SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontier Digital Ventures : Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C

01/26/2022 | 05:19pm EST
For personal use only

ASX Code: FDV

27 January 2022

4Q 2021 Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd ("FDV" or the "Company") is pleased to release its Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C for the December quarter ("4Q 2021").

  • Record full year revenue of A$60.2m on an FDV % share basis, increasing 154% from A$23.7m in FY20, despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19
  • Record monthly revenue in December 2021 of A$6.5m on an FDV % share basis, which annualises at A$78.0m and highlights the strong momentum heading into FY22
  • Record A$1.9m full year portfolio EBITDA on an FDV % share basis, increasing A$1.3m from FY20, as 12 of the 16 operating companies reported positive EBITDA in 4Q 2021
  • A$14.9m of cash receipts in 4Q 2021, increasing 95% from FY20, resulting in only a modest operating cash outflow of A$0.8m as FDV approaches cash flow breakeven
  • Significant balance sheet strength and flexibility, with cash of A$36.2m as at 31 December 2021 and an additional A$18.9m following the recent Share Purchase Plan
  • Record quarter from FDV LATAM business InfoCasas (now 100% owned by FDV), with revenue growth accelerating in accordance with FDV's blueprint for high growth transactional marketplaces in the LATAM region
  • Record full year EBITDA from FDV Asia business Zameen (30% owned) of A$2.9m on an FDV % share basis, increasing 465% from FY20, resulting in an EBITDA margin of +16% (FY20: +4%) and demonstrating the earnings potential of transactional marketplaces as market leadership and scale increases

RECORD FULL YEAR REVENUE

Figure 1 shows FDV's record full year revenue in FY21 of A$60.2m on an FDV % share basis, increasing 154% from A$23.7m in FY20, despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19. This step change in revenue growth was underpinned by strong organic growth, with portfolio revenue increasing 70% from FY20 if the recent strategic acquisitions of Fincaraíz, Avito, Tayara and Yapo were excluded.

Figure 1: Revenue growth since IPO (A$m, unaudited, FDV % share basis)

60.2

COVID-19 onset

See Figure 2 for

22.3

23.7

further detail

8.5

14

3.8

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Note: Results figures quoted for entities with continuing operations as at 31 December 2021

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd

39-8 The Boulevard, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia1 Tel: +60 3 2700 1591 www.frontierdv.com

Figure 2 highlights the trend in monthly revenue across FY21, with FDV achieving record monthly revenue in December 2021 of A$6.5m on an FDV % share basis. This equates to the portfolio annualising at approximately A$78m and highlights the strong momentum heading into FY22.

Figure 2: Monthly portfolio revenue in FY21 (A$m, unaudited, FDV % share basis)

6.2

6.5

6.1

6.0

5.8

5.5

4.5

4.3

4.3

4.6

3.3

3.3

Jan-21

Feb-21

Mar-21

Apr-21

May-21

Jun-21

Jul-21

Aug-21

Sep-21

Oct-21

Nov-21

Dec-21

Note: Results figures quoted for entities with continuing operations as at 31 December 2021

FDV's Founder and CEO, Shaun Di Gregorio said:

"2021 has been a transformational year for FDV, as cash flow breakeven approaches. We are delighted with the performance of our key operating companies, as they leverage their market leadership positions to grow transaction revenues and enhance their long-term earnings profiles.

We are particularly pleased with the continued strong performances of InfoCasas and Zameen. InfoCasas provides a great example of the rapid revenue growth achievable as transaction revenues augment traditional classifieds revenues. Similarly, Zameen's rapidly increasing profitability highlights the earnings potential of transactional marketplaces as market leadership and scale increases. We expect our other operating companies to follow in their footsteps, in line with our long-term value creation strategy for shareholders.

FDV is in an enviable position, with significant balance sheet strength and flexibility to continue to take advantage of market opportunities as they arise."

Table 1 and Table 2 below show the annual revenues by region and business on both a 100% basis and an FDV % share basis.

