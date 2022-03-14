Frontier Energy : Green Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Expansion Studies

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

15 March 2022 | ASX:FHE

Green Hydrogen and Renewable Energy

Expansion Studies underway

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of a Renewable Energy Expansion Study (Expansion Study) at the Company's Bristol Springs Solar Project (the BSS Project). This Expansion Study will assess opportunities to increase power capacity beyond 500MWdc.

In addition, a Green Hydrogen study (Hydrogen Study) has also commenced. The Hydrogen Study will incorporate future clean energy production from the BSS Project with potential Green Hydrogen production utilising the BSS Project's location and surrounding world-class infrastructure. Both studies align with the Company's long-term strategy to become an Australian focused, integrated clean energy company.

HIGHLIGHTS

Frontier has commenced a Renewable Energy Expansion Study that will assess opportunities to increase power capacity at the BSS Project beyond 500MWdc

o The Expansion Study will assess the optimisation of solar production, wind energy as well as battery storage

The Expansion Study will assess the optimisation of solar production, wind energy as well as battery storage A Green Hydrogen Study has also commenced. This Study will assess Green Hydrogen production using future energy from the BSS Project whilst leveraging the BSS Project's location

o Accessing infrastructure for Green Hydrogen exportation (power transfer, gas pipeline, ports) and usable water are two of the major barriers for Green Hydrogen production and exportation

Accessing infrastructure for Green Hydrogen exportation (power transfer, gas pipeline, ports) and usable water are two of the major barriers for Green Hydrogen production and exportation The Western Australian Government aims for WA to become a global leader in the production and export of Green Hydrogen with a target to match its significant current market share in LNG production by 2030 (in 2021 Australia was the world's largest exporter of LNG with WA accounting for more than half)

o WA currently produces no commercial green hydrogen; however, the value of WA's LNG sales in 2020-21 was $15.8 billion 1

WA currently produces no commercial green hydrogen; however, the value of WA's LNG sales in 2020-21 was $15.8 billion Both studies are being completed by highly regarded, global energy consultancy Xodus Group with targeted completion by 3Q22

1 - Western Australian Government LNG Profile (November 2021)

Managing Director Mike Young said, "The Development of our Bristol Springs Project is well advanced, but the current Project (114Mw dc) is only the first stage of our long-term vision. With vast opportunities for solar expansion as well as other renewable energy solutions, we believe there is future potential to increase the power capacity at the Project to in excess of 500MWdc".

"These studies will be led by experienced consultancy Xodus Group, who will consider a range of clean energy scenarios as well as the potential for Green Hydrogen production. With the Western Australian Government's plans for Green Hydrogen to match LNG market share by 2030, having an early mover advantage in this sector is essential".