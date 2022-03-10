Advocacy groups urge U.S. to block Frontier, Spirit tie-up

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - Several public advocacy
groups on Thursday called on U.S. regulators to block a bid by
budget carriers Frontier Group Holdings and Spirit
Airlines Inc to create the fifth-largest U.S. airline,
according to a letter seen by Reuters.
Public Citizen, Fight for the Future, the American Economic
Liberties Project and other six groups said in a letter to the
Transportation and Justice Departments that a merger between the
ultra-low-cost carriers "would destroy competition in the only
competitive market segment of the highly consolidated airline
industry." The carriers did not immediately comment.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)