, 'The Baleful Edict' as you hunt the plague from system to system, severing the tendrils of Chaos before they can spread their foul corruption.

Join your battle-brothers in the first-look gameplay trailer:

Set across a multitude of evolving maps including crumbling gothic cathedrals and daemon-infested factorums, utilise the battlefield itself to your advantage. Target plasma generators to throw enemies from their hiding spots in the darkness, or bring a crumbling pillar crushing down upon them. Whether you choose to strike down the warp-spawn up close or from afar, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters adds a variety of new mechanics to the turn-based tactics genre.

Developed by Complex Games, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters places players in command of a squad of Grey Knights, humanity's greatest weapon, as they battle the forces of Chaos. In an epic new story composed by New York Times bestselling author, Aaron Dembski-Bowden, players will purge the daemonic in brutal turn-based combat as they seek a cure to a mysterious plague sweeping the worlds of the 41st millennium.

In October, players can expect to find more information on the source of this galactic threat, as the bloom begins to take hold...

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters will release on PC in 2022 on Steam and the Epic Games Store, published by Frontier Foundry, and is available to wishlist now.

About Warhammer 40.000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

Lead the legendary Grey Knights against a galaxy-wide plot to infect worlds with cosmic plague in a turn-based tactical RPG set in the grimdark Warhammer 40,000 universe. Developed by Complex Games, in partnership with Frontier Foundry, and featuring a story penned by acclaimed Black Library author Aaron Dembski-Bowden, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters offers satisfyingly strategic action in the 41st millennium.

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of videogames founded in 1994 by David Braben, co-author of the iconic Elite game. Based in Cambridge, Frontier uses its proprietary COBRA game development technology to create innovative genre-leading games, primarily for personal computers and videogame consoles. As well as self-publishing internally developed games, Frontier also publishes games developed by carefully selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

About Frontier Foundry

Frontier Foundry is the dedicated games label of Frontier Developments. By forming partnerships with quality external developers and leveraging the company's proven publishing expertise, Frontier Foundry is best placed to bring players unique and memorable new games that break boundaries and create legacies.

About Games Workshop

Games Workshop Group PLC (LSE:GAW.L), based in Nottingham, UK, produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 games, miniature soldiers, novels and model kits through more than 523 of its own stores (branded Games Workshop or Warhammer), its own web store, and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other, related, brands and product ranges (including its publishing division 'Black Library' and its special resin miniatures studio 'Forge World') can be found at www.games-workshop.com.

About Complex Games

Complex Games is a 20-year veteran Canadian independent videogame development studio. Having cut our teeth working on a ton of games for a variety of publishers and platforms over the years, we have since struck out on our own to create games that we are truly passionate about. Our first step on this new path of independence is Warhammer 40.000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters.

