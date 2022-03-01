Frontier Energy : Trading Policy

For personal use only

2. Defined terms

For the purposes of this Policy:

Company Securities includes shares, options, warrants, derivatives and interests in shares (including vested options and vested performance share rights) linked in any way to the underlying price of shares in the Company.

Black-outPeriods means a relevant period as defined by the Company when Designated Persons may not Deal in Company Securities.

Dealing includes:

applying for, acquiring or disposing of securities; entering into an agreement to apply for, acquire or dispose of, securities; and granting, accepting, acquiring, disposing, exercising or discharging an option or other right or obligation to acquire or dispose of securities.

Derivatives include:

derivatives within the meaning given in section 761D of the Corporations Act (such as options, forward contracts, swaps, futures, warrants, caps and collars); and any other transaction in financial products which operate to limit (in any way) the economic risk associated with holding the relevant securities.

Designated Persons means each of:

the Directors of the Company; any person who by their role or otherwise, becomes aware of Inside Information by having access to confidential material which may contain potentially price sensitive information including the Company board papers, periodic disclosure materials or any other relevant document; and in relation to those persons identified in paragraphs (a) and (b) above, the following people are also deemed to be Designated Persons: their spouse or any of their children (including step children) under the age of 18 years; a trust which they, any members of their family, or family controlled company are a trustee or beneficiary; and a company which they or their family control.

Inside Information means information which is not generally available to the market and, if it were generally available to the market, would be likely to have