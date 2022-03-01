Log in
    FHE   AU0000207912

FRONTIER ENERGY LIMITED

(FHE)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  02/22 01:20:18 pm
0.13 AUD    --.--%
12:18aFRONTIER ENERGY : Pre-Reinstatement Disclosure
PU
12:18aFRONTIER ENERGY : Trading Policy
PU
12:18aFRONTIER ENERGY : Option Plan Terms
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontier Energy : Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd 30 June 2020 Accounts

03/01/2022 | 12:08am EST
Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd

Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd

SPECIAL PURPOSE FINANCIAL REPORT 30 JUNE 2020

Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd

Special Purpose Financial Report

only

Contents

Directors' report

Statement of profit or loss

Statement of financial position

For personal use

Statement of changes in equity

Statement of cash flows

Notes to the financial statements

Directors' declaration

Independent auditor's report

Lead auditor's independence declaration

30 June 2020

Page

2

4

5

6

7

8

14

15

19

1

Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd

Special Purpose Financial Report

30 June 2020

Directors' Report

Directors' Report

1. Directors

The directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the financial year are:

Johnathan Goyder

Appointed 2 April 2019

Sam Gillham

Appointed 2 April 2019

2. Principal activities

The principal activity of the Company during the course of the financial year was the development of a solar power project in the south west of Western Australia.

There were no other significant changes in the nature of the activities of the Company during the year.

3. Review of operations

The Company continued to advance the project during the financial year, including entering into a joint development agreement with Pearl Clean Energy Pty Ltd ("PCE"), to undertake various studies, including a feasibility study to purse the development of the project. PCE were appointed as the manager of the project for the purposes of the joint development agreement.

4. Significant changes in the state of affairs

In the opinion of the Directors there were no significant changes in the state of affairs of the Company that occurred during the financial year under review.

5. Events subsequent to reporting date

On 13 October 2021 the Company's shareholders entered into a binding agreement with Superior Lake Resources Limited ("SUP"), a company listed on the ASX, to acquire a 100% interest in Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd. As part of this transaction, SUP has agreed to fund project activities up until completion of the transaction. SUP has announced that, as part of the transaction, it will raise $8 million to progress development of the Company's solar project, meet transaction costs, facilitate the recommencement of trading of SUP's securities on ASX and for working capital. The Directors are confident the transaction with SUP will complete. In the event the transaction does not complete, BSS can defer all its costs if required as they are discretionary in nature and there are no ongoing contractual commitments.

Other than the item noted in the above paragraph, there has not arisen in the interval between the end of the financial year and the date of this report any item, transaction or event of a material and unusual nature likely, in the opinion of the directors of the Company, to affect significantly the operations of the Company, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Company, in future financial years.

2

Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd

Special Purpose Financial Report

30 June 2020

Directors' Report

Directors' Report

6. Likely developments

The Company will continue to pursue the development of its solar power project. This will require further investment including completing the feasibility study and front end engineering design work.

Further information about likely developments in the operations of the Company and the expected results of those operations in future financial years has not been included in this report because disclosure of the information would be likely to result in unreasonable prejudice to the Company.

7. Dividends

No recommendation for payment of dividends has been made for the year ended 30 June 2020 (2019: Nil).

8. Directors' interests

The relevant interest of each director in the ordinary share capital issued by the Company as at the date of this report is:

Shares held

Mr Johnathan Goyder1

60

Mr Sam Gillham1

40

1Shares are held by entities in which a relevant interest is held.

9. Lead auditor independence declaration

The Lead auditor's independence declaration is set out on page 15 and forms part of the directors' report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.

This report is made out in accordance with a resolution of directors:

Johnathon Goyder

Director

Date 25/11/2021

3

Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd

Special Purpose Financial Report

30 June 2020

Statement of profit & loss

Statement of profit & loss

2020

2019

$

$

Interest income

3

-

Corporate and administrative expenses

(3,947)

(59,284)

Loss before income tax

(3,944)

(59,284)

Income tax expense

-

-

Loss for the period

(3,944)

(59,284)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(3,944)

(59,284)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Frontier Energy Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 05:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2020 -2,62 M -1,90 M -1,90 M
Net cash 2020 0,82 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,8 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 464x
EV / Sales 2020 17 846x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart FRONTIER ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Frontier Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Charles Young Managing Director & Director
Christopher James Bath Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Grant Davey Non-Executive Chairman
Dixie Marshall Non-Executive Director
Stuart Andrew McKenzie Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER ENERGY LIMITED0.00%16
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.16%151 445
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.46%77 069
ENEL S.P.A.-7.05%74 977
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.21%69 843
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.16%68 957