DENVER - July 29, 2023 - Frontier Airlines has just launched a monthly version of its wildly popular GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass™. Consumers may now purchase a pass valid for 30 days for just $149. Plus, through Aug. 7, 2023, the $99 enrollment fee to sign up for the monthly pass will be waived. In addition to the new monthly pass, Frontier continues to offer its GoWild! Fall & Winter Pass for $299- allowing unlimited travel from Sept. 2, 2023, through Feb. 29, 2024.

GoWild! Pass holders can enjoy an unlimited number of flights during the period their pass is valid with access to more than 85 U.S. and international destinations. Bookings can be confirmed the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before flight departure for international travel. For each flight, pass holders pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges at the time of booking. Bags, seats and other ancillary products are at additional cost.

When purchasing the monthly GoWild! Pass, new pass holders can book travel immediately following their pass purchase and the pass is valid for 30 days from the date of purchase. Passes can easily be purchased from the GoWild! landing page on FlyFrontier.com. Customers will also be presented with an option to purchase the pass during the booking process. Seats available to pass holders are capacity controlled, limited in quantity and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. At the end of 30 days, the pass will automatically renew unless cancelled. Customers may opt out of auto renewal on their Frontier Airlines profile page.

"The new monthly GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass is a great option for those who want to 'test the waters' and give the pass a try," said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines. "It's also a great option for people who know they want to travel within a given month and have flight scheduling flexibility. Scores of consumers are using and enjoying the GoWild! Pass to travel affordably and see amazing new destinations or visit family and friends."

GoWild! Pass holders can enjoy the ultimate Frontier travel experience by signing up for the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard™. All card holders receive priority boarding and, upon attaining elite status, a complimentary carry-on bag and pre-assigned seat selection.

Here's how the GoWild! pass works:

1. Buy the GoWild! Pass

2. Login to yourFRONTIERMiles℠ account

3. Search & Book on flyfrontier.com.

4. Fly!

5. Repeat and book an unlimited number of flights for as long as your pass is valid.

Important things to know about the GoWild Pass:

· Flights can be booked and confirmed the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before flight departure for international travel

· Flights must be booked at flyfrontier.com

· Flights are subject to blackout periods

· Flights do not include any add-on products like bags or seats

· Access to all domestic and international destinations Frontier serves

· Taxes, fees and charges apply at the time of booking

· A fare of $0.01 will be charged for each segment booked

· Flights and seats are subject to availability; last seat availability is not guaranteed

· Travel is not eligible to earn miles or status

· Travel qualifies as activity and will extend yourFRONTIERMiles expiration

· The GoWild! Pass is non-transferable. The pass holder is the only passenger allowed to travel with GoWild! Pass privileges

· Your pass will automatically renew unless you cancel. Auto-renewal is not subject to an additional enrollment fee and pass purchasers will have a 30-day enrollment fee grace period if they cancel and decide to re-entroll within 30 days of cancellation.

· You must be 18 years or older and a resident of the United States to purchase the GoWild! Pass. The pass holder may be under the age of 18 and must be a resident of the United States. Pass holders under the age of 13 must be enrolled by their parent or legal guardian. Children under the age of 10 must travel accompanied by a passenger who is at least 15 years old.

For full terms and conditions (including blackout periods) and to purchase the GoWild! Pass,click here.