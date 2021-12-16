Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Frontier Digital Ventures Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDV   AU000000FDV2

FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES LIMITED

(FDV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontier Digital Ventures : Capital Raising Investor Presentation

12/16/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ersonal use only

INCREASE TO 100% OWNERSHIP OF E24 AND CAPITAL RAISING

17 DECEMBER 2021

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

IMPORTANT NOTICES AND DISCLAIMER

Important notices and disclaimer

This investor presentation (Presentation) is dated 17 December 2021 and has been prepared by Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd (ABN 25 609 183 959) (Frontier). By attending an investor presentation or briefing, or accepting, accessing or reviewing this Presentation, you onlyacknowledge and agree to the terms set out below.

This Presentation has been prepared in relation to:

• Frontier's acquisition (the Acquisition) of all of the share capital in Encuentra24.com AG (E24) which it does not already own.

• a placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in Frontier (New Shares) to institutional investors and certain existing institutional shareholders under section 708A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) as modified by Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Corporations (Disregarding Technical Relief) Instrument 2016/73 (Placement); and

• an offer of New Shares to eligible Frontier shareholders in Australia and New Zealand under a share purchase plan in accordance with ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase Plans) Instrument 2019/547 (SPP), (the Placement and the SPP together, the Offer).

Summary information

This Presentation is for information purposes only and contains summary information about Frontier, its subsidiaries and its activities, which is current as at the date of this Presentation. It should be read in conjunction with Frontier's most recent financial report and Frontier's other periodic and continuous disclosure information lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), which is available at www.asx.com.au. The content of this Presentation is provided as at the date of this Presentation (unless otherwise stated). Reliance

useshould not be placed on information or opinions contained in this Presentation and, subject only to any legal obligation to do so, Frontier does not have any obligation to correct or update the content of this Presentation.

C rtain information in this Presentation has been sourced from E24. As described further in the risk factors outlined on pages 35 - 40 of this Presentation, while steps have been taken to review that information, no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to its fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or adequacy.

Certain market and industry data used in this Presentation may have been obtained from research, surveys or studies conducted by third parties, including industry or general publications. Neither Frontier nor its representatives have independently verified any such market or industry data provided by third parties or industry or general publications.

Not financial product advice or offer

This Presentation does not and does not purport to contain all information necessary to make an investment decision, is not intended as investment or financial advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice), must not be relied upon as such and does not and will not form any part of any contract or commitment for the acquisition of New Shares. Any decision to buy or sell securities or other products should be made only after seeking appropriate financial advice. This Presentation is of a general nature and does not take into consideration the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular investor.

ersonal

Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of your own enquiries. Before making an investment in Frontier, you should consider whether such an investment is appropriate to your particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs. Frontier is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of its shares.

This Presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law or any other law (and will not be lodged with ASIC or any other foreign regulator). This Presentation is not, and does not constitute, an invitation or offer of securities for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction.

The distribution of this Presentation in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and you should observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. In particular, this Presentation may ot be distributed or released in the United States. The New Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (U.S. Securities Act), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States, unless they have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act (which Frontier has no obligation to do or procure) or are offered or sold in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable U.S. state securities laws. Refer to pages 41 - 42 of this Presentation for further details about international offer restrictions.

Investment risk

An investment in Frontier shares is subject to known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Frontier and its directors, including possible loss of income and principal invested. Frontier does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of Frontier nor does it guarantee any particular tax treatment. You should have regard to the risk factors outlined on pages 35 - 40 of this Presentation when making any investment decision. Cooling off rights do not apply to the acquisition of New Shares.

2

IMPORTANT NOTICES AND DISCLAIMER (CONT.)

Financial information

All financial information in this Presentation is in Australian dollars ($ or AUD) unless otherwise stated. This Presentation includes certain pro forma financial information. Any such pro forma historical financial information provided in this Presentation is for illustrative

only

purposes only and is not represented as being indicative of Frontier's views on its, nor anyone else's, future financial position and/or performance. Any pro forma historical financial information has been prepared by Frontier in accordance with the measurement and

recognition principles, but not the disclosure requirements, prescribed by the Australian Accounting Standards (AAS). In addition, the pro forma financial information in this Presentation does not purport to be in compliance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X of the rules and

regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and such information does not purport to comply with Article 3-05 of Regulation S-X.

Investors should be aware that certain financial measures included in this Presentation are 'non-IFRS financial information' under ASIC Regulatory Guide 230: 'Disclosing non-IFRS financial information' published by ASIC and also 'non-GAAP financial measures' within the

mea

ing of Regulation G under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are not recognised under AAS and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Such non-IFRS financial information/non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardised

mea

ing prescribed by AAS or IFRS. Therefore, the non-IFRS financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other entities, and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with AAS

or IFRS. Although Frontier believes these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information to investors in measuring the financial performance and condition of its business, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial information/non-

GAAP financial measures included in this Presentation.

