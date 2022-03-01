Frontier Energy : Constitution

|
Table of contents
1
Preliminary................................................................................................................
1
1.1
Definitions and interpretation..........................................................................................
1
1.2
Nature of the Company...................................................................................................
1
1.3
Replaceable rules ...........................................................................................................
1
1.4
Transitional provisions ....................................................................................................
1
2
Shares .......................................................................................................................
1
2.1
Issue of Shares and options ...........................................................................................
1
2.2
Preference Shares..........................................................................................................
2
2.3
Variation of classes and class rights ..............................................................................
2
2.4
Converting Shares ..........................................................................................................
2
2.5
Reductions of capital and buy backs ..............................................................................
2
2.6
Ancillary powers regarding distributions .........................................................................
3
2.7
Unmarketable parcels of Shares ....................................................................................
3
2.8
Registered holder is absolute owner ..............................................................................
3
2.9
Holding statements and certificates................................................................................
4
3
Restricted Securities................................................................................................
4
4
Calls, Company Payments, Forfeiture and Liens ...................................................
4
5
Transfer of Shares....................................................................................................
5
5.1
Electronic transfer systems.............................................................................................
5
5.2
Forms of transfer ............................................................................................................
5
5.3
Instrument of transfer......................................................................................................
5
5.4
Transferor is holder until transfer registered...................................................................
5
5.5
Refusal to register transfers ...........................................................................................
5
5.6
No registration fee ..........................................................................................................
6
5.7
Transmission of Shares ..................................................................................................
6
6
Proceeding of Members ...........................................................................................
6
6.1
Who can call meetings of Members ...............................................................................
6
6.2
Annual general meeting..................................................................................................
6
6.3
How to call meetings of Members ..................................................................................
6
6.4
Right to attend meetings of Members.............................................................................
7
6.5
Meeting of Members at more than one place .................................................................
8
6.6
Meeting of Member by Virtual Meeting...........................................................................
8
6.7
Quorum ...........................................................................................................................
8
6.8
Chairperson ....................................................................................................................
9
6.9
General conduct of meetings..........................................................................................
9
6.10
Resolutions of Members ..............................................................................................
10
6.11
Direct Voting ................................................................................................................
10
6.12
Polls .............................................................................................................................
11
6.13
Adjourned, cancelled and postponed meetings ..........................................................
11
6.14
Number of votes ..........................................................................................................
12
6.15
Objections to qualification to vote................................................................................
13
6.16
Proxies, attorneys and representatives .......................................................................
14
7
Directors .................................................................................................................
16
7.1
Number of Directors.....................................................................................................
16
7.2
Appointment of Directors .............................................................................................
16
7.3
Retirement of Directors and vacation of office ............................................................
16
7.4
Alternate Directors .......................................................................................................
17
7.5
Remuneration of Directors...........................................................................................
18
7.6
Interests of Directors....................................................................................................
19
8
Officers....................................................................................................................
20
8.1
Managing director ........................................................................................................
20
8.2
Secretary .....................................................................................................................
21
8.3
Indemnity and insurance..............................................................................................
21