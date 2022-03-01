Frontier Energy : Option Plan Terms

FRONTIER ENERGY LIMITED EMPLOYEE SHARE OPTION PLAN

The Directors are empowered to operate the Frontier Energy Limited Employee Share Option Plan (Plan) on the following terms and in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules (where applicable).

1. DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION

1.1 Definitions

For the purposes of the Plan, the following words have the following meanings.

Acceptance Form means the Acceptance Form by which an Eligible Participant or Nominee (as applicable) accepts an Offer for Options, in substantially the same form as set out in Schedule 2 or as otherwise approved by the Company from time to time.

ASIC means the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Associated Body Corporate means:

a related body corporate (as defined in the Corporations Act) of the Company; a body corporate which has an entitlement to not less than 20% of the voting Shares of the Company; and a body corporate in which the Company has an entitlement to not less than 20% of the voting shares.

ASX means ASX Limited (ACN 008 624 691) or the Australian Securities Exchange, as the context requires.

ASX Listing Rules means the official Listing Rules of the ASX as they apply to the Company from time to time.

Blackout Period means a period when the Participant is prohibited from trading in the Company's securities by the Company's written policies.

Board means the board of Directors of the Company or committee appointed by the Board for the purposes of the Plan.

Business Day means those days other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday in Western Australia and any other day which the ASX shall declare and publish is not a business day.

Change of Control means:

a bona fide Takeover Bid is declared unconditional and the bidder has acquired a Relevant Interest in at least 50.1% of the Company's issued Shares; a court approves, under Section 411(4)(b) of the Corporations Act, a proposed compromise or arrangement for the purposes of, or in connection with, a scheme for the reconstruction of the Company or its amalgamation with any other company or companies; or