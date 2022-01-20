Frontier Digital Ventures : Application for quotation of securities - FDV
Announcement Summary
Entity name
FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday January 21, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
FDV
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
12,629,186
21/01/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
25609183959
1.3
ASX issuer code
FDV
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
21/1/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
17-Dec-2021 09:56
New - Proposed issue of securities -
An offer of +securities under a +securities
FDV
purchase plan
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
FDV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
use
21/1/2022
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
12,629,186
Issue currency
Issue price or consideration per +security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 1.50000000
Disclaimer
Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 22:01:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
