FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard® Introduces 'Pick Your Card' Program; Cardmembers Can Choose from 5 Card Styles Featuring Threatened & Endangered Animal Species

09/20/2022 | 11:55am EDT
Animals also Highlighted on Frontier Aircraft Tails, Part of an Awareness Focus by America’s Greenest Airline — New Cardmembers Receive 50,000 Bonus Mile Offer

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC), in partnership with Barclays US Consumer Bank, is launching a new ‘Pick Your Card’ program for new FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard® cardmembers. The five new card choices, made from recycled plastic, feature threatened or endangered animal species. Frontier is dedicated to highlighting the plight surrounding threatened and endangered animals in North America and are also featured on every Frontier aircraft tail with a name and special backstory.

New cardmembers can pick one of the below animals to appear on their card:

  • Powder the Polar Bear
  • Verde the Resplendent Quetzal
  • Hugh the Manatee
  • Wellington the Black-Footed Ferret
  • Chinook the Gray Wolf

As part of the program launch, consumers who are approved for a new FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard® can earn 50,000 bonus miles after qualifying activity. *Click here for Terms and Conditions and to Apply.

“We are excited to now feature some of our most beloved aircraft animal tails on the award-winning FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard,” said Tyri Squyres, Frontier’s vice president of marketing. “We are proud of our plane tails, which are not only adored by our customers but serve an important purpose in highlighting threatened and endangered species. The FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard, which was named Money.com’s Best Travel Rewards Card for 2022, just got even better!”

"Barclays is proud to support Frontier’s sustainability efforts and jointly develop programs that cardmembers love and continue to build loyalty for the brand," said Kristyn Forrester, managing director, airline partnerships, Barclays. "As we approach peak travel season, we believe that the new customizable credit cards highlighting threatened and endangered animal species will prove to be a popular choice among cardmembers as they make future travel plans."

About Frontier Airlines:
Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates more than 110 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by available seat miles (ASMs) per fuel gallon consumed. With more than 230 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank
Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail, and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank, diversified by business, different types of customers, clients, and geography. The businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by its service company which provides technology, operations, and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.Barclays.com.


