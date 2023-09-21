Frontier Energy Limited announced that Mr. David Wheeler has been appointed as the alternate director for Ms. Amanda Reid, due to a period of absence by her. Mr. Wheeler has more than 30 years of senior executive management, directorships, and corporate advisory experience both in Australia and foreign countries and regions including the USA, UK, Europe and Asia. He is a foundation director and partner of Pathways Corporate, a boutique corporate advisory firm that undertakes assignments on behalf of a range of clients including ASX listed companies.

Mr. Wheeler is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and has experience on both public and private boards and currently holds a number of directorships and advisory positions in Australian companies. He is currently a director of listed companies PVW Resources Limited (previously Thred Limited), Avira Resources Limited, Protean Energy Ltd, Ragnar Metals Limited, Tyranna Resources Limited, Cycliq Group Limited, Cradle Resources Limited, ColorTV Limited and OZZ Resources Limited. Mr. Wheeler is considered to be independent.