Frontier Digital Ventures : Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C

Figure 2 highlights the trend in monthly revenue across FY21, with FDV achieving record monthly revenue in December 2021 of A$6.5m on an FDV % share basis. This equates to the portfolio annualising at approximately A$78m and highlights the strong momentum heading into FY22.

Figure 2: Monthly portfolio revenue in FY21 (A$m, unaudited, FDV % share basis)

6.2 6.5 6.1 6.0 5.8 5.5 4.5 4.3 4.3 4.6 3.3 3.3 Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 Apr-21 May-21 Jun-21 Jul-21 Aug-21 Sep-21 Oct-21 Nov-21 Dec-21

Note: Results figures quoted for entities with continuing operations as at 31 December 2021

FDV's Founder and CEO, Shaun Di Gregorio said:

"2021 has been a transformational year for FDV, as cash flow breakeven approaches. We are delighted with the performance of our key operating companies, as they leverage their market leadership positions to grow transaction revenues and enhance their long-term earnings profiles.

We are particularly pleased with the continued strong performances of InfoCasas and Zameen. InfoCasas provides a great example of the rapid revenue growth achievable as transaction revenues augment traditional classifieds revenues. Similarly, Zameen's rapidly increasing profitability highlights the earnings potential of transactional marketplaces as market leadership and scale increases. We expect our other operating companies to follow in their footsteps, in line with our long-term value creation strategy for shareholders.

FDV is in an enviable position, with significant balance sheet strength and flexibility to continue to take advantage of market opportunities as they arise."

Table 1 and Table 2 below show the annual revenues by region and business on both a 100% basis and an FDV % share basis.