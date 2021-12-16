Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULCC   US35909R1086

FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(ULCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Frontier : Airlines Expands International Route Map with 4 New Nonstop Cancun Routes Launching This Week
12/16/2021 | 11:49am EST

12/16/2021 | 11:49am EST
CANCUN - Dec. 16, 2021-Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) this week launches four new nonstop routes to Cancun from Baltimore, Boston, Detroit and Minneapolis, with fares to Cancun starting at $79*. With the addition of this new service, plus Columbus and Raleigh beginning in Jan. 2022, Frontier now offers 21 nonstop Cancun routes this winter, more than any other U.S. airline.

"We're excited to grow our robust Cancun network with four new nonstop routes launching this week from Baltimore, Boston, Detroit and Minneapolis," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. "Frontier has rapidly expanded its international service and continues to identify new opportunities to stimulate tourism demand with low fares and convenient flights. We now offer the most nonstop Cancun routes of any U.S. airline this winter, and we look forward to continuing this growth story with flights from Columbus and Raleigh beginning in Jan. 2022."

New Cancun International Airport (CUN) Routes:

SERVICE TO:

SERVICE START:

SERVICE FREQUENCY:

INTRO FARE:

Boston (BOS)

Dec. 16, 2021

Daily

To CUN: $79*

Detroit (DTW)

Dec. 16, 2021

3x Weekly

To CUN: $79*

Minneapolis (MSP)

Dec. 16, 2021

Daily

To CUN: $79*

Baltimore (BWI)

Dec. 17, 2021

4x Weekly

To CUN: $79*

New 2022 Cancun International Airport (CUN) Routes:

Columbus, Ohio (CMH)

Jan. 21, 2021

2x Weekly

Raleigh / Durham (RDU)

Jan. 22, 2021

1x Weekly

Frequency and times are subject to change, so please checkFlyFrontier.comfor the most updated schedule.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

The airline's frequent flyer program,FRONTIER Miles,lets membersenjoymanybenefits as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family friendly and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles.FRONTIER Milesis aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown - no funny formulas at Frontier. Whethercustomers travel a little or a lot, they will find FRONTIER Miles rewarding.

*About the Introductory Fare Offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Dec. 22, 2021. Fares are valid for nonstop travel, on select days of week, Jan. 6, 2022 through March 9, 2022. The following blackout dates apply: Jan. 13-17, 2022 and Feb. 18-22, 2022. Seven-day advance purchase is required. Round-trip travel not required.

Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members.Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made seven days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential.Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such asbaggageandadvance seat assignmentsare available for purchase separately at an additional charge. For a complete list of rules and regulations please refer to Frontier Airlines'Contract of CarriageandTerms and Conditions.

Disclaimer

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 16:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 091 M - -
Net income 2021 -195 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 800 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 860 M 2 860 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 5 405
Free-Float 13,5%
