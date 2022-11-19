Frontier : Airlines Celebrates "Wedding in the Sky"

30,000 FEET ABOVE GROUND (Somewhere between Denver and Las Vegas) - November 19, 2022 - Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) today celebrated an unforgettable walk down the aisle aboard a Frontier Airlines plane. Erin Bright and Jeff Wareing exchanged vows en route to their official wedding ceremony at Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas. The couple, from Denver, were winners of a one-of-a-kind Wedding in the Sky V.I.P Las Vegas experience. The flight was full of cheerful celebration! A Frontier pilot, who was not working as a crew member aboard the celebratory flight, officiated over the vows. Unsuspecting passengers were treated to the wedding excitement and complimentary refreshments.