Frontier Energy : Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd 31 December 2021 Accounts

Directors' Report

1. Directors

The directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the financial year are:

Johnathon Goyder Appointed 2 April 2019 Sam Gillham Appointed 2 April 2019

2. Principal activities

The principal activity of the Company during the course of the half year was the development of a solar power project in the south west of Western Australia.

3. Review of operations

The Company continued to advance the project during the half year, with the project partner, Pearl Clean Energy Pty Ltd, undertaking various works to progress the Project, including the Western Power connection application process.

On 2 December 2021 the Company and Ranger Loaders Pty Ltd entered into a debt forgiveness, whereby Ranger agreed to irrevocably release and discharge the Company from the obligations to pay the debt amount of $362,078.93 and all further debt amounts owing by the Company. Ranger also agreed to indemnify and keep indemnified the Company from and against any liability incurred by the Company as a result of any action, demand claim or proceeding against the company by Ranger in connection with or arising out of the total amount outstanding.

4. Financial Results

The profit for the half year ended 31 December 2021 was $354,330 (31 December 2020: Loss of $50), primarily as a result of the debt forgiveness entered into by the Company and Ranger Loaders Pty Ltd of $362,079.

5. Significant changes in the state of affairs

In the opinion of the Directors there were no significant changes in the state of affairs of the Company that occurred during the financial period under review.

6. Likely developments

The Company will continue to pursue the development of its solar power project. This will require further investment including completing front end engineering design work.

7. Dividends

No recommendation for payment of dividends has been made for the half year ended 31 December 2021 (2020: Nil).

