Frontier Energy : Constitution

2.2 Preference Shares

The Company may issue any Shares as preference Shares including: preference Shares which are liable to be redeemed in a manner permitted by the Corporations Act; and preference Shares in accordance with the terms of Schedule 6,

provided that such preference Shares are convertible into ordinary Shares in accordance with their terms.

Holders of preference Shares have the same rights as holders of ordinary Shares in relation to receiving Notices, reports and audited accounts, and attending meetings of Members. A holder of a preference Share only has the right to vote: during a period during which a Dividend (or part of a Dividend) in respect of the Share is in arrears; on a proposal to reduce the share capital of the Company; on a resolution to approve the terms of a buy back agreement; on a proposal that affects rights attached to the Share; on a proposal to wind up the Company; on a proposal for the disposal of the whole of the property, business and undertaking of the Company; and during the winding up of the Company.

2.3 Variation of classes and class rights

Subject to the terms of issue of Shares in a particular class, the Company may: vary or cancel rights attached to Shares in that class; or convert Shares from one class to another,

by a special resolution of the Company and:

a special resolution passed at a meeting of the Members holding Shares in that class; or the written consent of Members who are entitled to at least 75 per cent of the votes that may be cast in respect of Shares in that class. The provisions in this constitution concerning meetings of Members (with the necessary changes) apply to a meeting held under article 2.3(a)(iii). Converting Shares

The Company may by ordinary resolution passed at a meeting of Members convert all or any of its Shares into a larger or smaller number of Shares. Reductions of capital and buy backs Subject to the Corporations Act and the Listing Rules, the Company may: reduce its share capital; and buy back Shares in itself,

