Frontier Energy : Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd 30 June 2021 Accounts

Directors' Report

1. Directors

The directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the financial year are:

Johnathon Goyder Appointed 2 April 2019 Sam Gillham Appointed 2 April 2019

2. Principal activities

The principal activity of the Company during the course of the financial year was the development of a solar power project in the south west of Western Australia.

There were no other significant changes in the nature of the activities of the Company during the year.

3. Review of operations

The Company continued to advance the project during the financial year, with the project partner, Pearl Clean Energy Pty Ltd, undertaking various studies, including a steady state analysis with Western Power, environmental study and report and economic modelling analysis.

4. Significant changes in the state of affairs

In the opinion of the Directors there were no significant changes in the state of affairs of the Company that occurred during the financial year under review.

5. Events subsequent to reporting date

On 13 October 2021 the Company's shareholders entered into a binding agreement with Superior Lake Resources Limited ("SUP"), a company listed on the ASX, to acquire a 100% interest in Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd. As part of this transaction, SUP has agreed to fund project activities up until completion of the transaction. SUP has announced that, as part of the transaction, it will raise $8 million to progress development of the Company's solar project, meet transaction costs, facilitate the recommencement of trading of SUP's securities on ASX and for working capital. The Directors are confident the transaction with SUP will complete. In the event the transaction does not complete, BSS can defer all its costs if required as they are discretionary in nature and there are no ongoing contractual commitments.

On 2 December 2021 the Company and Ranger Loaders Pty Ltd entered into a debt forgiveness, whereby Ranger agreed to irrevocably release and discharge the Company from the obligations to pay the debt amount of $362,078.93 and all further debt amounts owing by the Company. Ranger also agreed to indemnify and keep indemnified the Company from and against any liability incurred by the Company as a result of any action, demand claim or proceeding against the company by Ranger in connection with or arising out of the total amount outstanding

Other than the item noted in the above paragraph, there has not arisen in the interval between the end of the financial year and the date of this report any item, transaction or event of a material and unusual nature likely, in the opinion of the directors of the Company, to affect significantly the operations of the Company, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Company, in future financial years.

