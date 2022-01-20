Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Frontier Digital Ventures Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDV   AU000000FDV2

FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES LIMITED

(FDV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontier Digital Ventures : Application for quotation of securities - FDV

01/20/2022 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday January 21, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

FDV

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

12,629,186

21/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

25609183959

1.3

ASX issuer code

FDV

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

17-Dec-2021 09:56

New - Proposed issue of securities -

An offer of +securities under a +securities

FDV

purchase plan

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

only

ASX +security code and description

FDV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

21/1/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

12,629,186

For personal use only

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.50000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Not applicable.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 22:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES LIMITED
05:02pFRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES : Application for quotation of securities - FDV
PU
01/12FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES : Application for quotation of securities - FDV
PU
2021FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES : Application for quotation of securities - FDV
PU
2021FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES : FDV Share Purchase Plan
PU
2021FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES : Application for quotation of securities - FDV
PU
2021Frontier Digital Ventures Limited agreed to acquire remaining 73.7% stake in Encuentra2..
CI
2021FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES : Proposed issue of securities - FDV
PU
2021FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES : Capital Raising Investor Presentation
PU
2021FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES : Increase in Encuentra24 ownership and capital raising
PU
2021FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES : Legal restructure and updated investor presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 52,3 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net income 2021 -9,30 M -6,74 M -6,74 M
Net cash 2021 16,1 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -52,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 544 M 395 M 395 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 7,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Frontier Digital Ventures Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,49 AUD
Average target price 1,99 AUD
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shaun Antony di Gregorio CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Jason Lau Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Klok Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Thoe Director-Operations & Growth
Mark Andrew Licciardo Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES LIMITED-2.56%402
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.24%557 687
NETFLIX, INC.-14.37%228 501
PROSUS N.V.-0.72%211 699
AIRBNB, INC.-7.15%96 796
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.71%73 453