Frontier : Airlines Launches Service Between Orlando and Antigua & Barbuda

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA - Dec. 4, 2021 - Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines ( NASDAQ: ULCC ) today begins weekly nonstop flights between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and V.C. Bird International Airport (ANU) in Antigua and Barbuda. The new service marks the only nonstop flight option between the two highly popular destinations.

"We're excited to begin the only nonstop flights between Orlando and Antigua and Barbuda today," said Barry Biffle, president and CEO, Frontier Airlines. "Frontier's expansion in the Caribbean, and now the West Indies region, highlights our epic international growth story throughout the past year, while maintaining the affordable fares that shape our 'Low Fares Done Right' strategy."

Antigua and Barbuda's Minister of Tourism & Investment, The Honourable Charles Fernandez called the launch of the new Frontier Airlines' service, "welcomed news for Antigua and Barbuda, as we head into the winter season. With competitive fares on offer and greater connections to other US cities out of Orlando, we expect to see a significant increase in stay-over visitors to Antigua and Barbuda from the US market."

"Visitors are invited to Antigua and Barbuda to explore the UNESCO World Heritage site, our 365 stunning pink and white sand beaches, the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere, other unique experiences and exciting nautical, sporting and cultural events that we will celebrate in 2022."

New Route via V.C. Bird International Airport (ANU):

SERVICE TO/FROM: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Orlando (MCO) Dec. 4, 2021 1x Weekly

Frequency and times are subject to change, so please checkFlyFrontier.comfor the most updated schedule.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

The airline's frequent flyer program,FRONTIER Miles,lets membersenjoymanybenefits as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family friendly and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles.FRONTIER Milesis aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown - no funny formulas at Frontier. Whethercustomers travel a little or a lot, they will find FRONTIER Miles rewarding.