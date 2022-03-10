Log in
    ULCC   US35909R1086

FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(ULCC)
Advocacy groups urge U.S. to block Frontier, Spirit tie-up

03/10/2022 | 02:00pm EST
WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - Several public advocacy groups on Thursday called on U.S. regulators to block a bid by budget carriers Frontier Group Holdings and Spirit Airlines Inc to create the fifth-largest U.S. airline, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Public Citizen, Fight for the Future, the American Economic Liberties Project and other six groups said in a letter to the Transportation and Justice Departments that a merger between the ultra-low-cost carriers "would destroy competition in the only competitive market segment of the highly consolidated airline industry." The carriers did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)


© Reuters 2022
