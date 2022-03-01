Log in
Frontier Energy : Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd 31 December 2021 Accounts

03/01/2022

03/01/2022 | 12:08am EST
For personal use only

Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd

Half Year Report for the six months ended 31 December 2021

Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd

Half Year Report

only

Contents

Directors' report

Statement of profit or loss

Statement of financial position

For personal use

Statement of changes in equity

Statement of cash flows

Notes to the financial statements

Directors' declaration

Independent auditor's review report

Auditor's independence declaration

31 December 2021

Page

2

4

5

6

7

8

12

13

15

1

Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd

Half Year Report

31 December 2021

For personal use only

Directors' Report

1. Directors

The directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the financial year are:

Johnathon Goyder

Appointed 2 April 2019

Sam Gillham

Appointed 2 April 2019

2. Principal activities

The principal activity of the Company during the course of the half year was the development of a solar power project in the south west of Western Australia.

3. Review of operations

The Company continued to advance the project during the half year, with the project partner, Pearl Clean Energy Pty Ltd, undertaking various works to progress the Project, including the Western Power connection application process.

On 2 December 2021 the Company and Ranger Loaders Pty Ltd entered into a debt forgiveness, whereby Ranger agreed to irrevocably release and discharge the Company from the obligations to pay the debt amount of $362,078.93 and all further debt amounts owing by the Company. Ranger also agreed to indemnify and keep indemnified the Company from and against any liability incurred by the Company as a result of any action, demand claim or proceeding against the company by Ranger in connection with or arising out of the total amount outstanding.

4. Financial Results

The profit for the half year ended 31 December 2021 was $354,330 (31 December 2020: Loss of $50), primarily as a result of the debt forgiveness entered into by the Company and Ranger Loaders Pty Ltd of $362,079.

5. Significant changes in the state of affairs

In the opinion of the Directors there were no significant changes in the state of affairs of the Company that occurred during the financial period under review.

6. Likely developments

The Company will continue to pursue the development of its solar power project. This will require further investment including completing front end engineering design work.

7. Dividends

No recommendation for payment of dividends has been made for the half year ended 31 December 2021 (2020: Nil).

2

Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd

Half Year Report

31 December 2021

For personal use only

Directors' Report

8. Events subsequent to reporting date

On 13 October 2021 the Company's shareholders entered into a binding agreement with Superior Lake Resources Limited ("SUP"), a company listed on the ASX, to acquire a 100% interest in Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd ("Transaction"). SUP has announced that, as part of the transaction, it will raise $8 million to progress development of the Company's solar project, meet transaction costs, facilitate the recommencement of trading of SUP's securities on ASX and for working capital. The Shareholders of SUP approved the Transaction on 28 January 2022.

The Directors are confident the transaction with SUP will complete. In the event the transaction does not complete, BSS can defer all its costs if required as they are discretionary in nature and there are no ongoing contractual commitments.

Other than the item noted in the above paragraph, there has not arisen in the interval between the end of the financial year and the date of this report any item, transaction or event of a material and unusual nature likely, in the opinion of the directors of the Company, to affect significantly the operations of the Company, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Company, in future financial years.

9. Directors' interests

The relevant interest of each director in the ordinary share capital issued by the Company as at the date of this report is:

Shares held

Mr Johnathon Goyder1

60

Mr Sam Gillham1

40

1Shares are held by entities in which a relevant interest is held.

10. Environmental regulation

The Company's activities are not regulated by any significant environmental regulation under a law of the commonwealth or Western Australian government.

11. Indemnification of officers

The Company has not paid premiums to insure directors under a Directors and Officers insurance policy.

12. Lead auditor independence declaration

The Lead auditor's independence declaration is set out on page 13 and forms part of the directors' report for the half year ended 31 December 2021.

This report is made out in accordance with a resolution of directors:

Johnathon Goyder

Director

Date 22/2/2022

3

Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd

Half Year Report

31 December 2021

Statement of profit & loss

For personal use only

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

$

$

Debt forgiveness

6

362,079

-

Corporate and administrative expenses

(7,749)

(50)

Loss before income tax

354,330

(50)

Income tax expense

-

-

Profit/(loss) for the period

354,330

(50)

Total comprehensive profit /(loss) for the period

354,330

(50)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

