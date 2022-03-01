Frontier Energy : Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd 31 December 2021 Accounts

Directors' Report
8. Events subsequent to reporting date
On 13 October 2021 the Company's shareholders entered into a binding agreement with Superior Lake Resources Limited ("SUP"), a company listed on the ASX, to acquire a 100% interest in Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd ("Transaction"). SUP has announced that, as part of the transaction, it will raise $8 million to progress development of the Company's solar project, meet transaction costs, facilitate the recommencement of trading of SUP's securities on ASX and for working capital. The Shareholders of SUP approved the Transaction on 28 January 2022.
The Directors are confident the transaction with SUP will complete. In the event the transaction does not complete, BSS can defer all its costs if required as they are discretionary in nature and there are no ongoing contractual commitments.
Other than the item noted in the above paragraph, there has not arisen in the interval between the end of the financial year and the date of this report any item, transaction or event of a material and unusual nature likely, in the opinion of the directors of the Company, to affect significantly the operations of the Company, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Company, in future financial years.
9. Directors' interests
The relevant interest of each director in the ordinary share capital issued by the Company as at the date of this report is:
|
|
Shares held
|
|
|
Mr Johnathon Goyder1
|
60
|
Mr Sam Gillham1
|
40
1Shares are held by entities in which a relevant interest is held.
10. Environmental regulation
The Company's activities are not regulated by any significant environmental regulation under a law of the commonwealth or Western Australian government.
11. Indemnification of officers
The Company has not paid premiums to insure directors under a Directors and Officers insurance policy.
12. Lead auditor independence declaration
The Lead auditor's independence declaration is set out on page 13 and forms part of the directors' report for the half year ended 31 December 2021.
This report is made out in accordance with a resolution of directors:
Johnathon Goyder
Director
Date 22/2/2022
3