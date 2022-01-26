Frontier Digital Ventures : Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C
01/26/2022 | 05:19pm EST
ASX Code: FDV
27 January 2022
4Q 2021 Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C
Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd ("FDV" or the "Company") is pleased to release its Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C for the December quarter ("4Q 2021").
Record full year revenue of A$60.2m on an FDV % share basis, increasing 154% from A$23.7m in FY20, despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19
Record monthly revenue in December 2021 of A$6.5m on an FDV % share basis, which annualises at A$78.0m and highlights the strong momentum heading into FY22
Record A$1.9m full year portfolio EBITDA on an FDV % share basis, increasing A$1.3m from FY20, as 12 of the 16 operating companies reported positive EBITDA in 4Q 2021
A$14.9m of cash receipts in 4Q 2021, increasing 95% from FY20, resulting in only a modest operating cash outflow of A$0.8m as FDV approaches cash flow breakeven
Significant balance sheet strength and flexibility, with cash of A$36.2m as at 31 December 2021 and an additional A$18.9m following the recent Share Purchase Plan
Record quarter from FDV LATAM business InfoCasas (now 100% owned by FDV), with revenue growth accelerating in accordance with FDV's blueprint for high growth transactional marketplaces in the LATAM region
Record full year EBITDA from FDV Asia business Zameen (30% owned) of A$2.9m on an FDV % share basis, increasing 465% from FY20, resulting in an EBITDA margin of +16% (FY20: +4%) and demonstrating the earnings potential of transactional marketplaces as market leadership and scale increases
RECORD FULL YEAR REVENUE
Figure 1 shows FDV's record full year revenue in FY21 of A$60.2m on an FDV % share basis, increasing 154% from A$23.7m in FY20, despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19. This step change in revenue growth was underpinned by strong organic growth, with portfolio revenue increasing 70% from FY20 if the recent strategic acquisitions of Fincaraíz, Avito, Tayara and Yapo were excluded.
Note: Results figures quoted for entities with continuing operations as at 31 December 2021
Figure 2 highlights the trend in monthly revenue across FY21, with FDV achieving record monthly revenue in December 2021 of A$6.5m on an FDV % share basis. This equates to the portfolio annualising at approximately A$78m and highlights the strong momentum heading into FY22.
Note: Results figures quoted for entities with continuing operations as at 31 December 2021
FDV's Founder and CEO, Shaun Di Gregorio said:
"2021 has been a transformational year for FDV, as cash flow breakeven approaches. We are delighted with the performance of our key operating companies, as they leverage their market leadership positions to grow transaction revenues and enhance their long-term earnings profiles.
We are particularly pleased with the continued strong performances of InfoCasas and Zameen. InfoCasas provides a great example of the rapid revenue growth achievable as transaction revenues augment traditional classifieds revenues. Similarly, Zameen's rapidly increasing profitability highlights the earnings potential of transactional marketplaces as market leadership and scale increases. We expect our other operating companies to follow in their footsteps, in line with our long-term value creation strategy for shareholders.
FDV is in an enviable position, with significant balance sheet strength and flexibility to continue to take advantage of market opportunities as they arise."
Table 1 and Table 2 below show the annual revenues by region and business on both a 100% basis and an FDV % share basis.
Table 1: Annual revenues by business1 (A$m, unaudited; 100% basis)
Tayara3
100%
850,174
161,809
-
Moteur8
100%
741,227
284,584
160%
West Africa7
N/A
427,816
362,196
18%
Total revenue
60,249,197
23,729,751
154%
Total revenue (excluding new entities9)
36,129,013
21,278,290
70%
Notes:
Results figures quoted for entities with continuing operations as at 31 December 2021
FDV increased its shareholding in InfoCasas from 51% to 100% on 23 June 2021
FDV acquired a 100% interest in Fincaraíz, Avito and Tayara on 8 October 2020
FDV increased its shareholding in Encuentra24 to 100% on 23 December 2021; FY21 revenue figure represents the proportional share of revenue
FDV acquired a 100% interest in Yapo on 25 February 2021
FDV increased its shareholding in Hoppler from 42% to 51% on 15 July 2021
West Africa includes PropertyPro (Nigeria: 39% owned) and MeQasa (Ghana; 69% owned)
FDV increased its shareholding in Moteur from 56% to 100% on 21 January 2021
New entities refers to Fincaraíz, Avito, Tayara and Yapo
* Impacted by political unrest in Myanmar
RECORD FULL YEAR PORTFOLIO EBITDA
FDV reported record full year portfolio EBITDA of A$1.9m on an FDV % share basis, which increased from A$1.3m in FY20 and represented a portfolio EBITDA margin of +3% in FY21. The equivalent like- for-like portfolio EBITDA margin in FY21 would have been +10% on an FDV % share basis if the recently acquired businesses (Fincaraíz, Avito, Tayara and Yapo) were excluded, which highlights the significant improvement in underlying operating performance in FY21 as compared to FY20.
Note: Results figures quoted for entities with continuing operations as at 31 December 2021
In FY21, 12 of 16 of FDV's operating companies were EBITDA positive on an FDV % share basis, up from 7 of 15 in the previous year. Pleasingly, 3 of the 4 operating companies with EBITDA losses in FY21 (Avito, Tayara and CarsDB) have seen positive trends in their EBITDA position throughout FY21. Hoppler is the only exception due to the temporary lockdowns in Manila in 2H 2021, albeit its EBITDA losses are very small in the context of FDV's broader portfolio.