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd

39-8 The Boulevard, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia2 Tel: +60 3 2700 1591 www.frontierdv.com

Table 1: Annual revenues by business1 (A$m, unaudited; 100% basis)

FDV

FY21

FY20

ownership

Revenue

Revenue

Growth

(%)

A$ (100% basis)

A$ (100% basis)

(% in A$)

FDV LATAM

38,548,887

14,038,678

InfoCasas2

100%

13,626,840

5,935,702

130%

Fincaraíz3

100%

8,467,156

1,367,317

-

Encuentra244

100%

8,334,373

6,735,659

24%

Yapo5

100%

8,120,518

-

-

FDV Asia

66,948,752

46,557,499

Zameen

30%

60,347,040

40,107,854

50%

PakWheels

37%

2,773,218

1,453,421

91%

AutoDeal

56%

1,824,608

1,767,759

3%

LankaPropertyWeb

53%

714,473

601,281

19%

iMyanmarhouse

53%

614,707

1,281,008

(52%)*

Hoppler6

51%

557,576

583,104

(4%)

CarsDB

65%

117,130

763,073

(85%)*

FDV MENA

9,125,248

2,542,158

Avito3

100%

6,682,336

1,137,802

-

West Africa7

N/A

851,511

720,989

18%

Tayara3

100%

850,174

177,987

-

Moteur8

100%

741,227

505,380

47%

Total revenue

114,622,888

63,138,336

82%

Total revenue (excluding new entities9)

90,502,704

60,455,228

50%

Table 2: Annual revenues by business1 (A$m, unaudited; FDV % share basis)

FDV

FY21

FY20

ownership

Revenue

Revenue

Growth

(%)

A$ (FDV % basis)

A$ (FDV % basis)

(% in A$)

FDV LATAM

30,534,369

6,676,906

InfoCasas2

100%

11,608,099

3,094,875

275%

Fincaraíz3

100%

8,467,156

1,255,397

-

Yapo5

100%

8,120,518

-

-

Encuentra244

100%

2,338,596

2,326,634

1%

FDV Asia

21,013,276

15,210,001

Zameen

30%

17,959,279

12,012,889

50%

PakWheels

37%

1,021,653

535,469

91%

AutoDeal

56%

1,017,949

986,233

3%

LankaPropertyWeb

53%

378,742

314,015

21%

iMyanmarhouse

53%

323,520

632,245

(49%)*

Hoppler6

51%

236,219

234,596

1%

CarsDB

65%

75,912

494,554

(85%)*

FDV MENA

8,701,552

1,842,844

Avito3

100%

6,682,336

1,034,255

-

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd

39-8 The Boulevard, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia3 Tel: +60 3 2700 1591 www.frontierdv.com

Tayara3

100%

850,174

161,809

-

Moteur8

100%

741,227

284,584

160%

West Africa7

N/A

427,816

362,196

18%

Total revenue

60,249,197

23,729,751

154%

Total revenue (excluding new entities9)

36,129,013

21,278,290

70%

Notes:

  1. Results figures quoted for entities with continuing operations as at 31 December 2021
  2. FDV increased its shareholding in InfoCasas from 51% to 100% on 23 June 2021
  3. FDV acquired a 100% interest in Fincaraíz, Avito and Tayara on 8 October 2020
  4. FDV increased its shareholding in Encuentra24 to 100% on 23 December 2021; FY21 revenue figure represents the proportional share of revenue
  5. FDV acquired a 100% interest in Yapo on 25 February 2021
  6. FDV increased its shareholding in Hoppler from 42% to 51% on 15 July 2021
  7. West Africa includes PropertyPro (Nigeria: 39% owned) and MeQasa (Ghana; 69% owned)
  8. FDV increased its shareholding in Moteur from 56% to 100% on 21 January 2021
  9. New entities refers to Fincaraíz, Avito, Tayara and Yapo

* Impacted by political unrest in Myanmar

RECORD FULL YEAR PORTFOLIO EBITDA

FDV reported record full year portfolio EBITDA of A$1.9m on an FDV % share basis, which increased from A$1.3m in FY20 and represented a portfolio EBITDA margin of +3% in FY21. The equivalent like- for-like portfolio EBITDA margin in FY21 would have been +10% on an FDV % share basis if the recently acquired businesses (Fincaraíz, Avito, Tayara and Yapo) were excluded, which highlights the significant improvement in underlying operating performance in FY21 as compared to FY20.

