$29 Fares Plus $29 The Perks Bundle - Including Carry-On Bag, Checked Bag and Seat Assignment

One-Time Free Change to Reservation and Bonus Miles Also Included

DENVER, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) has launched a blockbuster customer appreciation event to celebrate the airline’s 29th anniversary. The promotion includes:

$29* fares valid for travel through Nov. 15, 2023

A $29 add-on bundle – The Perks - that includes a carry-on bag, checked bag and seat selection. The Works bundle is also on sale for $49 and includes every benefit of The Perks plus refundability

One free change to your reservation

Bonus FRONTIER Miles when you purchase a bundle

The event runs today through 11.59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 20.

“We are celebrating our 29th birthday by thanking our customers with a truly first-of-its kind deal,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines. “Not only are we offering ultra-low fares, but this is the first time we’ve ever offered The Perks and The Works bundles at such a low cost. When you book The Perks, you can travel with ease with your baggage paid for, your seat assignment secured, and Zone 1 boarding - plus you’ll get full refundability if you upgrade to The Works. Also, you can book without worry, as the promotion includes a one-time opportunity to change your reservation for free and you’ll earn even more FRONTIER Miles when you purchase one of the bundles – all the more reason to book during our 29th anniversary celebration,” said Squyres.

The $29 fare is for nonstop travel on select dates. The Perks and The Works may be purchased at the special discounted pricing in conjunction with new bookings made during the customer appreciation event promotional period. To receive the one-time free flight change, customers must opt in to choose Flight Flexibility during the booking process. Customers who purchase The Perks during the promotional period will receive double FRONTIER Miles. Those who purchase The Works will receive triple FRONTIER Miles.

“This deal won’t last for long so now is time to start planning some amazing fall travel,” said Squyres.

For additional information and to book flights visit flyfrontier.com.

*About the Promotional Fare Offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 20, 2023. Fares are valid for nonstop travel Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday in select markets, through Nov. 15, 2023. Higher sale fares are available on other days of week. The following blackout dates apply: Sep. 5, 2023, Oct. 10, 2023. Not all markets are available for all dates of travel. 21-day advance purchase is required. Round trip purchase is not required.

Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges, and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made 7-days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential. Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such as baggage and advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge. For a complete list of rules and regulations please refer to Frontier Airlines' Contract of Carriage and Terms and Conditions .

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 125 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by available seat miles (ASMs) per fuel gallon consumed. With more than 220 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.