Certain figures, amounts, percentages, estimates, calculations of value and fractions provided in this Presentation are subject to the effect of rounding. Accordingly, the actual calculation of these figures may differ from the figures set out in this Presentation.

Past performance

Past performance, including past share price performance of Frontier or any other entity and pro forma financial information given in this Presentation, is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of Frontier's views on its

use

future financial performance or condition. Past performance of Frontier and E24 cannot be relied upon as an indicator of (and provides no guidance as to) the future performance of Frontier. Nothing contained in this Presentation nor any information made available to you

is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee, whether as to the past, present or future.

Future performance and forward-looking statements

This Presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements". The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "believe", "guidance", "should", "could", "may", "will", "predict", "plan" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking

statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this Presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies that are

s bject to change without notice and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that are beyond thecontrol of Frontier, its directors and management. This includes statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations

of c

rrent market conditions.

You are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, particularly in light of the current economic climate and the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by the outbreak of COVID-19.Forward-lookingstatements are

provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements and any projections and assumptions

ersonal

on which these statements are based. These statements may assume the success of Frontier's business strategies. The success of any of those strategies will be realised in the period for which the forward-looking statement may have been prepared or otherwise. Readers are

cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, particularly in light of the current economic climate and the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, and except as required by law or regulation, none of

Frontier, its representatives or advisers assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects, returns or

st tements in relation to future matters contained in this Presentation. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to Frontier as at the date of this Presentation. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules), none of

Frontier, its representatives or advisers undertakes any obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of a change in expectations or assumptions, new information, future events or results or otherwise. Indications of, and guidance or

outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

3

IMPORTANT NOTICES AND DISCLAIMER (CONT.)

Disclaimer

Bell Potter Securities Limited (ABN 25 006 390 772) and Morgans Corporate Limited (ABN 32 010 539 607) are acting as joint lead managers (Joint Lead Managers) to the Offer.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Frontier, the Joint Lead Managers and their respective related bodies corporate and affiliates, and their respective officers, directors, employees, agents and advisers:

• disclaim all responsibility and liability (including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault, negligence or negligent misstatement) for any loss arising from this Presentation or reliance on anything contained in or omitted from it or otherwise arising in connection

with this Presentation;

disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revision to the information in this Presentation to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions; and

do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability, completeness of the information in this Presentation or that this Presentation contains all material information about Frontier or that a prospective investor or purchaser may

require in evaluating a possible investment in Frontier or acquisition of shares in Frontier, or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

You acknowledge and agree that determination of eligibility of investors for the purposes of the Offer is determined by reference to a number of matters, including legal requirements and the discretion of Frontier and the Joint Lead Managers and each of Frontier and the

J

int Lead Manager disclaim any duty or liability (including for negligence) in respect of the exercise or otherwise of that discretion, to the maximum extent permitted by law.

useonly

ersonal

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

4

ersonal use only

TABLE OF CONTENTS

6

FDV overview

11

Acquisition details and capital raising

14

Encuentra24 overview

20

FDV LATAM at full potential

28

Additional information

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 22:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES LIMITED
05:59pFRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES : Capital Raising Investor Presentation
PU
05:49pFRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES : Increase in Encuentra24 ownership and capital raising
PU
11/14FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES : Legal restructure and updated investor presentation
PU
11/07Frontier Digital Ventures Limited Appoints Po Yih Ming (Frances Po) as Director
CI
11/07Frontier Digital Ventures Limited Appoints Frances Po as an Independent Non-Executive D..
CI
10/28Frontier Digital Ventures' Revenue More than Triples in Q3
MT
09/20FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES LIMITED(AS : FDV) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/25FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES : Swings to H1 Loss
MT
08/24Frontier Digital Ventures Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June..
CI
07/28FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES' : Annualized Revenue Hits Nearly $39 Million in June Quarter
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 52,3 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
Net income 2021 -9,30 M -6,67 M -6,67 M
Net cash 2021 16,1 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -55,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 542 M 390 M 389 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,0x
EV / Sales 2022 7,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Frontier Digital Ventures Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,58 AUD
Average target price 1,99 AUD
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shaun Antony di Gregorio CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Jason Lau Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Klok Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Thoe Chief Operating Officer
Mark Andrew Licciardo Secretary & Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES LIMITED6.04%386
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.75%557 160
NETFLIX, INC.11.89%268 004
PROSUS N.V.-22.58%242 764
AIRBNB, INC.14.54%105 287
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.82%73 395