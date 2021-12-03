Frontier : Airlines Announces Service at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport With 12 Nonstop Routes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Nov. 30, 2021 - Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines ( NASDAQ: ULCC ) today announces its return to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) with the launch of 12 nonstop routes in Feb. 2022. To celebrate the new FLL service, the airline is offering fares starting at just $19*.

"We're excited to expand our low fare service in South Florida in a big way by announcing service to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with the rollout of 12 new nonstop routes, adding to our existing extensive service at both Miami and West Palm Beach," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. "Our 'Low Fares Done Right' approach to travel isn't one-size-fits-all, rather Frontier's unique model is structured to meet the needs of every flyer with affordable fares and customizability. We look forward to launching at FLL in early 2022 with a robust schedule, including daily departures to seven popular destinations, such as Atlanta and Philadelphia."

"We welcome Frontier's decision to resume flying from FLL and we wish the airline success with its new roster of routes," said Mark Gale, CEO/Director of Aviation of the Broward County Aviation Department, FLL's operator. "Frontier's return will provide the traveling public with additional nonstop flight options from Fort Lauderdale."

New Routes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Atlanta (ATL) Feb. 17, 2022 Daily $29* Buffalo, N.Y. (BUF) Feb. 17, 2022 Daily $49* Islip, N.Y. (ISP) Feb. 17, 2022 Daily $39* Orlando (MCO) Feb. 17, 2022 Daily $19* Philadelphia (PHL) Feb. 17, 2022 Daily $39* Providence, R.I. (PVD) Feb. 17, 2022 Daily $59* Newburgh/Stewart, N.Y. (SWF) Feb. 17, 2022 3x Weekly $59* Trenton, N.J. (TTN) Feb. 17, 2022 Daily $49* Albany, N.Y. (ALB) Feb. 18, 2022 3x Weekly $49* Rochester, N.Y. (ROC) Feb. 18, 2022 2x Weekly $49* Green Bay, Wis. (GRB) Feb. 19, 2022 1x Weekly $49* Portland, Maine (PWM) Feb. 19, 2022 1x Weekly $49*

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

The airline's frequent flyer program,FRONTIER Miles,lets membersenjoymanybenefits as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family friendly and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles.FRONTIER Milesis aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown - no funny formulas at Frontier. Whethercustomers travel a little or a lot, they will find FRONTIER Miles rewarding.

*About the Introductory Fare Offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Dec. 6, 2021. Fares are valid for nonstop travel, on select days of the week, Feb. 17, 2022 through April 14, 2022. Seven-day advance purchase applies. Round-trip purchase is not required.

Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members.Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made 7 days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential.Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such asbaggageandadvance seat assignmentsare available for purchase separately at an additional charge. For a complete list of rules and regulations please refer to Frontier Airlines'Contract of CarriageandTerms and Conditions.