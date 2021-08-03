Frontier : Airlines Announces 15 New Nonstop Routes

DENVER - Aug. 3, 2021 - Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines ( NASDAQ: ULCC ) today announces 15 new nonstop routes. The airline is expanding significantly in Miami with nine new routes, including its first-ever service to Aruba, along with flights to the Turks & Caicos. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $29*.

'We're thrilled to continue Frontier's remarkable growth streak with the announcement of 15 new nonstop routes, including our first-ever service to Aruba and new international routes from Denver, Newark and Philadelphia,' said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. 'We continue to focus on adding service to markets where our 'Low Fares Done Right' approach benefits customers and stimulates demand with affordable fares and convenient service. Today's expansion holds true to that cornerstone and offers travelers new routes to some of the most popular domestic and international vacation destinations.'

New Route from Denver International Airport (DEN):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: APPLICABLE DAY(S) FOR INTRO FARE: Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD)** Oct. 9, 2021 3x Weekly To SJD: $69* Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

New Route from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: APPLICABLE DAY(S) FOR INTRO FARE: San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) Nov. 1, 2021 3x Weekly $69* Monday, Wednesday

New Routes from Miami International Airport (MIA):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: APPLICABLE DAY(S) FOR INTRO FARE: Memphis, Tennessee (MEM) Nov. 1, 2021 3x Weekly $29* Monday, Wednesday Portland, Maine (PWM) Nov. 1, 2021 3x Weekly $49* Monday, Wednesday St. Louis (STL) Nov. 1, 2021 3x Weekly $49* Monday, Wednesday Syracuse, New York (SYR) Nov. 1, 2021 2x Weekly $59* Monday, Friday Norfolk, Virginia (ORF) Nov. 2, 2021 3x Weekly $29* Tuesday, Thursday Albany, New York (ALB) Nov. 4, 2021 2x Weekly $59* Thursday, Sunday Rochester, New York (ROC) Nov. 4, 2021 2x Weekly $59* Thursday, Sunday Aruba (AUA)** Nov. 20, 2021 1x Weekly To AUA: $79* Saturday Turks & Caicos Islands (PLS)** Dec. 18, 2021 1x Weekly To PLS: $69* Saturday

New Routes from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: APPLICABLE DAY(S) FOR INTRO FARE: Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ)** Dec. 17, 2021 3x Weekly To MBJ: $99* Monday, Wednesday Turks & Caicos Islands (PLS)** Dec. 18, 2021 1x Weekly To PLS: $99* Saturday Nassau, Bahamas (NAS)** Dec. 19, 2021 3x Weekly To NAS: $79* Tuesday, Thursday

New Route from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: APPLICABLE DAY(S) FOR INTRO FARE: Nassau, Bahamas (NAS)** Nov. 2, 2021 3x Weekly To NAS: $79* Tuesday, Thursday

**Route subject to government approval.

Frequency and times are subject to change, so please checkFlyFrontier.comfor the most updated schedule.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

The airline's frequent flyer program,FRONTIER Miles,lets membersenjoymanybenefits as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family friendly and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles.FRONTIER Milesis aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown - no funny formulas at Frontier. Whethercustomers travel a little or a lot, they will find FRONTIER Miles rewarding.

The health and safety of customers and team members is Frontier's number one priority. With that in mind, Frontier introduced sweeping health and safety enhancements in 2020 that touch every step of a customer's travel journey with the airline.

Frontier and federal law require that all customers and crew members wear a face covering throughout their travel journey. Plus, anyone flying with Frontier must accept a health acknowledgement during the check-in process.

During flight, main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters capable of capturing respiratory virus particles at more than 99.9% efficiency - similar to those used in hospital environments. Frontier's modern all-Airbus fleet is among the youngest in the world, with an average age of approximately four years.

For additional information, visithttps://www.flyfrontier.com/committed-to-you/

*About the Promo Fare Offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Aug. 9, 2021. Fares are valid for travel on select days effective Oct. 9, 2021 through Feb. 9, 2022. The following blackout dates apply: Nov. 18-30; 2021, Dec. 18, 2021- Jan. 4, 2022 and Jan. 14-17, 2022. Round-trip purchase is not required.

Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members.Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made seven days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential.Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such asbaggageandadvance seat assignmentsare available for purchase separately at an additional charge. For a complete list of rules and regulations please refer to Frontier Airlines'Contract of CarriageandTerms and Conditions.