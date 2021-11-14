Frontier Digital Ventures : Legal restructure and updated investor presentation
11/14/2021 | 05:50pm EST
For personal use only
ASX Code: FDV
15 November 2021
Legal restructure and updated investor presentation
FDV is intending to restructure its operating companies along geographical lines - FDV LATAM, FDV Asia and FDV MENA
Regional structure to enhance growth opportunities and support FDV at full potential
Restructure expected to improve operational efficiencies, increase organic and inorganic growth opportunities, enhance management culture and accountability, foster greater knowledge sharing and innovation and strengthen FDV's regional presence, as well as increase monetisation options over time
Release of an updated investor presentation to market the recent 3Q 2021 results, presented in line with the intended restructure
Frontier Digital Ventures Limited ("FDV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is pursuing a legal restructure of its operating companies into three separate geographical groups - FDV LATAM, FDV Asia and FDV MENA. The intended group structure is illustrated below.
FDV Group
FDV LATAM
FDV Asia
FDV MENA
The updated investor presentation (attached) reflects the FDV Board's current view of the intended legal restructure. In addition, the investor presentation incorporates the recently released 3Q 2021 results and separate ASX announcement dated 11 November 2021 in relation to the performance of Fincaraíz, Avito, Tayara and Yapo. This presentation will be used as part of a series of meetings with shareholders and new investors over the coming weeks to market the 3Q 2021 results.
FDV's Founder and CEO, Shaun Di Gregorio said:
"We are pleased to announce the intended restructure and release an updated investor presentation, which shows FDV's excellent performance continued in 3Q 2021. The restructure is expected to improve operational efficiencies, increase organic and inorganic growth opportunities, enhance management culture and accountability, foster greater knowledge sharing and innovation, and strengthen FDV's regional presence. In addition, the restructure should lead to increased monetisation options over time. We remain focused on augmenting our market leadership positions with high growth transaction- based revenue, in line with FDV's long-termvalue-creation strategy for shareholders."
Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd
39-8 The Boulevard, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia1 Tel: +60 3 2201 0790 www.frontierdv.com
For personal use only
The legal restructure is subject to ongoing legal, accounting and taxation advice, with more details to be released in due course. FDV will continue to keep shareholders informed in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.
- ENDS -
The release of this announcement was authorised by the Board of Directors of Frontier Digital Ventures Limited.
For more information, please contact:
Company
Investors
Shaun Di Gregorio
Timothy Toner
Founder and CEO
Vesparum Capital
Phone: +60 3 2700 1591
Phone: +61 3 8582 4800
Email:shaundig@frontierdv.com
Email:frontierdv@vesparum.com
About FDV
Frontier Digital Ventures (FDV) is a leading owner and operator of online marketplace businesses in fast growing emerging markets. Currently, FDV's portfolio consists of 16 market leading companies, operating across 21 markets in Developing Asia, Latin America and MENA. FDV works alongside local management teams across property, automotive and general classifieds, providing strategic oversight and operational guidance which leverages FDV's deep classifieds experience and proven track record. FDV seeks to unlock further monetisation opportunities beyond the typical classifieds revenue, to grow the equity value of its operating companies and realise their full potential. Find out more at frontierdv.com.
Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd
39-8 The Boulevard, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia2 Tel: +60 3 2201 0790 www.frontierdv.com
ersonal use only
LEADING ONLINE MARKETPLACES IN EMERGING MARKETS
INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 15 NOVEMBER 2021
ersonal use only
TABLE OF CONTENTS
3
New FDV Group Structure
5
Evolution from Classifieds to Marketplaces
11
FDV Group Financial Snapshot
16
FDV LATAM
20
FDV Asia
24
FDV MENA
28
Corporate Overview
NEW FDV GROUP STRUCTURE
Regional structure to enhance growth opportunities and support FDV at full potential
onlyuse
FDV Group
FDV LATAM
FDV Asia
FDV MENA
ersonal
$38m (55%)1
$22m (32%)1
$9m (13%)1
1. Revenue annualised for 3Q 2021 on an FDV % share basis and does not account for expected revenue growth across the portfolio
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:49:02 UTC.