Figure 3: Portfolio EBITDA margin1 (A$m, unaudited; FDV % share basis)

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

3%

3%

(5%)

(21%)

(40%)

(84%)

Note: Results figures quoted for entities with continuing operations as at 31 December 2021

In FY21, 12 of 16 of FDV's operating companies were EBITDA positive on an FDV % share basis, up from 7 of 15 in the previous year. Pleasingly, 3 of the 4 operating companies with EBITDA losses in FY21 (Avito, Tayara and CarsDB) have seen positive trends in their EBITDA position throughout FY21. Hoppler is the only exception due to the temporary lockdowns in Manila in 2H 2021, albeit its EBITDA losses are very small in the context of FDV's broader portfolio.

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd

39-8 The Boulevard, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia4 Tel: +60 3 2700 1591 www.frontierdv.com

Table 3: Annual EBITDA by business1 (A$m, unaudited; FDV % share basis)

FDV

FY21

FY20

EBITDA change

ownership

EBITDA

EBITDA

(in absolute

(%)

A$ (FDV % basis)

A$ (FDV % basis)

terms)

FDV LATAM

1,108,355

380,324

Fincaraíz3

100%

527,423

100,781

-

InfoCasas2

100%

450,724

210,260

240,464

Encuentra244

100%

67,073

69,283

(2,210)

Yapo5

100%

63,135

-

-

FDV Asia

2,832,052

215,557

Zameen

30%

2,854,694

505,140

2,349,554

PakWheels

37%

137,931

(237,468)

375,399

AutoDeal

56%

36,657

178,708

(142,051)

iMyanmarhouse

53%

13,911

23,632

(9,721)*

LankaPropertyWeb

53%

1,866

(25,062)

26,928

Hoppler6

51%

(92,883)

(119,065)

26,182

CarsDB

65%

(120,123)

(110,327)

(9,796)*

FDV MENA

(2,062,253)

33,211

West Africa7

N/A

71,149

(28,326)

99,474

Moteur8

100%

59,028

(58,596)

117,624

Tayara3

100%

(577,578)

(39,804)

-

Avito3

100%

(1,614,852)

159,937

-

Total EBITDA

1,878,155

629,092

1,249,062

Total EBITDA (excluding new entities9)

3,480,026

408,178

3,071,848

Notes:

  1. Results figures quoted for entities with continuing operations as at 31 December 2021
  2. FDV increased its shareholding in InfoCasas from 51% to 100% on 23 June 2021
  3. FDV acquired a 100% interest in Fincaraíz, Avito and Tayara on 8 October 2020
  4. FDV increased its shareholding in Encuentra24 to 100% on 23 December 2021; FY21 revenue contribution represents the proportional share of revenue
  5. FDV acquired a 100% interest in Yapo on 25 February 2021
  6. FDV increased its shareholding in Hoppler from 42% to 51% on 15 July 2021
  7. West Africa includes PropertyPro (Nigeria: 39% owned) and MeQasa (Ghana; 69% owned)
  8. FDV increased its shareholding in Moteur from 56% to 100% on 21 January 2021
  9. New entities refers to Fincaraíz, Avito, Tayara and Yapo

* Impacted by political unrest in Myanmar

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd

39-8 The Boulevard, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia5 Tel: +60 3 2700 1591 www.frontierdv.com

Disclaimer

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:18:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
