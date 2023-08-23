DENVER - August 23, 2023 - Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) today announced a significant expansion of winter service to domestic and international sun destinations. From the East Coast and the Midwest to the Caribbean and Mexico- a combination of new and returning nonstop service will start in November and December of 2023. Currently, consumers can book travel at FlyFrontier.com through February 13, 2024. To celebrate, America's Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as $39.*

"We're thrilled to expand our nonstop offerings across our network," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. "Along with more routes to Florida, new service to Mexico and the Dominican Republic is also on the horizon. As we get closer to winter, now is the time to start planning those tropical getaways. Getting there is easier and more convenient than ever thanks to Frontier's 'Low Fares Done Right.'"

Service from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Tampa (TPA) Nov. 16, 2023 Daily $39*

Service from Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Fort Myers (RSW) Nov. 17, 2023 4x/week $39*

Service from Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Cancun (CUN) Nov. 16, 2023*** Daily $79*

Service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Miami (MIA) Nov. 16, 2023 3x/week** $39* Sarasota (SRQ) Dec. 21, 2023 Daily $39*

Service from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Cancun (CUN) Nov. 16, 2023 Daily $99* Fort Myers (RSW) Nov. 16, 2023 3x/week $39*

Service from Fort Myers -- Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Detroit (DTW) Nov. 16, 2023 3x/week $39* Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP) Nov. 16, 2023 Daily $59* Long Island (ISP) Nov. 16, 2023 Daily $39* Buffalo (BUF) Nov. 17, 2023 4x/week $39* Syracuse (SYR) Nov. 16, 2023 3x/week $39*

Service from Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Fort Myers (RSW) Nov. 16, 2023 Daily $39*

Service from Miami International Airport (MIA):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Santo Domingo (SDQ) Nov. 16, 2023 3x/week $89* Cleveland (CLE) Nov. 16, 2023 3x/week** $39*

Service from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Cancun (CUN) Nov. 16, 2023 Daily $99* Fort Myers (RSW) Nov. 16, 2023 Daily $59* Orlando (MCO) Nov. 16, 2023 Daily $49*

Service from Orlando International Airport (MCO):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP) Nov. 16, 2023 Daily $49*

Service from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Santo Domingo (SDQ) Dec. 17, 2023 3x/week $99*

Service from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Cleveland (CLE) Dec. 21, 2023 Daily $39*

Service fromSyracuse Hancock International Airport(SYR):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Fort Myers (RSW) Nov. 16, 2023 3x/week $39*

Service from TampaInternational Airport(TPA):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Baltimore (BWI) Nov. 16, 2023 Daily $39*

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please checkhttps://www.flyfrontier.com/for additional information.

**Nonstop service between CLE and MIA will increase from 3x/week to 4x/week after Nov. 23, 2023.

***MDW-CUN service is subject to government approval.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS℠. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

The airline's frequent flyer program, FRONTIER Miles℠, lets members enjoy many benefits as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family friendly, and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles. FRONTIER Miles is aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown - no funny formulas at Frontier. Whether customers travel a little or a lot, they will find FRONTIER Miles rewarding.

*About the Promotional Fare Offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Aug. 29, 2023. Fares are valid for nonstop travel on select days of week. Fares are valid through Feb. 13, 2024. The following blackout dates apply: Nov. 18-22, 24-27, 2023; Dec. 20-24, 26-31, 2023; Jan. 1-6, 12, 15, 2024. Round trip purchase is not required.

Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members.Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges, and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made seven days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential.Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time, or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such asbaggageandadvance seat assignmentsare available for purchase separately at an additional charge. In addition to these Terms & Conditions, please refer to Frontier Airline's Contract of Carriage.