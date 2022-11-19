Advanced search
    ULCC   US35909R1086

FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(ULCC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
13.24 USD   -0.45%
11/19Frontier : Airlines Celebrates "Wedding in the Sky"
PU
11/18Frontier Airlines' GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Includes International Destinations
AQ
11/17Frontier Airlines Launches GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass
AQ
Frontier : Airlines Celebrates "Wedding in the Sky"

11/19/2022 | 11:09pm EST
30,000 FEET ABOVE GROUND (Somewhere between Denver and Las Vegas) - November 19, 2022 - Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) today celebrated an unforgettable walk down the aisle aboard a Frontier Airlines plane. Erin Bright and Jeff Wareing exchanged vows en route to their official wedding ceremony at Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas. The couple, from Denver, were winners of a one-of-a-kind Wedding in the Sky V.I.P Las Vegas experience. The flight was full of cheerful celebration! A Frontier pilot, who was not working as a crew member aboard the celebratory flight, officiated over the vows. Unsuspecting passengers were treated to the wedding excitement and complimentary refreshments.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2022 04:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
11/16Frontier Airlines Begins Nonstop Service from Atlanta to San Jose, Costa Rica
AQ
11/16Cowen Raises Price Target on Frontier Group Holdings to $25 From $18, Maintains Outperf..
MT
11/16Frontier : Airlines Launches GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass at Special Introductory Price of..
PU
11/15Transcript : Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
11/15Frontier : Welcome and Safe Harbor DAVID ERDMAN SR. DIRECTOR, INVESTOR RELATIONS - Form 8-..
PU
11/15Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
11/15Frontier : Investor Day 2022 Presentation
PU
Analyst Recommendations on FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 363 M - -
Net income 2022 -27,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -78,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 883 M 2 883 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 6 126
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 13,24 $
Average target price 18,60 $
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry L. Biffle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James G. Dempsey Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
William Augustus Franke Chairman
Craig Maccubbin Chief Information Officer
Trevor J. Stedke Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-2.43%2 883
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-12.16%22 628
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-21.77%9 131
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-18.25%4 501
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-4.37%1 708
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION14.17%1 524