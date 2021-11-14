Frontier Digital Ventures : Legal restructure and updated investor presentation

ASX Code: FDV

15 November 2021

Legal restructure and updated investor presentation

FDV is intending to restructure its operating companies along geographical lines - FDV LATAM, FDV Asia and FDV MENA

Regional structure to enhance growth opportunities and support FDV at full potential

Restructure expected to improve operational efficiencies, increase organic and inorganic growth opportunities, enhance management culture and accountability, foster greater knowledge sharing and innovation and strengthen FDV's regional presence, as well as increase monetisation options over time

Release of an updated investor presentation to market the recent 3Q 2021 results, presented in line with the intended restructure

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited ("FDV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is pursuing a legal restructure of its operating companies into three separate geographical groups - FDV LATAM, FDV Asia and FDV MENA. The intended group structure is illustrated below.

FDV Group FDV LATAM FDV Asia FDV MENA

The updated investor presentation (attached) reflects the FDV Board's current view of the intended legal restructure. In addition, the investor presentation incorporates the recently released 3Q 2021 results and separate ASX announcement dated 11 November 2021 in relation to the performance of Fincaraíz, Avito, Tayara and Yapo. This presentation will be used as part of a series of meetings with shareholders and new investors over the coming weeks to market the 3Q 2021 results.

FDV's Founder and CEO, Shaun Di Gregorio said:

"We are pleased to announce the intended restructure and release an updated investor presentation, which shows FDV's excellent performance continued in 3Q 2021. The restructure is expected to improve operational efficiencies, increase organic and inorganic growth opportunities, enhance management culture and accountability, foster greater knowledge sharing and innovation, and strengthen FDV's regional presence. In addition, the restructure should lead to increased monetisation options over time. We remain focused on augmenting our market leadership positions with high growth transaction- based revenue, in line with FDV's long-termvalue-creation strategy for shareholders."

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd

